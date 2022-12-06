ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FanSided

3 Justin Verlander replacements the Astros should acquire

Justin Verlander signed with the Mets on Monday, leaving a hole in the Houston Astros rotation. How can they now move to replace the AL Cy Young winner?. The MLB Winter Meetings are well underway in San Diego and it’s no surprise that we’ve also started to see some of the dominoes fall, even if the results haven’t been all that surprising. On Monday, Trea Turner signed a monster 11-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies — but not before the Mets replaced Jacob deGrom, who signed with the Rangers, by inking Justin Verlander to a two-year deal.
HOUSTON, TX
draysbay.com

MLB Winter Meetings: Rays interested in OF Andrew McCutchen

Per a report from ESPN’s Buster Olney, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers are showing interest in signing free agent outfielder Andrew McCutchen. McCutchen, 36, was born in Fort Meade and attended high school there as well. It was from that somewhat-local high school that he would be drafted with the 11th overall selection in the 2005 draft.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Crawfish Boxes

Oops! All Astros: Adonis Giron

We’re reviewing all 316 players to appear in Houston’s system through the 2022 season. Adonis Giron is a five-foot-10, 190 lb. outfielder from Santo Domingo, DR. Born on February 22, 2001, he signed his first professional contract with the Miami Marlins on July 2, 2017. After hitting .255 in 67 games for the Rookie-level DSL Marlins in 2018, they traded him to the Houston Astros for Brayan De Palma.
HOUSTON, TX

