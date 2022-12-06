Read full article on original website
Dusty Baker Shares His Thoughts On Justin Verlander Signing With Mets
3 Justin Verlander replacements the Astros should acquire
Justin Verlander signed with the Mets on Monday, leaving a hole in the Houston Astros rotation. How can they now move to replace the AL Cy Young winner?. The MLB Winter Meetings are well underway in San Diego and it’s no surprise that we’ve also started to see some of the dominoes fall, even if the results haven’t been all that surprising. On Monday, Trea Turner signed a monster 11-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies — but not before the Mets replaced Jacob deGrom, who signed with the Rangers, by inking Justin Verlander to a two-year deal.
Houston Astros reportedly explore trade for Sean Murphy
With Martín Maldonado turning 37 next season, the champs could look toward the future.
It Appears The Astros Will Not Be Landing One Of Their Free Agent Targets
Los Angeles Dodgers rumored to be pursing All-Star shortstop
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been quiet this offseason, however, that could change soon if new rumors about their latest
Houston Astros reportedly finalists to sign the top catcher in MLB free agency
The Houston Astros look to be finalists to acquire the top catcher on the MLB free agency market and have
Astros OF Kyle Tucker Talks Verlander Departure & Game 6 World Series Ball
Brian McTaggart caught up with Kyle Tucker at the MLB Winter Meetings and got Tucker's thoughts on the departure of Justin Verlander, as well as the whereabouts of the ball he caught for the final out of World Series Game 6...
Astros Lose Four Prospects, Gain Four in Rule 5 Draft
The Houston Astros went heavy on selecting left-handed pitchers in the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 Draft.
Aledmys Díaz Leaves Astros, Joins AL West Team
MLB Winter Meetings: Rays interested in OF Andrew McCutchen
Per a report from ESPN’s Buster Olney, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers are showing interest in signing free agent outfielder Andrew McCutchen. McCutchen, 36, was born in Fort Meade and attended high school there as well. It was from that somewhat-local high school that he would be drafted with the 11th overall selection in the 2005 draft.
Carlos Correa still an option for Dodgers despite Astros’ cheating scandal
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in need of a star shortstop after losing Corey Seager and Trea Turner in consecutive offseasons. Turner’s hitting and speed were huge for LA but he decided to reunite with Bryce Harper on the Philadelphia Phillies. Carlos Correa could be in play despite the history he has with the franchise.
The Crawfish Boxes
Oops! All Astros: Adonis Giron
We’re reviewing all 316 players to appear in Houston’s system through the 2022 season. Adonis Giron is a five-foot-10, 190 lb. outfielder from Santo Domingo, DR. Born on February 22, 2001, he signed his first professional contract with the Miami Marlins on July 2, 2017. After hitting .255 in 67 games for the Rookie-level DSL Marlins in 2018, they traded him to the Houston Astros for Brayan De Palma.
