Astros Crawfish Boil: December 9, 2022

We’ve still got another 9+ weeks until pitchers and catchers report. So your offseason is swimming along nicely. Already one-third complete, Opening Day will be here before you know it. I don’t mean to come across as a Pollyanna, but I’m just trying to look on the bright side of no baseball.
Oops! All Astros: Adonis Giron

We’re reviewing all 316 players to appear in Houston’s system through the 2022 season. Adonis Giron is a five-foot-10, 190 lb. outfielder from Santo Domingo, DR. Born on February 22, 2001, he signed his first professional contract with the Miami Marlins on July 2, 2017. After hitting .255 in 67 games for the Rookie-level DSL Marlins in 2018, they traded him to the Houston Astros for Brayan De Palma.
Oops! All Astros: Freylin Garcia

We’re reviewing all 316 players to play in Houston’s system in 2022. Freylin Garcia is a six-foot-three, 170 lb. right-handed relief pitcher from Guayubin, DR. Born on December 6, 1997, Garcia signed with the Astros through free agency on July 2, 2016. Garcia spent 2016 through 2018 at...
Oops! All Astros: Cole McDonald

We’re reviewing all 316 players from Houston’s system in 2022. Cole McDonald is a six-foot-one, 218 lb. left-handed pitcher from New Hampton, IA. Born on March 11, 1997, he was a 15th-round pick of Houston in 2019, with the 466th overall choice. Five players chosen at that spot have made the majors, led by James Shields (30.7 WAR). Chosen out of the University of Iowa, McDonald could be the 14th Hawkeye to make the big leagues.
