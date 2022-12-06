Read full article on original website
The Crawfish Boxes
Why adding another starting pitcher to the Astros’ puzzle is not a crazy thing
(Editor’s note: This article covers much of the same territory as the one published by Clack yesterday. However, it was written before Clack’s was published. We publish this article for the sake of editorial diversity.) Can the Astros live without Justin Verlander? Short answer: Yes, they can!. But...
The Crawfish Boxes
Astros Crawfish Boil: December 9, 2022
We’ve still got another 9+ weeks until pitchers and catchers report. So your offseason is swimming along nicely. Already one-third complete, Opening Day will be here before you know it. I don’t mean to come across as a Pollyanna, but I’m just trying to look on the bright side of no baseball.
The Crawfish Boxes
Oops! All Astros: Adonis Giron
We’re reviewing all 316 players to appear in Houston’s system through the 2022 season. Adonis Giron is a five-foot-10, 190 lb. outfielder from Santo Domingo, DR. Born on February 22, 2001, he signed his first professional contract with the Miami Marlins on July 2, 2017. After hitting .255 in 67 games for the Rookie-level DSL Marlins in 2018, they traded him to the Houston Astros for Brayan De Palma.
The Crawfish Boxes
Oops! All Astros: Freylin Garcia
We’re reviewing all 316 players to play in Houston’s system in 2022. Freylin Garcia is a six-foot-three, 170 lb. right-handed relief pitcher from Guayubin, DR. Born on December 6, 1997, Garcia signed with the Astros through free agency on July 2, 2016. Garcia spent 2016 through 2018 at...
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
The Crawfish Boxes
Oops! All Astros: Cole McDonald
We’re reviewing all 316 players from Houston’s system in 2022. Cole McDonald is a six-foot-one, 218 lb. left-handed pitcher from New Hampton, IA. Born on March 11, 1997, he was a 15th-round pick of Houston in 2019, with the 466th overall choice. Five players chosen at that spot have made the majors, led by James Shields (30.7 WAR). Chosen out of the University of Iowa, McDonald could be the 14th Hawkeye to make the big leagues.
USC QB Caleb Williams outraces field, wins Heisman Trophy
Though he is the only finalist to not advance to the College Football Playoff, USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night after leading the new-look Trojans' resurgence in his first year at the school.
Penguins D Kris Letang returns to game action
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to game action Saturday night against the Buffalo Sabres 12 days after suffering a
As Letang Returns, Pittsburgh Penguins Turn Back the Clock
It looked like age caught up to the Penguins in October. But Adam Proteau says their recent stretch looks like they've rediscovered the fountain of youth.
