Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Nvidia may finally admit its major mistake with the RTX 4080
Nvidia’s latest GPU, the RTX 4080, has not been the smash-hit Nvidia may have been hoping for. Unsurprisingly, Nvidia may be eager to change that. According to a new report, Nvidia may be on the cusp of giving the RTX 4080 a much-needed price adjustment. Will that help it compete against the more reasonably priced AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX?
dexerto.com
Intel Arc GPU driver update delivers huge boost in gaming performance
Intel’s Arc GPU lineup has received a new update that brings some much-needed performance updates to a whole host of games. The maligned Intel Arc GPUs are finally getting updates to support older graphical architecture like DX9, which certain games like League of Legends and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive still use.
Digital Trends
Intel just gave your Arc GPU double the frames-per-second performance
It’s no secret that Intel’s Arc graphics cards had a rough launch, with multiple delays and even cancellation rumors plaguing Intel’s efforts. But now the company finally has some good news: its latest drivers could more than double Arc performance in certain situations. In a recent blog...
Best gaming PC deals for December 2022
You won't always be in a position to build your own PC. These are the best deals on prebuilt gaming desktops around.
Engadget
Apple's future iPhones and Macs will use TSMC chips made in Arizona
You didn't have to wait long for confirmation of Apple's domestic chip plans. Company chief Tim Cook has revealed that Apple will buy chips made at TSMC's upcoming factory in Phoenix, Arizona. While Cook didn't say just how those chips will be used, the 4- and 3-nanometer parts are expected to find their way into next-generation iPhones, Macs and other key products. Apple is currently TSMC's largest customer.
This Samsung 65-inch 4K QLED TV is nearly 50% off before Black Friday
The Samsung 4K QLED TV 65-inch has a huge 48% discount in a Black Friday that brings the price down to its lowest ever.
dexerto.com
Corsair Xeneon Flex gaming monitor: Price, pre-order date & specs
The Corsair Xeneon Flex gaming monitor will be priced at $1999, with pre-orders of the 45-inch bendable panel starting December 15. Corsair unveiled the Xeneon Flex gaming monitor at Gamescom 2022, and it appears that the monitor is primed for release very soon. The bendable panel will be available in limited quantities and is shaping up to be one of the most exciting gaming monitors we’ve seen in a while.
ZDNet
AMD vs Intel: Which desktop processor is right for you?
Two companies have dominated the desktop PC processor market for decades – Intel and AMD. The processor – sometimes called the CPU or Central Processing Unit – is the brain of the PC, the place where much of the computational work is done (along with the GPU or Graphics Processing Unit).
PC Magazine
Intel NUC 13 Extreme Kit ('Raptor Canyon') Review
For years, Intel's Next Unit of Computing (NUC) line was synonymous with small, featuring diminutive designs that helped establish the mini PC category. But as the NUC family grew to include gaming desktops, models have grown first to the size of a paperback novel, then a toaster. The latest, the Intel NUC 13 Extreme (starts at $1,179; $1,549 for the Core i9 model tested) sets aside the tiny chassis entirely, with a small-form-factor tower that's just under 14 liters in volume, accommodating the latest 12-inch, triple-slot graphics cards. Codenamed "Raptor Canyon" before release, this NUC pushes Intel's gaming prowess to the limit, with every piece designed for max performance.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Asus ROG Flow X16 gaming laptop with 165Hz QHD display and RTX 3060 now discounted by 20%
The 16-inch gaming laptop from Asus may only sport a modest RTX 3060 GPU, but its bright QHD+ display and the rather unique convertible form factor clearly separates the ROG Flow X16 from more affordable competitors with a similar CPU and GPU combination. To the delight of many tech enthusiasts,...
dexerto.com
Steam Deck update adds support for 8BitDo Ultimate Controller
Valve has updated its version of Linux to include support for the new 8BitDo Ultimate Controller with the Steam Deck. 8BitDo’s Ultimate controller has launched in the EU and US. The new controller has been making waves for its hall-sensing stick and oodles of features. The company has gone to great lengths to ensure that all forms of gaming are supported across their full range. But, the 8BitDo Ultimate Controller stuck out to us as a cut above.
Apple Insider
Deals: Apple's M1 MacBook Pro drops to $999, save up to $500
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Pick up Apple's M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch for just $999, the lowest price available, or opt for a loaded model at $500 off. Are you in the market for a new laptop, but don't...
Vendor Confirms RTX 4070 Ti is a Resurrected RTX 4080 12GB
Colorful has confirmed that the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is indeed Nvidia's "unlaunched" GeForce RTX 4080 12GB.
NASDAQ
Micron (MU) Ships 2550 NVMe SSD Built With 232-Layer NAND
Micron Technology MU recently announced that it has initiated the volume shipments of the world’s most advanced client Solid State Drive (SSD) — Micron 2550 NVM express (NVMe) SSD — built with the company’s industry-leading 232-layer NAND technology. The first of its kind technology, which delivers outstanding peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) Gen4 performance and superior user experience, is getting shipped to global personal computer (PC) original equipment manufacturers, for use in mainstream laptops and desktops.
makeuseof.com
DDR4 vs. DDR5: What's the Difference, and Should You Upgrade?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're looking to upgrade your computer or build a new one from scratch, you've probably heard of DDR5 RAM. DDR5 is the latest development in RAM technology, promising faster performance and larger RAM capacities while reducing power consumption.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 CPU and GPU Benchmark
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a new free-to-play battle royale game, a sequel to 2020's CoD: Warzone and part of the latest Modern Warfare II release, but as a F2P title, it doesn't require the full game to enjoy the multiplayer action. Today we're taking a look at CPU and GPU performance in this title, and as expected, it was a bit of a nightmare to test, because that's just how it is for multiplayer games.
SK Hynix, Intel Develop MCR DIMM: DDR5-8000+ for High-Capacity Modules
SK hynix and Intel team up for high-performance, high-capacity DDR5-8000 MCR DIMMs for next-generation servers.
Radeon RX 7900 XT benchmarks tease better performance than RTX 4080 in some cases
Benchmarks aren’t an end-all-be-all for graphics card or computer processor performance, but they can give users a good idea of what they’re getting into before possibly dropping a couple grand on new system components. Now, new benchmarks seem to tease that Radeon RX 7900 XT benchmarks are coming in just slightly higher than the RTX 4080, at least when it comes to Vulkan scores.
Dell's 32-inch Quad HD gaming monitor has dropped to a new low price
Grab a new gaming monitor, save some money, and start gaming in style with this excellent display.
MediaTek's new Dimensity 8200 chipset is (almost) all about the node jump
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. MediaTek is once again out with a new mobile chipset — this one is intended to hit that sweet spot between the mid-range and premium price zones some Wall Street stiffs call "Premium B." The Dimensity 8200 follows in the steps of the Dimensity 9200 launched last month, but its bloodline clearly comes from the Dimensity 8000 and 8100 dual releases from back in March. For lack of a better term, you could call the 8200 a power play.
Comments / 0