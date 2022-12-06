Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 Patch Brings Buffs and Nerfs Alongside New Hero Ramattra
Season 2 in Overwatch 2 is now live, with a new hero, a new map returning from Overwatch, and a variety of balance shifts and changes. The biggest change is obviously the new Tank Ramattra. He can morph into two different forms to change his tactics on the fly. Blizzard also changed up the battle pass to make Ramattra easier to unlock, at level 45 of the new battle pass. If you advance through the battle pass, you will earn rewards inspired by ancient Greece. Shambali Monastery returns, revamped for Overwatch 2. It's an escort map, where you will battle in mountainous city streets and explore ancient temple grounds.
Fortnite Chapter 4 leak reveals Titanfall feature coming in future update
According to a recent leak, a future Fortnite update may add wall running and other Titanfall-like movement mechanics to the battle royale. To the delight of many a player, Epic Games has experimented with movement quite a bit in past Fortnite updates. The advent of Chapter 3, for example, introduced...
League of Legends Season 13 ranked changes add two-split system, new rewards
League of Legends Season 13 ranked is getting a two-split system as well as brand-new rewards for players who grind the ranked ladder. Season 13 is shaping up to be one of the most significant in the history of League of Legends as developer Riot Games pushes a rework of jungle items, new items for tanks and mages, the reintroduction of old items, brand-new champions, and much more.
Overwatch 2 team unveils release plan for next DPS, tank & support heroes
Overwatch 2’s Lead Hero Designer has revealed the team’s plans to release upcoming heroes and it’s good news for support mains. The newest Overwatch 2 hero, Ramattra, was released on December 6 and while the community is still mixed about how he’ll perform, we already know what to expect for the upcoming characters.
Overwatch 2 players blown away by new weather effects on Blizzard World
The Overwatch 2 developers just teased new weather effects for the game, specifically for the Blizzard World map, and players are absolutely blown away. Overwatch 2’s recent update introduced brand new weather effects in Blizzard World. And though this doesn’t directly affect the gameplay, players are delighted by the improvement in visuals and general care to aesthetics.
Pokemon Go players call for Raid button change to make them faster
Pokemon Go players on Reddit are calling for a simple Raid button change that would make the special events much faster. Since the launch of Raids in Pokemon Go, trainers all around the world have gotten together to catch their favorite ‘mon, whether it’s the latest legendary or just shiny hunting Rockruff.
Elden Ring Colosseum PvP explained: locations, how to use & more
Elden Ring’s first DLC is a free update that allows players to face each other in various Colosseums scattered throughout the Lands Between. Here’s how it works. Since Elden Ring was released, players have stared at the various Colosseums across the Lands Between and wondered about their purpose. Such a location would be perfect for PvP – and that’s exactly what they were for. Since update 1.08 went live, players have been able to enter the Colosseum and engage in combat with other Tarnished warriors.
Where to find the Ability Shield item in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will want the Ability Shield item to take on powerful Five and Six-Star Tera Raids. Here is everything to know about the Ability Shield and where to find it. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have plenty of options to pass time when reaching the end-game....
Warzone 2 player takes proximity chat trolling to another level by making consoles turn off
Warzone 2 introduced proximity chat, and one player cleverly used the new feature to eliminate an enemy without ever firing their weapon. Proximity chat has been nothing short of a mixed bag in Warzone 2. The new feature allows teams to communicate with enemies. The community has universally embraced proximity chat with open arms, but its results vary.
Great Tusk is jumpscaring Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players in some locations
Paradox Pokemon arrived in the Pokemon world for the first time in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – and one is already causing havoc in the Paldea region, Great Tusk. Paradox Pokemon are divided into two groups in Gen 9, including both Ancient and Future forms. These creatures can be...
GTA Online player given millions in-game with mysterious surprise
GTA Online suddenly gave a player $2.3 million in-game for their dedication, yet it’s unclear why the reward is so high. Grand Theft Auto Online gives users plenty of ways to earn millions of in-game dollars. Completing Heists, of course, provides some of the most lucrative payouts. Other activities...
Rainbow Six Siege Best Defenders: Ultimate Tier List 2022
Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 Season 4 has launched globally and introduced new defender Solis into the mix. But who are the best defensive operators to use in Operation Solar Raid?. Operation Solar Raid launched on 6 December after some time on Ubisoft’s TTS, bringing the most significant set of...
Mad Maggie & Catalyst create perfect combo in Apex Legends Winter Express
Two players showcased how deadly Catalyst and Mad Maggie can be in tandem after dealing with a rat in Apex Legends’ Winter Express LTM. Apex Legends’ Wintertide Collection event is finally here and with it brought the return of the Winter Express LTM. Though some players have felt...
Kai Cenat hits back at Destiny over ‘black zoomer streamers’ comments: “You’re clearly racist”
One of Twitch’s biggest stars in 2022, and recently crowned streamer of the year, Kai Cenat, has responded to Destiny, after the YouTube streamer criticized young black streamers gaining popularity. On December 6, Destiny reacted to a clip of IShowSpeed, a fellow YouTuber who was accused of being racist...
Warzone pro exposes their cheats during $100k tournament, blames it on glitch
A Warzone pro has disappeared off the internet after seemingly outing himself as using cheats during the $100k Warzone World Classic tournament. While many of the headaches around cheating in Call of Duty: Warzone have come in public matches, some players have been able to avoid detection and get them into lucrative online tournaments.
ImperialHal says data mining ‘cheating’ in pro Apex Legends is “just the tip of the iceberg”
TSM pro Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has claimed that the ‘data mining’ controversy that embroiled his team is just the “tip of the iceberg” in competitive Apex Legends. The TSM ‘data mining’ controversy has been at the forefront of the Apex Legends professional community recently....
Modern Warfare 2 players hit out at devs after Season 2 map leaks
Modern Warfare 2 players have criticized developers Infinity Ward after Season Two leaks allegedly revealed a Japanese theme and another remake of the World at War map, Castle. Modern Warfare 2’s first season of post-launch content is in full swing, with Season One Reloaded set for December 14 and Season...
Lucky Pokemon Go trainer discovers insane Go Battle League glitch
One Pokemon Go trainer has discovered an insanely lucky Pokemon Go Battle League glitch granting him an almost complete pass without needing to complete any of the required quests, and other players are extremely jealous. An avid Pokemon Go player was completing their Go Battle League Battle, which is currently...
TimTheTatman reveals Warzone 2 sniper loadout fan paid him $50 to use
A chat member donated 50$ for TimTheTatman to try out their Warzone 2 sniper loadout. Miraculously, the donation did not lead him astray, so here’s the loadout free of charge. Sniper rifles currently sit in a precarious position for Warzone 2. The class has shades of potential, but as...
Pokemon Go players gets an early holiday gift with incredible perfect Shiny
Pokemon Go player FleeceKing has had a particularly lucky encounter to kick off the Mythic Blade event that is part of the festive December season. The player says “Christmas came early” as they scored the rare catch. The holiday season has kicked off in Pokemon Go, and players...
