Season 2 in Overwatch 2 is now live, with a new hero, a new map returning from Overwatch, and a variety of balance shifts and changes. The biggest change is obviously the new Tank Ramattra. He can morph into two different forms to change his tactics on the fly. Blizzard also changed up the battle pass to make Ramattra easier to unlock, at level 45 of the new battle pass. If you advance through the battle pass, you will earn rewards inspired by ancient Greece. Shambali Monastery returns, revamped for Overwatch 2. It's an escort map, where you will battle in mountainous city streets and explore ancient temple grounds.

2 DAYS AGO