Valve has updated its version of Linux to include support for the new 8BitDo Ultimate Controller with the Steam Deck. 8BitDo’s Ultimate controller has launched in the EU and US. The new controller has been making waves for its hall-sensing stick and oodles of features. The company has gone to great lengths to ensure that all forms of gaming are supported across their full range. But, the 8BitDo Ultimate Controller stuck out to us as a cut above.

1 DAY AGO