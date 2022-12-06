Read full article on original website
Team Liquid Valorant star duo to miss Red Bull Home Ground 3
Team Liquid have announced that they will be without two key players for the Red Bull Home Ground 3 Valorant tournament. On Twitter, Liquid confirmed that Ayaz ‘nAts’ Akhmetshin and Igor ‘Redgar’ Vlasov, two of their off-season signings, will miss the event in Manchester due to visa issues.
How to watch Dragon Age Absolution – is it streaming on Netflix?
Dragon Age: Absolution is the newest dramatic fantasy anime on the block – but where can you watch and stream it, and is it on Netflix?. There’s been a number of animes released this season, on numerous streaming platforms. There’s been Mob Psycho 100, Chainsaw Man, and Spy X Family, all available to stream on Crunchyroll. But what about the up-and-coming show Dragon Age: Absolution?
FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards: Start date leaked, FUTMAS & everything we know
Winter Wildcards, the replacement for the popular FUTMAS event, is expected to arrive in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team very soon. Here’s everything we know about FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards so far. FIFA 23 has delivered plenty of promos since it dropped in September, showering FUT fans with plenty of...
FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms leaked: Bellingham, Militao, Leao, more
FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms is set to be the penultimate promo of the Qatar 2022 celebrations in Ultimate Team. Here’s everything we know about FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms so far, including our predictions on who will feature. We’re reaching the business end of the 2022 World Cup,...
Warzone pro exposes their cheats during $100k tournament, blames it on glitch
A Warzone pro has disappeared off the internet after seemingly outing himself as using cheats during the $100k Warzone World Classic tournament. While many of the headaches around cheating in Call of Duty: Warzone have come in public matches, some players have been able to avoid detection and get them into lucrative online tournaments.
NIJISANJI reveal new XSOLEIL EN VTuber group: Talents, debut dates
First the moon rose, and now the sun is reaching its zenith. NIJISANJI is releasing its next English generation, XSOLEIL, as a direct contrast to the mixed wave of ILUNA earlier in 2022. The group will debut on December 10, Japan time. The VTuber debuts keep coming to end the...
World Cup scores, updates: Brazil vs. Croatia, Argentina vs. Netherlands
Welcome to the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup. The four games over Friday and Saturday will determine Tuesday and Wednesday’s semifinals. We’re favored to have semifinal matchups between Brazil and Argentina and Portugal and France, though you shouldn’t discount the chances of the Netherlands and England or even Morocco and Croatia.
Steam Deck update adds support for 8BitDo Ultimate Controller
Valve has updated its version of Linux to include support for the new 8BitDo Ultimate Controller with the Steam Deck. 8BitDo’s Ultimate controller has launched in the EU and US. The new controller has been making waves for its hall-sensing stick and oodles of features. The company has gone to great lengths to ensure that all forms of gaming are supported across their full range. But, the 8BitDo Ultimate Controller stuck out to us as a cut above.
Rainbow Six Siege Best Attackers: Ultimate Tier List 2022
Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 Season 4 dropped recently and signals the final season ahead of Year 8. But who are the best attacking operators to use in Operation Solar Raid?. Operation Solar Raid dropped worldwide on 6 December after some time on Ubisoft’s TTS. It constitutes the biggest...
Best team for the Fighting Cup Remix in Pokemon Go
The Fighting Cup is getting a Great League Edition Remix in the Pokemon Go Battle League, which means you’re going to have to rethink your ‘best team’ from last time around. There are loads of unique cups to take part in during the Season of Mythical Wishes...
Ex-Liquid star Hans Sama sued by agency over breach of contract
French agency Athletes Representation & Consulting (ARC) is suing former Team Liquid bot laner Steven ‘Hans Sama’ Liv for alleged breach of contract, according to The Jacob Wolf Report. The alleged breach of contract was due to Hans Sama signing with a competing agency, Proxy, and not paying...
Japan, UK, Italy to develop next-generation fighter jet
Japan, Britain and Italy said Friday they will jointly develop a next-generation fighter jet in a project that holds scope for future cooperation with allies including the United States. That includes "future interoperability with the United States, with NATO and with our partners" in Europe, Asia and worldwide, it explained.
Evercade reveals $600k worth of EXP handhelds stolen in transit
Evercade, a privately-owned British handheld company has announced that Limited Edition units of its Evercade EXP handheld have been robbed, causing over $600,000 in stock to be lost before launch. In the early hours of December 6, 2022, a shipment of Evercade EXP Limited Edition handhelds, bound for customers in...
Best Sylveon build in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet to solo 7-star Tera Raids
Dragon-type Tera Raids can be a nuisance – especially 7-star raids – but this Sylveon build will make soloing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s most challenging bosses a breeze. High-level Tera Raids are the only way to obtain some of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s most coveted items. Herba...
