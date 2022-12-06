Read full article on original website
Related
The Mean One is a dark version of the Dr. Seuss classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas
In the Dr. Seuss classicHow the Grinch Stole Christmas the main character has his heart grow 3 sizes when he realized the true meaning of the holiday season. The animated television special has been entertaining fans and bringing the message of redemption to the world since 1966 and is based on the book released in 1957. A song in the Christmas cartoon is titled You're a mean one Mr. Grinch and was sung by Thurl Ravenscroft who was the original voice of Tony the Tiger for Kelloggs Frosted Flakes. Now In 2022 a horror film based on the Grinch The Mean One will soon be in theaters.
Collider
'The Leech' Review: The Biblical Is Made Brutal in Eric Pennycoff’s Unhinged Christmas Horror
Though the Christmas season comes every year, there regrettably aren’t a lot of holiday horror movies out there. Thus, whenever there is the rare occasion where some new ones come out, they stand out just based on their mere existence. However, only some manage to rise to the top. Just this week there is the middling reimagining of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas that is The Mean One and the murderous Robo Santa romp Christmas Bloody Christmas. While there is good fun to be had in the latter, neither can compare to the experience of Eric Pennycoff’s The Leech. Though it lacks a premise that allows it to play around with some of the more iconic holiday characters that we are all familiar with, it is still a Christmas movie through and through that puts a twist on a classically biblical story.
ComicBook
Violent Night Originally Featured Mrs. Claus and Elves
The action-comedy Violent Night spotlights one of the most famous characters in history as Santa Claus takes on a group of home invaders, but the relatively low-budget adventure originally had much loftier plans, with director Tommy Wirkola noting that an earlier version of the story featured appearances from Mrs. Claus and some assistance from Santa's trusty elves. With the film having only just landed in theaters last week, it's already proving to be a surprising hit with both audiences and critics, sparking excitement from the filmmakers that a follow-up could move forward, leaving it possible that those abandoned ideas from the first film could return in a sequel. Violent Night is in theaters now.
winemag.com
The Grinch Cocktail That Stole Christmas
Move over, Negroni Sbagliato. Another viral cocktail is coming home for the holidays. TikTok creators are racking up the likes with their takes on the Grinch cocktail, a bright-green concoction that evokes the classic children’s tale by Dr. Seuss. For proof, consider TikToker @nikkiakkers, whose green sugar-rimmed creation has...
pethelpful.com
Dachshunds Totally Obliterate Mom's Christmas Decor and It's Epic
When you think of dogs that are capable of causing a lot of damage to a home, you probably think of large dogs like German Shepherds or Rottweilers. No one would ever suspect anything tiny and so, um, low-to-the-ground like the sweetly unassuming good-natured Dacshund. Welp, that would be your first mistake.
All About 'Mary on the Mantel,' a New Christmas Activity
If you have kids, there's a good chance that you have heard of Elf on the Shelf. The idea is that the elf will encourage good behavior by watching kids' actions during the day. The elf will then return to the North Pole each night to report to Santa whether a child was naughty or nice. Although fun, some parents may not like the idea of a spying elf or of gifts being conditional on good behavior. For those looking for alternatives to the elf, Mary on the Mantel may seem a little more appealing. But what is Mary on the Mantel? We'll explain what Mary on the Mantel is and how it still encourages good behavior by focusing on kindness and giving back.
dexerto.com
Willow Episode 3 review: Val Kilmer’s Madmartigan casts mysterious shadow over story
Willow has featured movie characters Sorsha, Elora Danan, and Willow himself, but there’s been no sign of Madmartigan. In Episode 3, we learn more about the fate of Val Kilmer’s OG character. Madmartigan was just as much the hero of 1988’s Willow as the title character, with Val...
21 Christmas tree themes, from 'Nightmare Before Christmas' to gnomes
Choosing a Christmas tree theme can help you narrow down which ornaments and topper to buy. Here are 21 fun options, from gnomes to food.
Joy to the World may be about the return of Christ and not a Christmas carol
Joy to the World was the most popularChristmas carol of the 20th century but it is believed by some that Isaac Watts wrote this song about the second coming of Christ and not his birth. The song is based on Psalm 98 and not the gospels that reveal the birth of Jesus and in recent years the purpose of the song has been pondered each holiday season.
dexerto.com
Deadpool 3: Chris Evans rumored to return… but not as Captain America
Deadpool 3 is apparently going to feature multiple Marvel heroes and actors, including Chris Evans, but he won’t be playing Captain America. Deadpool 3 is set to have a rather star studded cast. In classic MCU fashion, the Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy vehicle will be featuring cameos from multiple heroes, the most notable being Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.
The Home From A Christmas Story Is For Sale, But There's A Catch
With both "A Christmas Story" and the sequel "A Christmas Story Christmas" streaming on HBO Max this holiday season, both longtime and newer fans of Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) can joyfully rewatch the classic film and maybe introduce it to someone new. But for Brian Jones, the owner of the Cleveland house featured in the film, this season is a time of trying to sell the iconic home, along with the properties surrounding it. His reasoning was simple: "You have this nice 1940s look and then, right next door, boom! Condos or townhomes? Now that just doesn't fit," he told Variety.
dexerto.com
xQc blasts “cowards” behind Hasan’s DMCA Twitch ban
Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel blasted Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker’s recent Twitch ban as a bit “lame” given that he was DMCA’d due to “cowards” not agreeing with his viewpoints. When it comes to being banned from Twitch, there are a whole host...
dexerto.com
Ludwig gets Twitch logo tattoo after Valkyrae dare on charity stream
After Valkyrae’s big $15,000 donation during his recent ‘subathon’, Ludwig Ahgren was forced into getting a Twitch logo tattoo. Now it’s immortalized in history — on stream and on his body — as the YouTube star pulled through. During a charity stream, Ludwig promised...
pethelpful.com
Corgis' Unimpressed Reaction to Holiday Lights Is Too Funny
These hilarious Corgis posted by @TikTok user @Hammyandolivia shows us that either these dogs don't care too much about holiday light displays, or they are just very well behaved. On one hand, they sure do seem happy in their festive holiday headgear, on the other, they look a bit bored...
Sunny Hostin Holiday-Shames Sara Haines For Not Sending Christmas Cards on ‘The View’: “You’re a Scrooge”
Sunny Hostin may have a Daytime Emmy nom and a law degree, but she’s also earned herself the title of Queen of Holiday Shaming. During today’s episode of The View, she was seen rolling her eyes at co-host Sara Haines‘ efforts to relieve some of the pressures during what’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year.
Android Authority
It's the Disney Plus Christmas Guide to the best holiday shows and movies
Disney Plus is still one of the best streaming services you can subscribe to for great family-friendly entertainment. That’s definitely the case at Christmas time, and Disney Plus has been busy launching all new TV shows, movies, and specials to celebrate the holiday season. So what are the best Disney Plus Christmas films and series to watch. In this article, we will go over the best Christmas content on the service. From classic movies to the most recent films and specials, there’s no lack of content for Disney fans or Christmas fans. You can sign up for the service at the link below:
dexerto.com
Jason Momoa set for Lobo recast after Aquaman 2
Aquaman 2 may be the last time we see Jason Momoa in the role – because he’s set to be recast as Lobo in the future of the DCEU, according to a new report. After a brief appearance via a secret video file in Batman v Superman, Momoa made his DC debut as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman in 2017’s Justice League, then starring in his own billion-busting solo movie a year later.
ComicBook
A Christmas Story Homeowner Explains Altercation with Movie's Actor Amid Sale
Last week, it was reported that Yano Anaya, who played Grover Dill in the original A Christmas Story as well as the new sequel A Christmas Story Christmas, got into an altercation with Brian Jones, the man who currently owns the iconic Cleveland house from the film. According to a video shared by TMZ, Anaya was taking photos with fans on the front steps of the house when Jones started screaming at the actor to leave the house and never come back. Anaya's business partner, Emmanuel Soba, claimed he was unsure why Jones reacted as he did as Anaya and the homeowner were in talks for the actor to buy the house. Today, Variety released an interview with Jones who spoke about the sale and addressed the recent altercation, saying he didn't like that Anaya was asking for donations to go towards the purchase.
larchmontbuzz.com
Party Like the Dickens at The Ebell’s Victorian Holiday Performance & Dinner
Party like the Dickens as The Ebell of LA transforms into a Victorian drawing room for a spirited holiday soirée on Thursday, December 15, 2022. The evening begins with cocktails and a performance of “A Christmas Carol with Charles Dickens.” Actor David Melville of the Independent Shakespeare Company (producer of the Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival) will perform his unique and charming characterization of Mr. Dickens himself, playing nearly every character in the story with musical accompaniment and dramatic interjections by actress Katy Tang.
Comments / 0