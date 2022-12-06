Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Sets Up Grimmjow's Big Return
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War hasn't only seen the Soul Society wrapped up in the conflict against the Sternritter, but it has also seen the Arrancar fighting their own war as more than a few were mowed down by Yhwach and his forces. With Ichigo Kurosaki being saved from a confrontation with a powerful Wandenreich soldier, the anime adaptation has seen the return of a major former enemy to the substitute Soul Reaper, who might just be a key player in taking the new villains down.
epicstream.com
Demon Slayer Star Joins Chainsaw Man Cast as Public Safety Devil Hunter
While Chainsaw Man is now nearing its final part, the anime will still introduce more new characters. As such, it was announced that a Demon Slayer star is joining the Chainsaw Man voice cast as a public safety devil hunter ahead of Episode 9’s release. Specifically, two new voice...
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
Mother who tattooed her eyeballs blue and purple admits she's losing her sight - like her daughter warned her she would
A mother-of-five is going blind after tattooing her eyeballs blue and purple despite her seven-year-old daughter’s warnings. Anaya Peterson, a law student from Belfast, got her eyeballs tattooed blue and purple after she was inspired by the Australian model Amber Luke, who is also nicknamed the ‘blue-eyed dragon’. Amber Luke, the Australian model, had spoken about inking her eyeballs and highly recommended people research the topic before going forward with it.
Viewers criticise ‘disrespectful’ curtsy scene in Harry and Meghan docuseries: ‘Is that meant to be funny?’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have divided fans with a scene in their new Netflix docuseries, in which the Duchess of Sussex joked about having to curtsy to the late Queen Elizabeth II.In the second episode of the Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan, Meghan recalled her first meeting with Prince Harry’s grandmother shortly after they began dating in 2016.The duchess said she wasn’t prepared for the introduction to the British ruler and didn’t know she was going to be meeting the Queen until just “moments before”.“My grandmother was the first senior member of the family that Meghan met,”...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 DMZ players split after player reveals exfil kill method
A Warzone 2 DMZ player unearthed an easy way to prevent teams from completing their exfil, but community members bashed the practice. Inspired by Escape from Tarkov, DMZ provides a blend of PVE vs. PVP gameplay. The goal is to loot and extract all of your findings through one of the several exfiltration zones. However, AI enemies and real players stand in the way of making that happen.
otakuusamagazine.com
ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister! Anime About Turning Into a Girl Shares Trailer
The manga ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister! (a.k.a. Onii-chan wa Oshimai! in Japanese) is getting an anime adaptation that will debut on January 5. A trailer for it has dropped, and in it you can hear the opening theme song “Identeitei Meltdown” being performed by P Maru-sama and cosplayer Enako.
A.V. Club
Star Wars: The Bad Batch returns with a baby Wookie in a new trailer
While Anakin Skywalker would probably hate the sandy beaches that greet viewers in the trailer for the second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, fans will love it. This ragtag team of Clone Troopers is up to their old tricks, and this time they have a laser bow and arrow.
dexerto.com
Star Wars The Bad Batch Season 2: Release date, trailer, cast, plot
Star Wars The Bad Batch Season 2 has been announced, continuing the adventures of Clone Force 99. Here is everything regarding the new season, including its release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more. Star Wars The Bad Batch follows the story of Clone Force 99, who were originally introduced in...
dexerto.com
NIJISANJI reveal new XSOLEIL EN VTuber group: Talents, debut dates
First the moon rose, and now the sun is reaching its zenith. NIJISANJI is releasing its next English generation, XSOLEIL, as a direct contrast to the mixed wave of ILUNA earlier in 2022. The group will debut on December 10, Japan time. The VTuber debuts keep coming to end the...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players call for simple change to Mei’s Ice Wall ability
Overwatch 2 players are calling for a simple tweak that could revamp Mei’s Ice Wall ability, as Season 2 of the game drops around the world. The latest batch of content for Overwatch 2 is here, with Season 2 bringing players a wealth of improvements to the game. However,...
dexerto.com
Hidden Overwatch 2 Tracer buff makes Pulse Bomb extra powerful, but there’s a catch
A secret Tracer buff added in the latest Overwatch 2 patch has made her Pulse Bomb ultimate even more powerful, that is, if you’re skilled enough to take advantage of it. Tracer had the damage to her Pulse Pistols buffed a bit in the Season 2 update, but it seems like the OW2 devs could have made another undocumented change or the DPS hero at the same time.
dexerto.com
Just Dance 2023 review – More of the same with a killer soundtrack
Just Dance 2023 is pretty much the same game you know and love (or love to hate), but a few quality-of-life upgrades and a brilliant song list make this the best entry into the franchise so far. As another year comes to an end, another Just Dance emerges – although...
dexerto.com
Mad Maggie & Catalyst create perfect combo in Apex Legends Winter Express
Two players showcased how deadly Catalyst and Mad Maggie can be in tandem after dealing with a rat in Apex Legends’ Winter Express LTM. Apex Legends’ Wintertide Collection event is finally here and with it brought the return of the Winter Express LTM. Though some players have felt...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 gives players ‘salty’ reward after Season 2 Battle Pass changes
The Overwatch 2 Season 2 Battle Pass has been unveiled, and developers Blizzard may have slipped in a subtle message to fans who previously complained about how difficult it was to unlock Kiriko. Overwatch 2 has an incredibly dedicated fanbase with millions of active players, so pleasing everyone is an...
dexerto.com
QTCinderella attempts Pringles® Can Hands challenge in Twitch cooking stream
The Pringles® Can Hands challenge kicked off with one of Twitch’s top streamers, QTCinderella. The content creator, who has over 800,000 followers on her channel, partnered up with Pringles for a special stream on November 22. Continuing her cooking stream series, the 28-year-old decided to mix up a...
ComicBook
Naruto Proves Sasuke and Sakura Are a Dream Team in New Manga
Naruto isn't shy about its big star, but the Hidden Leaf's knucklehead isn't the only impressive ninja in the place. Team 7 has proven itself to be a threat time and time again. These days, that has been made clearer than ever thanks to a brand-new manga, and it seems the Naruto spin-off is taking the time to show why Sasuke and Sakura might be the real dream team of the group.
‘Harry & Meghan’: Frenzied U.K. Press Slams Netflix Docuseries as “Assault on the Queen’s Legacy”
Netflix’s much-talked-about docuseries Harry & Meghan dropped on Thursday, and although the first three episodes revealed little new information, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s blunt criticism of the British press has elicited a predictably hysterical reaction from U.K. newspapers and some politicians. In the series, Prince Harry describes how the U.K. tabloids would routinely exaggerate, distort and fabricate stories about the couple. He adds that newspapers would give reporters the fanciful title of “Royal Correspondent” to give their claims “extra credibility.” The Sussexes also recount repeated invasions of their privacy and being hounded by paparazzi.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Harry & Meghan'...
dexerto.com
McDonald’s employees leak upcoming Super Mario Bros Movie Happy Meal toys
A crossover between the Super Mario Bros Movie and McDonald’s has leaked, revealing an assortment of Happy Meal toys featuring characters from the Mushroom Kingdom. The Super Mario Bros Movie is shaping up to be one heck of a film experience with stellar animation and an ensemble cast with the likes of Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black and Seth Rogen.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 team unveils release plan for next DPS, tank & support heroes
Overwatch 2’s Lead Hero Designer has revealed the team’s plans to release upcoming heroes and it’s good news for support mains. The newest Overwatch 2 hero, Ramattra, was released on December 6 and while the community is still mixed about how he’ll perform, we already know what to expect for the upcoming characters.
