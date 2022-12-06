Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go trainer devastated as their Pokemon not allowed in Fighting Cup
After preparing Gallade for the Fighting Cup in Pokemon Go, one trainer learned their favorite character couldn’t participate in the event. The Fighting Cup recently returned to the title with the Great League Edition Remix. It kicked off on Thursday, December 8, and will conclude on Thursday, December 15.
dotesports.com
‘Kick is a sham’: One of streaming’s most influential figures warns creators about new platform
As Trainwreck viewers most likely already know, there’s a new streaming platform on the internet that’s looking to claim Twitch’s throne. And with promises of content creators being heavily favored in revenue split and a big name like Trainwreck attached to the platform, it’s looked like a good option for content creators looking for more from their streaming service of choice.
Roku just got a ton of new free content — here’s what you can stream now
The Roku Channel, which offers a ton of free ad-supported TV content, just got 36 new channels. Here's everything you need to know.
dexerto.com
Hasan unbanned on Twitch a day early after sudden mid-stream suspension
Popular Twitch streamer Hasan has been unbanned from the broadcasting platform just 24 hours after his channel was removed due to a DMCA strike mid-stream. Hasan is a hugely popular creator on Twitch, where he boasts over 2 million followers. Although he often streams regularly, engaging in debates with other...
dexerto.com
Riot dev teases “new mechanic” coming with Valorant’s next map
Joe Lansford, Riot Games’ lead map designer working on Valorant, has teased that the shooter’s new map will boast a previously unseen “mechanic” during a Red Bull Home Ground interview. Riot Games’ debut FPS – Valorant, launched in April 2020 with three maps available in the...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 guru unveils Kastov-74u build that “insta kills” in Solos
Warzone 2 content creator Metaphor has revealed a Kastov-74u build that “insta kills people up close”, netting 30 kills and winning a match while demonstrating the impressive setup. Warzone 2.0’s meta is constantly evolving, with players and content creators finding “the new meta” seemingly every day....
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players bash “farce” RICOCHET as cheaters take over
Modern Warfare 2 players have labeled RICOCHET anti-cheat a “farce” and claimed the annual installment is suffering from a dramatic uptick in the number of hackers as it approaches Season One Reloaded. While the first Warzone saw its life cycle continually marred by cheaters and hackers, the battle...
dexerto.com
JackFrags “convinced” Warzone 2 damage is hugely bugged after inexplicable deaths
CoD content creator JackFrags has explained why he’s “convinced” there are major issues with weapon damage in Warzone 2.0, sharing his investigation in a December 9 YouTube video. Warzone 2.0 has got off to a strong if imperfect start. Issues surrounding crashing bugs and complaints over time-to-kill...
dexerto.com
How to get the viral twin filter on TikTok
TikTok is loving the viral Mirrored Delay filter or ‘twin filter’ as some are calling it — here’s everything to know about how to get the effect and use it. One of the things TikTok is best known for is the huge range of different filters and effects that you can find on the app. Some of them end up spawning their own trends, whether that’s AI effects or minigames, and can garner millions of likes and views.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded early patch notes: Warzone Cup, Combat Record, more
Warzone 2’s Season 1 Reloaded adds a new Rocket League-inspired LTM, Mini Royale, DMZ area, and a way for players to track their stats. Warzone 2’s Day 1 update introduced players to Al Mazrah. Activision made wide-sweeping changes from the original battle royale experience. Some examples include a new looting system, Buy Station, Gulag, and the introduction of AI enemies.
dexerto.com
How to watch Alchemy of Souls Part 2 – is it streaming on Netflix?
Alchemy of Souls Part 2 is about to drop, much to the excitement of the show’s fans – but while Part 1 was released on Netflix, where can you watch and stream Part 2?. Alchemy of Souls, the South Korean series written by the Hing sisters about young Daeho mages switching bodies and causing mayhem, has been a major hit with audiences so far.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players notice bizarre flaw with Reaper’s design
Overwatch 2 is a game known for its character design. It features heroes that are bursting with personality, but an Overwatch fan noticed a very confusing detail about Reaper’s design. Overwatch 2‘s characters all stand out from each other. Unique character designs define each hero’s gameplay just as much...
dexerto.com
MW2 Season 1 Reloaded early patch notes: Special Ops Raid, Shipment map & more
Early patch notes for MW2 Season 1 Reloaded have gone live online, teasing the first Special Ops Raid and more. Activision deployed Season 1 content for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in mid-November, introducing players to new weapons, additional Operators, and a revamped Battle Pass system. Season 2 for...
CHART: All the ways Instagram influencers can make money from the platform and how it's changed in the last year
From subscriptions to NFTs, the Meta-owned platform is testing many ways for creators to make money. But some features have not lasted.
dexerto.com
100T says all-NA Home Ground final doesn’t mean much without top EMEA teams
100 Thieves defeated Cloud9 in the Red Bull Home Ground grand final 3-0 after both teams defeated EMEA competition to make it there. The team said after the victory, the all North American grand final doesn’t mean much with the absence of top EMEA teams at the event. The...
dexerto.com
Twitch viewers furious as platform promotes alleged “anti-trans” charity
Twitch has come under fire from its users after the platform added an alleged “anti-trans” charity to their live-stream fundraising tool. Back in July 2022, Twitch launched an integrated charity feature that allows creators to fundraise for their favorite causes without having to use an external platform. The...
The Meteoric Rise of Free Streaming Channels: A Special Report
FAST has captured the imagination of the content industry in 2022. Seeing revenues growing among early adopters of the format has whetted the appetite of other content owners, with an ever-increasing number of channels available as media firms ensure they don’t miss out on a new revenue stream. With more attention being paid to what FAST can offer, Variety Intelligence Platform is proud to release the fourth version of its “Life in the FAST Lane” special report, presented by leading FAST channel creator Amagi. Simply put, FAST offers content owners a way to further monetize their assets and generate revenues with...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players furious again over “smurf problem” in Ranked
Apex Legends players have once again raised their opinions that the smurfing issue in the game’s various Ranked modes is getting out of hand. Smurfing is a widespread problem in the online gaming community and players have claimed the problem has affected games like Apex Legends and Valorant for years now.
dexerto.com
Paris Eternal rebrand to Vegas Eternal ahead of OWL 2023
Before Overwatch League gets the 2023 season underway, Paris Eternal have finalized their relocation to Las Vegas and have rebranded into Vegas Eternal to represent their Overwatch 2 team. Overwatch 2’s launch has been a massive success in terms of numbers. With average viewership that hovers above 60K and peaks...
dexerto.com
Transformers: Reactive – Trailer, Closed Beta & everything we know
Developers Splash Damage have revealed their latest game, Transformers: Reactive during The Game Awards 2022. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming game as well as how you can get involved in the Beta. Known as the developers behind Gears Tactics and Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory, Splash Damage are have...
