For elegant gifts, shop The Wooden Indian
An elegant shop with something for everyone. The ultimate destination when in Rehoboth Beach for exquisite gifts, elegant entertaining, fine china and crystal, silver, home decor and accessories, bridal registry, baby gifts, collectibles, gourmet pantry items and so much more. 25 Baltimore Avenue. Rehoboth Beach. When you shop at local...
Give the gift of fun at Lefty’s Alley & Eats
Give a gift certificate for fun! Lefty’s offers bowling, mini duckpin bowling, a craft kitchen & bar, axe-throwing, an arcade room, a top golf swing suite, live entertainment, and a private karaoke suite. 36450 Plaza Blvd. Lewes. When you shop at local businesses like Lefty’s Alley & Eats, anytime...
Shop local at The Tea & Spice Exchange
Offering a variety of fine spices, handcrafted seasonings, loose-leaf teas, salts, sugars, gifts, and more! Known for our over 85 handcrafted seasonings, which we hand-mix in store daily. Stop by to the best local gift shop in town and add some spice to your life!. 10 Rehoboth Ave. Rehoboth Beach.
How to Host a Delmarvalous Christmas Dinner: What to Serve and Where to Buy It Locally
It's almost Christmas here on Delmarva, and that means it's time to start planning your holiday feast. While you can never go wrong with a sweet and savory Christmas ham, there are so many delicious, local delicacies you can add to your table this year. Here are a few foods you need to make your get-together simply Delmarvalous.
Apple Electric’s lights are a 22-year tradition
As the holidays creep around the corner, simple hometown traditions are flooding back to put locals in the holiday spirit. For the past 22 years, Apple Electric’s light display is one of the Christmas staples everyone looks forward to seeing every year. Some would say Apple’s light display gives off the heartwarming hometown feel, one that can only be found in Rehoboth Beach.
Thompson Island Brewing and Surf Bagel team for new coffee stout
In honor of Surf Bagel’s soon-to-open third location in Milford, the shop teamed up with Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach to brew Surf Bagel Breakfast Stout. The beer is available in cans at Thompson Island and it will be offered at Surf Bagel Milford when it opens...
Demo of former Grotto Pizza corporate office has begun
The demolition of the former Grotto Pizza corporate headquarters on southbound Route 1 has begun. A crew began with the loading dock area facing the south side of the building. Grotto Pizza announced in late October that it would be demolishing the one-story, concrete-block constructed building to make way for...
Combined marching band at parade brings joy
I am a local and have been attending the Rehoboth Christmas parade since I was 10 years old. I had the privilege of marching in the parade as a member of the Milton Junior High School marching band and then again as a member of the Cape Henlopen High School marching band. Once out of high school, I would come home from college just to do the circuit of community parades. And I am still attending each year. I could not have been prouder as a former band member, high school teacher and as a community member than I was Dec. 5. As the band approached me, I could see a Sussex Central High School banner and was first taken back as to why they would be bringing Santa down the street when it has always been a tradition that Cape band bring in Santa. I looked again and there was the Cape Henlopen High School banner marching beside the Sussex Central banner. Tears flowed as the band approached even closer. I realized this was a collaboration/combination band made up of Cape, Indian River and Sussex Central marching band members. From the dance group all the way back to the drum line, it was a mixture of the three high school bands, each wearing their school’s uniform. In the history of our schools, I do not believe this has ever been done (at least in my 48 years of being part of the Cape community). I am grateful to the band directors and staff members who made this collaboration happen.
Caroling on the Circle brings smiles and food to less fortunate
Spirits will be brighter – and cupboards packed a bit tighter – this holiday season thanks to the generosity of the Sussex County community. Some 300 carolers gathered in downtown Georgetown for the 39th annual Caroling on the Circle event Dec. 5, to sing in the Christmas season and help those less fortunate.
Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt at Tanger Outlets runs thru Dec. 24
Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach is once again partnering with the Lumistella Company, makers of the globally recognized brand The Elf on the Shelf to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of scout elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled...
Look Who’s Shaping Up at the Body Shop!- Adam Kantorski
The Body Shop Fitness Center has been serving the Rehoboth Beach community since 1989. Adam Kantorski has been a Body Shop member for less than a year. “We moved here in March 2022 after close to 40 years in Philadelphia. We owned a second home here for about 8 years in the early 2000's.”
St. Peter’s sets Longest Night service Dec. 21
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lewes invites everyone to its Longest Night service at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21. Each year around Dec. 21, the Earth’s northern pole reaches its maximum tilt away from the sun, creating the shortest day and longest night for those in the northern hemisphere. At the same time, many folks who are going through trying times of loss and grief may feel disconnected from the joyful spirit of the season. Feeling out of sync with holidays such as Christmas and New Year’s compounds feelings of isolation and sadness. Perhaps it is the first Christmas since the loss of a loved one or the anniversary of their passing. Maybe a long-term relationship has failed or a job has been lost. In the midst of all the holiday frenzy, some feel left out as they endure the long night of the soul.
The Room at Cedar Grove ends year on high notes
This year, The Room at Cedar Grove in Lewes has hosted jazz brunches, blues dinners and local, regional and national performers. All proceeds benefit Paul Kares, a charity supporting young musicians and aspiring culinary professionals. The fun continues this month with several high-caliber artists. American singer-songwriter Cris Jacobs returns to...
Magnificent Mamas to kick off women’s wellness luncheons Dec. 14
Specializing in women's wellness as a holistic healthcare practitioner for over 29 years, Elizabeth Sanchez, founded the Magnificent Mamas Collective in response to the community's need to learn more about holistic ways of approaching the mental health and wellness of women at all ages and stages of life. The Magnificent...
Artisans’ Bank donates to Harry K Foundation
The Harry K Foundation recently received a donation from Artisans’ Bank in support of the 2022 Harry K Foundation Annual Christmas Ball to be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. Presenting the check on behalf of Artisans’ Bank was Vice President David Ferguson. The Harry...
Milton Christmas Parade set to step off tonight
Officials in the Town of Milton are assuring parade goers the show will go on, with the annual holiday event set to step off at 7 p.m. this evening along its usual route. More than 100 entries will take part this year. Parade Chairman DJ Hughes of the Milton Fire Department said Santa is very excited to see everyone.
Lewes Fire Department adds committee to help neighbors in need
A newly formed committee of the Lewes Fire Department has been established to lend support to local families who are victims of large-loss fires. H2O, Helping Hands Operation, will provide basic necessities, gift cards for food and clothing and moral support to those who find themselves in the unfortunate situation of losing their home and belongings.
Peninsula Gallery hosts guest artist Megan Burak in December
Artist Megan Burak of Ocean City, Md., brings her striking realism paintings to the Peninsula Gallery for the first time as its December Guest Artist. A contemporary realist artist working mostly in oil., Burak was born in Pittsburgh and moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland at the age of 4. Burek said her inspiration is drawn from her emotions and the world as she sees it.
Dogfish Head to host party for 20th poetry prize Dec. 10
Dogfish Head will host the presentation party for its 20th annual poetry prize at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at the brewery’s Tasting Room 511 Chestnut St., Milton. Readings will be given by Susan Rothbard of New Jersey and Anne Yarbrough of Delaware prior to the announcement of the 2022 winner.
talbotspy.org
Habitat Choptank’s 100th House Dedicated in Cambridge
For a while, Cambridge resident Keyondra had harbored the idea of becoming a Habitat for Humanity homeowner in the back of her mind. But about 8 months ago, after seeing a Facebook story about another local woman who had taken the plunge, she began taking the first steps on a similar journey.
