Jason Momoa set for Lobo recast after Aquaman 2
Aquaman 2 may be the last time we see Jason Momoa in the role – because he’s set to be recast as Lobo in the future of the DCEU, according to a new report. After a brief appearance via a secret video file in Batman v Superman, Momoa made his DC debut as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman in 2017’s Justice League, then starring in his own billion-busting solo movie a year later.
Wonder Woman 3 axed as James Gunn shakes up DCEU
Wonder Woman 3 with Gal Gadot has been cancelled at Warner Bros, with James Gunn and Peter Safran’s stewardship of DC Studios about to hit a major turning point, according to a new report. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen its troubles in Phase Four, Kevin Feige has...
Star Wars The Bad Batch Season 2: Release date, trailer, cast, plot
Star Wars The Bad Batch Season 2 has been announced, continuing the adventures of Clone Force 99. Here is everything regarding the new season, including its release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more. Star Wars The Bad Batch follows the story of Clone Force 99, who were originally introduced in...
Jackie Chan reveals he is in talks for 'Rush Hour 4' during film festival appearance: Report
"Rush Hour" star Jackie Chan confirmed that a fourth installment of the hit buddy action comedy movie franchise is in the works.
Saw X is a “midquel” between Saw & Saw II with two original stars
Saw X, the highly-anticipated 10th movie in the franchise, will bring back two original stars for a “midquel” set between the first two movies, according to a new report. First devised by James Wan and Leigh Whannell, the Saw franchise is one of the 21st century’s most significant horror franchises, almost single-handedly responsible for the mainstream torture-porn boom in the 2000s.
How to watch Alchemy of Souls Part 2 – is it streaming on Netflix?
Alchemy of Souls Part 2 is about to drop, much to the excitement of the show’s fans – but while Part 1 was released on Netflix, where can you watch and stream Part 2?. Alchemy of Souls, the South Korean series written by the Hing sisters about young Daeho mages switching bodies and causing mayhem, has been a major hit with audiences so far.
The Conjuring 4: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything we know about The Conjuring 4, the next spooky adventure with Ed and Lorraine Warren, from a possible release date to cast, plot, and other details. The Conjuring took horror fans by surprise with its incredible imagery, filmmaking, and practical effects. The story of the haunting of the Perron family is considered to be one of the best recent horror films.
xQc blasts “cowards” behind Hasan’s DMCA Twitch ban
Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel blasted Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker’s recent Twitch ban as a bit “lame” given that he was DMCA’d due to “cowards” not agreeing with his viewpoints. When it comes to being banned from Twitch, there are a whole host...
Dr Disrespect can’t catch a break with Warzone 2 stream snipers
Dr Disrespect has encountered numerous stream snipers in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, so he edited a compilation video filled with noteworthy highlights. Cheating tactics have plagued online shooters for years, with crafty users always finding ways to one-up the competition by unconventional means. One such tactic involves stream sniping,...
Bill Clinton modded into Elden Ring after bizarre Game Awards mention
A short time after someone stormed the Game Awards stage and gave a bewildering mention to Bill Clinton as Elden Ring received the Game of the Year Award, the 42nd US President has been modded into the game. The Game Awards had many highlight moments, only some of which were...
Influencer sparks backlash over revealing dress to wear at a funeral
After showing off a revealing dress stylized to wear to funerals, a TikTok and Instagram influencer received backlash from viewers. Funerals are a period of grieving, during which visitors done all black to pay their respects. But TikTok account ‘edgylittlepieces’ believes the occasion should still be considered an opportunity to dress up and impress.
Kai Cenat hits back at Destiny over ‘black zoomer streamers’ comments: “You’re clearly racist”
One of Twitch’s biggest stars in 2022, and recently crowned streamer of the year, Kai Cenat, has responded to Destiny, after the YouTube streamer criticized young black streamers gaining popularity. On December 6, Destiny reacted to a clip of IShowSpeed, a fellow YouTuber who was accused of being racist...
Kai Cenat loses his mind after SZA posts his Twitch clip on Instagram
Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat couldn’t contain his excitement after R&B singer SZA posted a clip from his stream to her Instagram stories. Kai Cenat is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. Boasting over 3 million followers on the platform, he’s also the site’s most-subscribed creator for all languages, successfully beating out xQc in October 2022.
When will Avatar 2 be on Disney Plus?
When is Avatar 2 coming to Disney Plus? The Way of Water is upon us, but when will the new Avatar movie be available to stream?. In a year where we’ve had the likes of The Batman, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and more, it’s crazy we’re rounding off 2022 with the biggest movie of them all: Avatar: The Way of Water.
Best horror films to watch on Hulu (December 2022)
Hulu is one of the world’s biggest streaming services and is full of spooky horror films to watch in the run-up to Halloween. Here are our recommendations. While Halloween may be over, scary movies will always be great. And streaming services like Hulu make it so much easier to binge your favorites or discover new ones.
Kojima announces Death Stranding 2 at The Game Awards 2022
During the Game Awards 2022, Kojima Studios announced Death Stranding 2, a direct sequel to the first entry. The Game Awards 2022 officially revealed Death Stranding 2, which was rumored to be in the works for quite some time. Kojima Studios released their first trailer for the game, confirming the sequel and leaks.
How to watch The Harbinger – where to stream
The Harbinger, a new “scare-ya-silly” horror, is out now – here’s how and where you can watch a stream it. 2022 has been a huge year for movies: Top Gun: Maverick is the highest-grossing movie of the year, Avatar 2 is finally hitting cinemas after 13 years, and Brendan Fraser has made an incredible comeback with The Whale.
Pokemon anime schedule leaked with new episodes after Ultimate Journeys
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys fans have been speculating about the future of the series and now a leaked schedule of episodes has been released. Pokemon Ultimate Journeys viewers have been wondering if the lead character, Ash Ketchum, will still be around in the near future – after securing his status as the best trainer in the world in November.
Just Dance 2023 review – More of the same with a killer soundtrack
Just Dance 2023 is pretty much the same game you know and love (or love to hate), but a few quality-of-life upgrades and a brilliant song list make this the best entry into the franchise so far. As another year comes to an end, another Just Dance emerges – although...
Overwatch 2 players notice bizarre flaw with Reaper’s design
Overwatch 2 is a game known for its character design. It features heroes that are bursting with personality, but an Overwatch fan noticed a very confusing detail about Reaper’s design. Overwatch 2‘s characters all stand out from each other. Unique character designs define each hero’s gameplay just as much...
