When is Avatar 2 coming to Disney Plus? The Way of Water is upon us, but when will the new Avatar movie be available to stream?. In a year where we’ve had the likes of The Batman, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and more, it’s crazy we’re rounding off 2022 with the biggest movie of them all: Avatar: The Way of Water.

1 DAY AGO