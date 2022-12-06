Billie Piper has shed light on her marriage to Chris Evans, calling it very “nurturing” as well as “very drunken”.The former Doctor Who star married Evans when she was 18 and he was 35. They divorced in 2007 and are said to have remained good friends.Speaking of her marriage, Piper told The Guardian that she “loved” her time with Evans and “learned so much” from that relationship.“Loved it. Loved that time. Learned so much. Really needed it, after the experiences that I’d had, leading up to that point. And I felt like I’d actually found a real friend,” she...

