The Boys Is Bringing Another Supernatural Vet Into The Mix For Season 4 Following Jensen Ackles' Celebrated Run
Following Jensen Ackles' run as Soldier Boy, The Boys is adding another Supernatural vet for Season 4 of the superhero drama.
Dark Horse returns to Hawkins, Indiana in new Stranger Things anthology
Stranger Things: Tales From Hawkins explores the wider - and perhaps even stranger - parts of the midwest town
Stephen King's The Dark Tower Finally Getting A Proper And Massive Adaptation Courtesy Of Horror TV Mastermind Mike Flanagan
Mike Flanagan is the perfect person to adapt Stephen King's The Dark Tower. Full stop. And now it's apparently happening.
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Watch these 5 Netflix movies before they leave in December 2022
Each month, Netflix loses a bunch of shows and movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving Netflix
Netflix cancels another beloved show after just one season
Netflix has now cancelled one of its most highly rated horror shows because it did not see the same level of success as contenders like The Watcher, Dahmer, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and more. This scoop comes from The Wrap who corroborates that The Midnight Club ruled...
Wednesday: Netflix users decry ‘pointless’ scene in new Addams Family series
Netflix users are decrying a “pointless” moment featured in new series Wednesday.Released earlier this month, the new series is an Addams Family prequel following the character played in the Barry Sonnenfeld-directed films by Christina Ricci.Starring in the show, which is receiving acclaim, is Jenna Ortega, whose credits include X and the latest Scream sequel.But its the death of another character that is leaving fans feeling disappointed with the show’s conclusion.In fact, many viewers are agreeing it was unnecessary and are calling for the character to return in season two.Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In Wednesday, Nevermore Academy...
Netflix's record-breaking new show has already beaten Stranger Things
Back in June, Stranger Things officially broke Netflix’s viewership records, and were we surprised? Nope. Stranger Things is a pop culture phenomenon and season four was bigger in every way, from its lengthy runtime to the whopping $30 million per episode budget. The release of season four saw Stranger...
‘Andor’ Season Finale: Every Easter Egg and Star Wars Secret
Andor is finished, and it has given us one of the best Star Wars prequels ever. The show began on Ferrix, and that is also where it concludes, with the funeral for Andor’s adoptive mother Maarva which will bring together most of the show’s key characters. That sequence finally sets Cassian Andor on the path toward becoming a leader in the Rebel Alliance.
Ian Somerhalder Hasn’t Posted a Photo With Wife Nikki Reed in Over a Year
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are a celebrity dream couple, but fans have noticed Somerhalder hasn't posted photos with his wife in over a year.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Babies! Cast Members Welcoming Children Over the Years
Grey’s Anatomy gang! Caterina Scorsone and more cast members of the ABC show have been raising families off camera. The actress became a mom in 2012 when her daughter Eliza was born, followed by Pippa and Lucinda in 2016 and 2019, respectively. While quarantining at home with her and then-husband Rob Giles' little ones amid […]
People Think That “Stranger Things” Star Noah Schnapp “Forgets He’s A Celebrity” After A Video Of Him On His College Campus Went Viral
Despite being one of the most famous former child stars on the planet, Noah Schnapp has always managed to expertly maintain some level of normalcy in his life. Now 18, the actor was just 11 years old when he was catapulted to fame after landing the role of Will Byers in the Netflix series Stranger Things.
18 years after 'it ruined my life', David Harbour is streaming World of Warcraft: Dragonflight
The Stranger Things star is joining other streamers to play the new WoW expansion on Twitch later today.
‘The Pale Blue Eye': Christian Bale Investigates a Series of Cult-Related Murders in Chilling New Trailer (Video)
Christian Bale plays an 1830s detective tasked with solving a series of grisly, possibly cult-related murders in Netflix’s ice-cold thriller, “The Pale Blue Eye.” Watch the first trailer above. Scott Cooper’s film, which the streamer acquired last year in a $55 million deal, takes place at West...
Billie Piper says she loved her time in ‘very drunken’ marriage to Chris Evans
Billie Piper has shed light on her marriage to Chris Evans, calling it very “nurturing” as well as “very drunken”.The former Doctor Who star married Evans when she was 18 and he was 35. They divorced in 2007 and are said to have remained good friends.Speaking of her marriage, Piper told The Guardian that she “loved” her time with Evans and “learned so much” from that relationship.“Loved it. Loved that time. Learned so much. Really needed it, after the experiences that I’d had, leading up to that point. And I felt like I’d actually found a real friend,” she...
Deadpool 3: Chris Evans rumored to return… but not as Captain America
Deadpool 3 is apparently going to feature multiple Marvel heroes and actors, including Chris Evans, but he won’t be playing Captain America. Deadpool 3 is set to have a rather star studded cast. In classic MCU fashion, the Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy vehicle will be featuring cameos from multiple heroes, the most notable being Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
Netflix Has a Hit That's Bigger Than 'Stranger Things' (Why That Matters)
Long before multiple streaming services were an everyday part of lives across the world, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report was the king of original content. Hit shows like 2013's "House of Cards" and "Orange is the New Black" kept viewers subscribed for the long haul. Monthly membership fees stacked up over several seasons, dropping whole seasons immediately available for binge-watching.
Star Wars The Bad Batch Season 2: Release date, trailer, cast, plot
Star Wars The Bad Batch Season 2 has been announced, continuing the adventures of Clone Force 99. Here is everything regarding the new season, including its release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more. Star Wars The Bad Batch follows the story of Clone Force 99, who were originally introduced in...
Robert Downey Jr. Reflected On Being Introduced To Drugs At Age 6 By His Father
"It was an idiot move on our parts, a lot of us, to share that with our children."
