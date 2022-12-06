Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 team vow to fix ranked system after ‘confusing’ competitive issues
The Overwatch 2 developers are promising to fix issues with the game’s ranked system after the start of Season 2’s Competitive mode left players completely baffled. The new rank system in Overwatch 2 has been panned by many since its introduction. In addition to uneven matchmaking, the new mode has even allegedly caused players to go down in rank despite winning many games.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect can’t catch a break with Warzone 2 stream snipers
Dr Disrespect has encountered numerous stream snipers in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, so he edited a compilation video filled with noteworthy highlights. Cheating tactics have plagued online shooters for years, with crafty users always finding ways to one-up the competition by unconventional means. One such tactic involves stream sniping,...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 DMZ players split after player reveals exfil kill method
A Warzone 2 DMZ player unearthed an easy way to prevent teams from completing their exfil, but community members bashed the practice. Inspired by Escape from Tarkov, DMZ provides a blend of PVE vs. PVP gameplay. The goal is to loot and extract all of your findings through one of the several exfiltration zones. However, AI enemies and real players stand in the way of making that happen.
Gamespot
Blizzard Is Making Overwatch 2's Next Hero Easier To Unlock
Overwatch 2's next hero should be a little easier to earn from the battle pass. Shared by Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller on Twitter, Ramattra, the new tank arriving in Season 2, should be slightly easier to unlock for players who don't purchase the battle pass. In Overwatch 2...
dexerto.com
Kai Cenat hits back at Destiny over ‘black zoomer streamers’ comments: “You’re clearly racist”
One of Twitch’s biggest stars in 2022, and recently crowned streamer of the year, Kai Cenat, has responded to Destiny, after the YouTube streamer criticized young black streamers gaining popularity. On December 6, Destiny reacted to a clip of IShowSpeed, a fellow YouTuber who was accused of being racist...
dexerto.com
Fortnite Chapter 4 leak reveals Titanfall feature coming in future update
According to a recent leak, a future Fortnite update may add wall running and other Titanfall-like movement mechanics to the battle royale. To the delight of many a player, Epic Games has experimented with movement quite a bit in past Fortnite updates. The advent of Chapter 3, for example, introduced...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 player takes proximity chat trolling to another level by making consoles turn off
Warzone 2 introduced proximity chat, and one player cleverly used the new feature to eliminate an enemy without ever firing their weapon. Proximity chat has been nothing short of a mixed bag in Warzone 2. The new feature allows teams to communicate with enemies. The community has universally embraced proximity chat with open arms, but its results vary.
dexerto.com
Warzone pro exposes their cheats during $100k tournament, blames it on glitch
A Warzone pro has disappeared off the internet after seemingly outing himself as using cheats during the $100k Warzone World Classic tournament. While many of the headaches around cheating in Call of Duty: Warzone have come in public matches, some players have been able to avoid detection and get them into lucrative online tournaments.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players blown away by new weather effects on Blizzard World
The Overwatch 2 developers just teased new weather effects for the game, specifically for the Blizzard World map, and players are absolutely blown away. Overwatch 2’s recent update introduced brand new weather effects in Blizzard World. And though this doesn’t directly affect the gameplay, players are delighted by the improvement in visuals and general care to aesthetics.
dexerto.com
Hasan baffled after finding Twitch streams embedded on Trainwreck’s Kick site
Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker was baffled after checking out Tyler ‘Trainwreck’ Niknam’s new Kick platform and finding that Twitch embeds were being used. Twitch’s spot at the top of the mountain of streaming platforms has been challenged a handful of times over the last few years, but it’s seen off pretty much every challenger.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 team unveils release plan for next DPS, tank & support heroes
Overwatch 2’s Lead Hero Designer has revealed the team’s plans to release upcoming heroes and it’s good news for support mains. The newest Overwatch 2 hero, Ramattra, was released on December 6 and while the community is still mixed about how he’ll perform, we already know what to expect for the upcoming characters.
dexerto.com
Hasan unbanned on Twitch a day early after sudden mid-stream suspension
Popular Twitch streamer Hasan has been unbanned from the broadcasting platform just 24 hours after his channel was removed due to a DMCA strike mid-stream. Hasan is a hugely popular creator on Twitch, where he boasts over 2 million followers. Although he often streams regularly, engaging in debates with other...
dexerto.com
ImperialHal says data mining ‘cheating’ in pro Apex Legends is “just the tip of the iceberg”
TSM pro Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has claimed that the ‘data mining’ controversy that embroiled his team is just the “tip of the iceberg” in competitive Apex Legends. The TSM ‘data mining’ controversy has been at the forefront of the Apex Legends professional community recently....
dexerto.com
Scump hits out at “bias” CDL pros deciding GAs over M4 meta drama
Call of Duty legend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner aired his frustrations with his fellow CDL pros amid the controversy surrounding the gentlemen’s agreement for the M4. After weeks of waiting, the Call of Duty League’s Modern Warfare 2 season finally kicked off on December 2, as teams took part in the annual Kickoff Weekend event for the Major 1 qualifiers.
dexerto.com
Steam Deck update adds support for 8BitDo Ultimate Controller
Valve has updated its version of Linux to include support for the new 8BitDo Ultimate Controller with the Steam Deck. 8BitDo’s Ultimate controller has launched in the EU and US. The new controller has been making waves for its hall-sensing stick and oodles of features. The company has gone to great lengths to ensure that all forms of gaming are supported across their full range. But, the 8BitDo Ultimate Controller stuck out to us as a cut above.
dexerto.com
Can you play Final Fantasy XIV on Steam Deck?
Can you play Final Fantasy XIV on the Steam Deck? If you’re in the mood for Square-Enix’s smash-hit MMO on the go, you might be in luck. The rise of Final Fantasy XIV as one of the best MMOs around is a long, long tale. From its doomed first version to the A Realm Reborn arc, the game is flourishing. Not even just as an MMO, but as a Final Fantasy game, with it routinely being lauded for its fascinating story and fan service.
dexerto.com
Mad Maggie & Catalyst create perfect combo in Apex Legends Winter Express
Two players showcased how deadly Catalyst and Mad Maggie can be in tandem after dealing with a rat in Apex Legends’ Winter Express LTM. Apex Legends’ Wintertide Collection event is finally here and with it brought the return of the Winter Express LTM. Though some players have felt...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go trainer finds knife-wielding Hitmonlee at PokeStop and fans love it
One Pokemon Go player found an oddly shaped silhouette at a Pokestop that appeared to show a Hitmonlee holding a knife in its hand. As Pokemon Go uses real-life places and landmarks to represent in-game objects, some players have encountered quite a few interesting or funny interactions as a result.
dexerto.com
TimTheTatman reveals Warzone 2 sniper loadout fan paid him $50 to use
A chat member donated 50$ for TimTheTatman to try out their Warzone 2 sniper loadout. Miraculously, the donation did not lead him astray, so here’s the loadout free of charge. Sniper rifles currently sit in a precarious position for Warzone 2. The class has shades of potential, but as...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players hit out at devs after Season 2 map leaks
Modern Warfare 2 players have criticized developers Infinity Ward after Season Two leaks allegedly revealed a Japanese theme and another remake of the World at War map, Castle. Modern Warfare 2’s first season of post-launch content is in full swing, with Season One Reloaded set for December 14 and Season...
