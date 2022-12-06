Read full article on original website
Pokemon anime schedule leaked with new episodes after Ultimate Journeys
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys fans have been speculating about the future of the series and now a leaked schedule of episodes has been released. Pokemon Ultimate Journeys viewers have been wondering if the lead character, Ash Ketchum, will still be around in the near future – after securing his status as the best trainer in the world in November.
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys 136 preview teases perfect end to Ash and Goh’s adventure
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys is coming to a close, and Ash and Goh may be preparing to face off against Lugia one last time before moving on to their next challenges. Ash and Goh have been through many life-altering adventures since their first meeting in Pokemon Journeys. Goh has grown to care about the bond between himself and his companions, while Ash has ascended to the position of World Champion following his amazing battle with Leon in Pokemon Ultimate Journeys.
Pokemon Go trainer devastated as their Pokemon not allowed in Fighting Cup
After preparing Gallade for the Fighting Cup in Pokemon Go, one trainer learned their favorite character couldn’t participate in the event. The Fighting Cup recently returned to the title with the Great League Edition Remix. It kicked off on Thursday, December 8, and will conclude on Thursday, December 15.
Where to find Snom & Frosmoth in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Generation 8’s adorable Snom and Frosmouth make a return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding these two Ice/Bug-type Pokemon in Paldea. Fans of Ice-type Pokemon are in for a treat in Scarlet & Violet as many new and returning Ice-types like...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet TCG Set revealed: Release date, new card designs, prices
The Pokemon Company has just announced the release date for the first Scarlet & Violet TCG expansion, as well as a few changes to card designs and an increased price. Here’s everything we know. The Gen 9 Pokemon Scarlet & Violet games were finally released on November 18, 2022,...
Overwatch 2 players notice bizarre flaw with Reaper’s design
Overwatch 2 is a game known for its character design. It features heroes that are bursting with personality, but an Overwatch fan noticed a very confusing detail about Reaper’s design. Overwatch 2‘s characters all stand out from each other. Unique character designs define each hero’s gameplay just as much...
Fortnite and Dead Space crossover reportedly in the works for 2023
According to a new report, Epic Games is partnering with EA on a Fortnite and Dead Space crossover that will go live in 2023. In recent years, Epic has worked alongside several big-name developers and publishers on video game character crossovers in Fortnite. Everyone from Kratos and Lara Croft to...
Modern Warfare 2 players bash “farce” RICOCHET as cheaters take over
Modern Warfare 2 players have labeled RICOCHET anti-cheat a “farce” and claimed the annual installment is suffering from a dramatic uptick in the number of hackers as it approaches Season One Reloaded. While the first Warzone saw its life cycle continually marred by cheaters and hackers, the battle...
Fortnite players convinced Chapter 4 made the game way harder
Some longtime Fortnite players think they’ve been dying more following the recent release of Chapter 4 Season 1. The Chapter 4 update launched this past weekend, introducing a new map, a reworked battle pass, and an upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.1. After the literally game-changing Fractured event brought an...
Aceu stuns viewers with mind-blowing Apex Legends 1v3 before quitting anyway
Apex Legends streamer Brandon ‘Aceu’ Winn has stunned his Twitch viewers with a mind-blowing 1v3 clutch, only to casually leave the match in question seconds after. Despite no longer competing in the ALGS, Aceu is known as one of the most talented Apex Legends players on the planet.
Overwatch 2 Sojourn nerfs actually give Mercy huge “buff” in Season 2
Overwatch 2 Season 2 introduced some major nerfs to DPS hero Sojourn in an effort to make her more balanced. However, players have discovered that the nerfs have actually acted as a “buff” to Mercy. Overwatch 2 Season 2 is finally here, and there’s plenty for fans of...
Mad Maggie & Catalyst create perfect combo in Apex Legends Winter Express
Two players showcased how deadly Catalyst and Mad Maggie can be in tandem after dealing with a rat in Apex Legends’ Winter Express LTM. Apex Legends’ Wintertide Collection event is finally here and with it brought the return of the Winter Express LTM. Though some players have felt...
Where to find Rookidee, Corvisquire, & Corviknight in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
For those looking for a sturdy Flying-type Pokemon, the Corviknight family is a perfect match. Here’s how to find Rookidee, Corvisquire, and Corviknight in Scarlet & Violet. The Corviknight family of Pokemon first debuted in Sword & Shield and proved itself to be an excellent addition to the early-game Flying-type staple.
Pokemon Go trainers slams “horrendous” Keldeo Special Research rewards
Pokemon Go players have come out against the Mythic Blade paid Special Research ticket, saying the tasks and rewards “ain’t it” for the steep eight-dollar price tag. Pokemon Go players are currently participating in the season 9 Mythical Wishes events in time for the holiday season. While this can be the perfect time of year to join in on exciting Community Days or amass items for the upcoming Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn after the start of 2023, many trainers are struggling with the popular mobile app.
Transformers: Reactive – Trailer, Closed Beta & everything we know
Developers Splash Damage have revealed their latest game, Transformers: Reactive during The Game Awards 2022. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming game as well as how you can get involved in the Beta. Known as the developers behind Gears Tactics and Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory, Splash Damage are have...
Riot dev teases “new mechanic” coming with Valorant’s next map
Joe Lansford, Riot Games’ lead map designer working on Valorant, has teased that the shooter’s new map will boast a previously unseen “mechanic” during a Red Bull Home Ground interview. Riot Games’ debut FPS – Valorant, launched in April 2020 with three maps available in the...
Paris Eternal rebrand to Vegas Eternal ahead of OWL 2023
Before Overwatch League gets the 2023 season underway, Paris Eternal have finalized their relocation to Las Vegas and have rebranded into Vegas Eternal to represent their Overwatch 2 team. Overwatch 2’s launch has been a massive success in terms of numbers. With average viewership that hovers above 60K and peaks...
Cloud9 head coach reveals yay as IGL
In a short clip posted to Twitter, Cloud9 head coach Matthew ‘mCe’ Elmore revealed that Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker is the team’s current IGL. With the initial announcement of Cloud9’s new roster for the 2023 season, many assumed Anthony ‘vanity’ Malaspina would continue to IGL for the team. For the offseason, and potentially moving forward, that is not the case according to Cloud9 head coach mCe.
Apex Legends leaks hint at huge Legend reworks dropping with Season 16
Several Apex Legends leaks point to major Legend meta changes coming soon, with Season 16 potentially bringing huge changes to character classes and abilities. Apex Legends Season 15 has come in for more criticism than any season in recent memory. From fans launching their own campaigns for new and exciting...
Meet Your Maker: Gameplay, trailer & everything we know
Meet your maker is a new first-person shooter game that also lets players build their dream base in the wasteland – and raid others. Here’s everything we know. Meet Your Maker’s first trailer was revealed at the Game Awards 2022 and gave us Fallout, Borderlands, and Minecraft vibes all in one go. The game is mostly an FPS, but the trailer was very keen to talk up the building mechanics and how this also feeds into multiplayer.
