ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Brittney Griner released; Is GA purple?; Looking ahead to the 2023 legislature

Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor-in-chief, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Leo Smith, @leosmithtweets, Republican consultant, CEO, Engaged Futures. Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver (D), @mmo_mary, Georgia's 82nd District. Stephen Fowler, @stphnfwlr, political reporter, GPB News. The breakdown. 1. Brittney Griner was freed in a prisoner exchange with Russia. The WNBA player was sentenced to...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area

Tension between GOP state leaders in Texas and election officials in the Democratic-leaning Houston area is at an all-time high after the 2022 election. Republicans are accusing Harris County officials of "election improprieties" that resulted in delayed polling site openings, paper ballot shortages and staffing issues on Election Day, among other things.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GHSA football and flag football championships are underway!

LISTEN: The boys high school football championship games are underway in Georgia, but girls got game too! Flag football is the fastest-growing high school sport in the state and is bringing lots of exciting action to the field. GPB's Leah Fleming talks to Georgia High School Association Executive Director Robin Hines about it. Then she chats with GPB Sports' Hannah Goodin about the high school football championship action starting Thursday.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Time is running short for federal wildlife protection plan to pass Senate

Georgia conservationists are calling on a flock of lame ducks to help protect the state’s wildlife. The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act calls for dedicating $1.3 billion annually for state fish and wildlife agencies to help restore and protect threatened wild lands and creatures. If it becomes law, Georgia is set to get $27.4 million of those funds.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Google's top trending searches this year include national focus on Georgia's elections

LISTEN: Google’s annual search trends report looks at what people wanted to know about in 2022 versus last year. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports on how Georgia played a part. In Google's annual report, the company takes a look at what people are searching for in 2022 that they weren't searching for in 2021: Search terms like "Wordle" and "Early voting places near me."
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy