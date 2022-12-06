Read full article on original website
Georgia Today: Final runoff numbers, teens arrested in Thanksgiving shooting; Ludacris gifts shoes
LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 8 edition of Georgia Today: A look at the final numbers from the runoff election, two teens arrested for a Thanksgiving shooting, and rapper Ludacris teams with Mercedes-Benz to gift shoes to schoolchildren. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
Georgia Today: Michael Flynn in Atlanta, another EV battery plant, rising pregnancy-related deaths
LISTEN: On the Friday Dec. 9 episode of Georgia Today: Michael Flynn testifies in Atlanta, another EV battery plant is coming to Georgia, and pregnancy-related deaths are on the rise. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Dec. 9. I'm Peter Biello....
Political Rewind: Brittney Griner released; Is GA purple?; Looking ahead to the 2023 legislature
Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor-in-chief, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Leo Smith, @leosmithtweets, Republican consultant, CEO, Engaged Futures. Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver (D), @mmo_mary, Georgia's 82nd District. Stephen Fowler, @stphnfwlr, political reporter, GPB News. The breakdown. 1. Brittney Griner was freed in a prisoner exchange with Russia. The WNBA player was sentenced to...
Kemp announces another gas tax suspension as part of inflation reduction priorities
Gov. Brian Kemp is renewing the gas tax suspension for the sixth time this year. "In total, we have saved Georgians well over a billion dollars at the pump," Kemp said during a press conference at the Capitol on Dec. 8, 2022. "...Saving Georgians 29 cents for every gallon of gas."
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeats Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia runoff
ATLANTA — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has won a full term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Republican football legend Herschel Walker in a campaign that tested Georgia's position as a purple state and spurred debates about race, celebrity and partisan politics. Warnock's victory gives Democrats a 51-49 Senate majority,...
An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area
Tension between GOP state leaders in Texas and election officials in the Democratic-leaning Houston area is at an all-time high after the 2022 election. Republicans are accusing Harris County officials of "election improprieties" that resulted in delayed polling site openings, paper ballot shortages and staffing issues on Election Day, among other things.
Drug sentencing ruling hinges on definition of simple, common word
An 11-judge panel has opened the door for more drug offenders with modest criminal histories to avoid harsh mandatory minimum sentences in federal courts in three states, including Georgia. The ruling, issued Tuesday by a divided Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, hinged on the definition of a single,...
GHSA football and flag football championships are underway!
LISTEN: The boys high school football championship games are underway in Georgia, but girls got game too! Flag football is the fastest-growing high school sport in the state and is bringing lots of exciting action to the field. GPB's Leah Fleming talks to Georgia High School Association Executive Director Robin Hines about it. Then she chats with GPB Sports' Hannah Goodin about the high school football championship action starting Thursday.
Time is running short for federal wildlife protection plan to pass Senate
Georgia conservationists are calling on a flock of lame ducks to help protect the state’s wildlife. The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act calls for dedicating $1.3 billion annually for state fish and wildlife agencies to help restore and protect threatened wild lands and creatures. If it becomes law, Georgia is set to get $27.4 million of those funds.
Google's top trending searches this year include national focus on Georgia's elections
LISTEN: Google’s annual search trends report looks at what people wanted to know about in 2022 versus last year. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports on how Georgia played a part. In Google's annual report, the company takes a look at what people are searching for in 2022 that they weren't searching for in 2021: Search terms like "Wordle" and "Early voting places near me."
Sinema's break with the Democratic Party may not help her as much as she'd like
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has always marched to her own beat. So it's not shocking that she decided this week she's officially switching from the Democratic Party to be an independent. "Arizonans are strong and independent." "A fiercely independent record." "Independent, just like Arizona." Those weren't quotes from her announcement Friday....
Because of Wisconsin's abortion ban, one mother gave up trying for another child
The moment Kristen Petranek knew she would stop trying to get pregnant came in May, while lying on her couch in Madison, Wisconsin. That's when she saw the news pop up on her phone about a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. Petranek, 31, and her husband...
Polygamous 'prophet' leader had child brides, documents say
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show. The filing provides insight into what investigators have...
Kansas oil spill is Keystone pipeline's biggest ever, according to federal data
TOPEKA, Kan. — A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, becoming the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years and surpassing all the previous ones on the same pipeline system combined, according to federal data.
Maryland is the latest state to ban TikTok in government agencies
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state's executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, the latest state to address cybersecurity risks presented by the platforms. The Republican governor announced an emergency cybersecurity directive to prohibit...
Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani is sentenced to nearly 13 years for his role in Theranos fraud
A federal judge in California sentenced former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani to nearly 13 years in prison for his role in a multimillion-dollar fraud involving Theranos and its now-disgraced CEO, Elizabeth Holmes, who received an 11-year sentence in a separate trial. In July, a jury found Balwani guilty on...
