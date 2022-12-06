Solo Sikoa comments on potential plans for him in NXT before he got called up to the main roster. Sikoa made his NXT debut on NXT Halloween Havoc 2021. He quickly became a fan-favorite star on the brand, and he challenged for the NXT North American Championship on multiple occasions. While he initially failed to win the title, he established himself as a force to be reckoned with. Sikoa arrived on the main roster at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 and joined The Bloodline. He then returned to NXT on the Septembr 13 episode and defeated Carmelo Hayes to win the NXT North American Championship, but he was forced to relinquish the title the following week because he wasn't a member of the NXT roster anymore.

1 DAY AGO