ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Lounges On A Tailgate In Revealing Top & Daisy Dukes
Lacey Evans made her NXT debut in 2016 when she participated in a battle royale. Since her debut on NXT, Lacey Evans has featured consistently on WWE programming and was involved in some decent storylines. Her hard work in NXT earned her a call-up to the main roster in 2019....
PWMania
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
Sasha Banks' Possible Return To Wrestling Revealed: Report
Sasha Banks' possible return to professional wrestling has reportedly been revealed.
ringsidenews.com
Maria Kanellis Makes Big Promise With Smoking Hot Photo Drop
Maria Kanellis has been considered a pioneer for women in the wrestling business. The mother of two is also known for showcasing her beauty with sultry pictures. Maria recently promised to share smoking hot pictures every day this week with her fans. Maria Kanellis recently dropped a revealing photo on...
Solo Sikoa: I Feel Like There Were Plans For Me In NXT, But It All Worked Out
Solo Sikoa comments on potential plans for him in NXT before he got called up to the main roster. Sikoa made his NXT debut on NXT Halloween Havoc 2021. He quickly became a fan-favorite star on the brand, and he challenged for the NXT North American Championship on multiple occasions. While he initially failed to win the title, he established himself as a force to be reckoned with. Sikoa arrived on the main roster at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 and joined The Bloodline. He then returned to NXT on the Septembr 13 episode and defeated Carmelo Hayes to win the NXT North American Championship, but he was forced to relinquish the title the following week because he wasn't a member of the NXT roster anymore.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Austin Theory Apologized After Match On WWE Raw
Austin Theory was reportedly "very apologetic" in the backstage area for botching a top rope hurricanrana spot during his Unites States Championship defense against Mustafa Ali on this week's "WWE Raw" in Washington, D.C. According to Fightful Select, "there was no heat" between Theory and Ali for the mistimed spot,...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Didn’t Give Anthony Bowens Permission To Yell ‘Scissor Me Daddy’
Anthony Bowens is looking to be one of the exciting prospects in All Elite Wrestling. One half of The Acclaimed is currently enjoying his time in Tony Khan’s promotion. However, the AEW President did not give the heads-up to Bowens for a popular catchphrase that he screamed out. Anthony...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: If Crawford Felt Like He Was Gonna Win, He Would've Took Spence Offer
For as dominant as both Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have been over the years, neither man has established themselves as the head honcho of the 147-pound division. Of course, following years of back-and-forth bickering, fans rejoiced as the two sides immured themselves in a room as intense negotiations proceeded. While all signs pointed to an undisputed showdown taking place at the tail end of the year, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) revealed that constructing a deal with team Spence had become essentially impossible.
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Botched DDT To Keep Shotzi Blackheart Safe
Ronda Rousey had a tremendous run to the top of WWE during her first stint with the company, but she didn’t really stay long. Since her return earlier this year, Rousey has already seen success. However, fans have simply rejected everything she has done, including a huge botch at Survivor Series. Rousey has now revealed that the botch happened for a good reason.
ringsidenews.com
Anthony Bowens Reveals His Struggles Coming Out As A Gay Pro Wrestler
Anthony Bowens is one half of The Acclaimed, the current AEW World Tag Team Champions. Bowens became the first openly gay AEW wrestler to win a title by claiming the Tag Team Titles at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Despite his current popularity as one of the most popular acts in wrestling, Bowens was not always as open about his sexuality.
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill & Naomi Link Up To Watch Hawks Vs Thunder Game
Jade Cargill is one of the top stars in AEW and there’s no arguing that. She is a true star and her stock continues to rise even now. Cargill recently shared her moments with Naomi from the Atlanta Hawks vs Oklahoma City Thunder game. Naomi recently took to Twitter...
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Cuts Emotional Promo After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air
Becky Lynch is most certainly one of the biggest names in all of WWE, and her star power speaks for itself. Lynch competes at the highest level and has seen great success in the company. Lynch is also known for her promos, and she cut a very emotional one after this week’s RAW went off the air.
ringsidenews.com
Zelina Vega Reacts To Naomi Hanging Out With Jade Cargill
Zelina Vega is known for her charismatic personality that has helped her excel in every major role in WWE. Vega currently serves as the manager for the upcoming faction, Legado Del Fantasma. She recently reacted to her fellow WWE superstar Naomi hanging out with AEW star Jade Cargill. Naomi has...
itrwrestling.com
Road Dogg Recalls Backstage Regrets Over Not Having Brock Lesnar Match Main Event Survivor Series
While and lot of time and energy goes into choosing main events and selecting the match order on major cards, sometimes WWE gets it wrong. According to Road Dogg this once led Brock Lesnar being relegated down the card at Survivor Series. Survivor Series 2017 was headlined by a traditional...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Says William Regal Can’t Appear On-Screen For WWE When He Returns
William Regal seems set to return to WWE at the beginning of the new year. Regal recently requested to not have his contract renewed by the company due to wanting to return to WWE. Tony Khan stated that Regal wanted to work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in the company,...
ringsidenews.com
Goldberg Refused To Have A Match Against Gillberg
Goldberg is certainly a legend in the pro wrestling business, especially after making a name for himself during WCW. His threatening on-screen demeanor usually welcomes challenges from anyone in the wrestling business. Despite the fact that he’s one of the most dominate forces in pro wrestling history, Goldberg never wanted to tangle with his mini-me.
Joe Rogan Says There's 'Not a Chance' Dwayne Johnson Isn't on Steroids
"The Rock should come clean right now." Rogan said of musclebound screen star Johnson on his podcast.
ringsidenews.com
Richard Holliday Reveals That He Is Battling Cancer
Richard Holliday is one of the top stars MLW has to offer. For years, he has been making a huge name for himself on the independent scene. At MLW, he won the Tag Team Titles one time with MJF and was also the IWA Caribbean Heavyweight Champion. Despite a promising career, he revealed recently that his health is a cause for concern.
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Came Up With ‘Excuse Me’ Catchphrase After Forgetting Her Lines
Vickie Guerrero is a veteran who has consistently supported female wrestlers throughout her career. She is currently the manager of Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose as part of All Elite Wrestling. Prior to that, she enjoyed quite a career in WWE. Guerrero recently revealed she came up with ‘Excuse Me’ catchphrase after forgetting her lines.
