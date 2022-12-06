ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Four Quarterbacks Taken in Top Ten

The Arizona Cardinals are bad and it's safe to assume that most fans have checked out for this season and have begun looking ahead to the offseason and more importantly the 2023 NFL Draft. Well, my friends, feast your eyes upon All Cardinals' first 2023 NFL Draft mock of the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Seahawks Signing Veteran Running Back After Injury

The Seattle Seahawks added running back depth in case an ankle injury sidelines Kenneth Walker III this weekend. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks signed Wayne Gallman to their practice squad Tuesday. Gallman averaged 4.3 yards per carry during his first four seasons with the New York Giants. The...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: Seahawks pick Will Anderson, Noah Sewell in Round 1

If the 2022 season were to end today, the Seahawks would be preparing for a road-trip to play a wild card game. They’d also be in line for the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, as well as their own first-round pick – currently projected to be at No. 20 overall. In a new mock draft from Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, Seattle uses both picks to address their defensive front-seven holes.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Chicago

Bears Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: Draft Picks, Prospects, Analysis

Bears mock draft roundup 2.0: draft picks, prospects, analysis originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday, the Bears were officially eliminated from playoff contention after they lost at home, 28-19, to the Green Bay Packers. With that, the focus of the season quickly shifted to the Bears' offseason, where...
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Mayfield could be active for Rams on TNF, Donald out again

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is "leaning toward" quarterback Baker Mayfield being active for Thursday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. McVay acknowledged Wednesday it'd be unprecedented for Mayfield, whom the Rams claimed off waivers Tuesday following his release...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

TCU’s Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson Named 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Winner

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson of Texas Christian University has been named the 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Winner. The award is given to the top defensive back in college football. The announcement was made live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN. Hodges-Tomlinson received the 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award on behalf of Paycom and Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006069/en/ 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Winner Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson of Texas Christian University. (Photo: Business Wire)
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Chicago

NFL Mock Draft: Will Anderson to Bears With No. 2 Overall Pick

Bears mock draft: Poles picks Will Anderson at No. 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears finally made it to the bye week, but while many teams use the rest to prepare for a second half playoff push there will be no postseason run in Chicago. So let’s use this time to look ahead to next year’s draft. The Bears have plenty of roster holes to fill, and they can go a variety of ways with their picks to make an instant impact for the franchise. So this is one of three iterations of a mini mock draft. There will be different players in each mock draft, not only to show the many ways things can go next year, but also to discuss more guys who could be headed to Halas Hall next season. For these purposes, the selections will be at No. 2, No. 57 and No. 66 since that is where the Bears are currently slated to pick, per Tankathon. Obviously that will change as the final month of the season plays out, but whatever, we’re doing this now. Also, these mini mocks will be limited to the first three rounds.
CHICAGO, IL

