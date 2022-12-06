Read full article on original website
2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Who Do Jaguars Take in Top-10?
The 2023 NFL Draft is inching closer and closer with each Sunday. For 14 teams set to make the postseason, the draft is the last thing on anyone's mind. But for over a dozen of other teams, attention can soon be turned fully to the draft. With the Jaguars sitting...
Yardbarker
2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Four Quarterbacks Taken in Top Ten
The Arizona Cardinals are bad and it's safe to assume that most fans have checked out for this season and have begun looking ahead to the offseason and more importantly the 2023 NFL Draft. Well, my friends, feast your eyes upon All Cardinals' first 2023 NFL Draft mock of the...
Marcus Mariota benched, rookie Desmond Ridder new starting quarterback for Atlanta Falcons: Report
Marcus Mariota’s time as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons has come to an end. The Falcons have benched the veteran and will start rookie Desmond Ridder when they face the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 17, according to a report from NFL.com. The Falcons have a bye this week.
Seahawks Signing Veteran Running Back After Injury
The Seattle Seahawks added running back depth in case an ankle injury sidelines Kenneth Walker III this weekend. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks signed Wayne Gallman to their practice squad Tuesday. Gallman averaged 4.3 yards per carry during his first four seasons with the New York Giants. The...
Mike Zimmer to join Deion Sanders as Colorado defensive coordinator
Veteran NFL head coach Mike Zimmer has a history of leading defenses dating back to his days as the defensive
2023 NFL mock draft: Seahawks pick Will Anderson, Noah Sewell in Round 1
If the 2022 season were to end today, the Seahawks would be preparing for a road-trip to play a wild card game. They’d also be in line for the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, as well as their own first-round pick – currently projected to be at No. 20 overall. In a new mock draft from Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, Seattle uses both picks to address their defensive front-seven holes.
Bears Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: Draft Picks, Prospects, Analysis
Bears mock draft roundup 2.0: draft picks, prospects, analysis originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday, the Bears were officially eliminated from playoff contention after they lost at home, 28-19, to the Green Bay Packers. With that, the focus of the season quickly shifted to the Bears' offseason, where...
On Deshaun Watson preparing for the Bengals, David Njoku’s return, and more: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns were back on the practice field on Wednesday as they prepare for a huge game against the Bengals in Cincinnati this week. The Browns have had Joe Burrow’s number early in his career and hope to continue the trend this week. Mary Kay Cabot,...
theScore
Mayfield could be active for Rams on TNF, Donald out again
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is "leaning toward" quarterback Baker Mayfield being active for Thursday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. McVay acknowledged Wednesday it'd be unprecedented for Mayfield, whom the Rams claimed off waivers Tuesday following his release...
TCU’s Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson Named 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Winner
OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson of Texas Christian University has been named the 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Winner. The award is given to the top defensive back in college football. The announcement was made live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN. Hodges-Tomlinson received the 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award on behalf of Paycom and Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006069/en/ 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Winner Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson of Texas Christian University. (Photo: Business Wire)
Seahawks Taking 'Wait & See' Approach Amid RB Injuries, Says Pete Carroll
The Seattle Seahawks added a running back to their practice squad on Tuesday, but the injury problems for the backfield remain a puzzling problem for coach Pete Carroll to solve ahead of Sunday's meeting with the Carolina Panthers.
NFL Mock Draft: Will Anderson to Bears With No. 2 Overall Pick
Bears mock draft: Poles picks Will Anderson at No. 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears finally made it to the bye week, but while many teams use the rest to prepare for a second half playoff push there will be no postseason run in Chicago. So let’s use this time to look ahead to next year’s draft. The Bears have plenty of roster holes to fill, and they can go a variety of ways with their picks to make an instant impact for the franchise. So this is one of three iterations of a mini mock draft. There will be different players in each mock draft, not only to show the many ways things can go next year, but also to discuss more guys who could be headed to Halas Hall next season. For these purposes, the selections will be at No. 2, No. 57 and No. 66 since that is where the Bears are currently slated to pick, per Tankathon. Obviously that will change as the final month of the season plays out, but whatever, we’re doing this now. Also, these mini mocks will be limited to the first three rounds.
Rams' Baker Mayfield plays after John Wolford starts vs. Raiders
Baker Mayfield came in to begin the Rams' second series Thursday night against the Raiders after John Wolford opened the game.
McShay: NFL Scouts Question Jaxon Smith-Njigba Missing CFP
The Ohio State wideout said his doctors decided he shouldn’t play anymore this season.
Giants injury report: Saquon Barkley hurts neck, Leonard Williams likely out vs. Eagles, Xavier McKinney maybe done for year (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Here is the Giants’ official Thursday injury report, including the notable addition of Saquon Barkley, who spoke to reporters after practice in the locker room as usual — which perhaps means he does not have a serious injury. Did not practice: LG Josh Ezeudu (neck), CB Adoree’...
