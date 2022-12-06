Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
ringsidenews.com
Maria Kanellis Makes Big Promise With Smoking Hot Photo Drop
Maria Kanellis has been considered a pioneer for women in the wrestling business. The mother of two is also known for showcasing her beauty with sultry pictures. Maria recently promised to share smoking hot pictures every day this week with her fans. Maria Kanellis recently dropped a revealing photo on...
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Lounges On A Tailgate In Revealing Top & Daisy Dukes
Lacey Evans made her NXT debut in 2016 when she participated in a battle royale. Since her debut on NXT, Lacey Evans has featured consistently on WWE programming and was involved in some decent storylines. Her hard work in NXT earned her a call-up to the main roster in 2019....
ringsidenews.com
Zelina Vega Reacts To Naomi Hanging Out With Jade Cargill
Zelina Vega is known for her charismatic personality that has helped her excel in every major role in WWE. Vega currently serves as the manager for the upcoming faction, Legado Del Fantasma. She recently reacted to her fellow WWE superstar Naomi hanging out with AEW star Jade Cargill. Naomi has...
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Botched DDT To Keep Shotzi Blackheart Safe
Ronda Rousey had a tremendous run to the top of WWE during her first stint with the company, but she didn’t really stay long. Since her return earlier this year, Rousey has already seen success. However, fans have simply rejected everything she has done, including a huge botch at Survivor Series. Rousey has now revealed that the botch happened for a good reason.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Didn’t Give Anthony Bowens Permission To Yell ‘Scissor Me Daddy’
Anthony Bowens is looking to be one of the exciting prospects in All Elite Wrestling. One half of The Acclaimed is currently enjoying his time in Tony Khan’s promotion. However, the AEW President did not give the heads-up to Bowens for a popular catchphrase that he screamed out. Anthony...
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill & Naomi Link Up To Watch Hawks Vs Thunder Game
Jade Cargill is one of the top stars in AEW and there’s no arguing that. She is a true star and her stock continues to rise even now. Cargill recently shared her moments with Naomi from the Atlanta Hawks vs Oklahoma City Thunder game. Naomi recently took to Twitter...
itrwrestling.com
Road Dogg Recalls Backstage Regrets Over Not Having Brock Lesnar Match Main Event Survivor Series
While and lot of time and energy goes into choosing main events and selecting the match order on major cards, sometimes WWE gets it wrong. According to Road Dogg this once led Brock Lesnar being relegated down the card at Survivor Series. Survivor Series 2017 was headlined by a traditional...
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Seemingly Hints At Returning To Old Gimmick
Asuka is one of the most respected members of Monday Night RAW’s women’s division. The Empress of Tomorrow was also one of the best things about the women’s division on RAW throughout the pandemic, but she had a tremendous career in Japan prior to her WWE jump as well. After what transpired on RAW this week, it seems Asuka hinted at going back to her old gimmick.
ringsidenews.com
Anthony Bowens Reveals His Struggles Coming Out As A Gay Pro Wrestler
Anthony Bowens is one half of The Acclaimed, the current AEW World Tag Team Champions. Bowens became the first openly gay AEW wrestler to win a title by claiming the Tag Team Titles at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Despite his current popularity as one of the most popular acts in wrestling, Bowens was not always as open about his sexuality.
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Came Up With ‘Excuse Me’ Catchphrase After Forgetting Her Lines
Vickie Guerrero is a veteran who has consistently supported female wrestlers throughout her career. She is currently the manager of Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose as part of All Elite Wrestling. Prior to that, she enjoyed quite a career in WWE. Guerrero recently revealed she came up with ‘Excuse Me’ catchphrase after forgetting her lines.
ringsidenews.com
Richard Holliday Reveals That He Is Battling Cancer
Richard Holliday is one of the top stars MLW has to offer. For years, he has been making a huge name for himself on the independent scene. At MLW, he won the Tag Team Titles one time with MJF and was also the IWA Caribbean Heavyweight Champion. Despite a promising career, he revealed recently that his health is a cause for concern.
Sasha Banks' Possible Return To Wrestling Revealed: Report
Sasha Banks' possible return to professional wrestling has reportedly been revealed.
ringsidenews.com
Ricky Starks Wins Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale
AEW brought back the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale on their flagship show this week. The company determined a new winner in the multi-man elimination matchup. The latest Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale featured participants including Ethan Page, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, and Dalton Castle. Dustin Rhodes returned to participate in the match as well.
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Cuts Emotional Promo After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air
Becky Lynch is most certainly one of the biggest names in all of WWE, and her star power speaks for itself. Lynch competes at the highest level and has seen great success in the company. Lynch is also known for her promos, and she cut a very emotional one after this week’s RAW went off the air.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Star Thanks Triple H & Road Dogg For Family Moment At A Live Event
A SmackDown star has noted his appreciation of Triple H and Road Dogg for allowing them to have a very special moment with their father in a WWE ring. Santos Escobar is a second-generation wrestling star who previously competed as El Hijo del Fantasma for AAA, a name he carried with him into WWE when he joined the company in 2019. It was while NXT Cruiserweight Champion that the star morphed into Santos Escobar, taking off his luchador mask, and leading the group Legado del Fantasma as a nod to his past.
ringsidenews.com
The Usos Claim Umaga’s Son Zilla Fatu Will Be The Next To Come Up
The Anoa’i family has produced some of the top superstars in the wrestling business. The family legacy has been carried by legends such as Yokozuna, Rikishi, The Rock and Wild Samoans and passed on graciously to today’s generation namely Roman Reigns and The Usos. Now, another member of the prestigious family, Zilla Fatu has decided to make his first step in the business with a bold prediction coming from his cousins, The Usos regarding his future.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns’ Whereabouts During WWE RAW This Week
Roman Reigns’ stock continues to rise every week as he remains the biggest star in WWE even now. The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion doesn’t always appear every week, and that merely adds to his overall value as a WWE Superstar. He was also absent from RAW this week, and it seems he had some interesting plans.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Says Brock Lesnar Was Tired Of Being Broke Before Joining WWE
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. In his two runs with WWE, Lesnar has managed to become one of the wealthiest pro wrestlers in the history of the business. However, it was not always like this for Lesnar. Jim...
ringsidenews.com
Athena Calls Out Double Standard In Pro Wrestling After Backlash From Her Stiff In-Ring Style
Athena had a solid run in WWE NXT but the same was not the case on the main roster. She eventually made her way to AEW and after a subpar babyface character, Athena underwent a transition in character. She also called out the double standards after she received backlash due to her stiff in-ring style.
Comments / 0