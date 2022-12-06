Read full article on original website
Cody Rhodes Looks Shredded In New Photo Amid WWE Royal Rumble Return Rumors
Cody Rhodes became one of the best things about WWE television after he came back to the company during WrestleMania 38. His feud with Seth Rollins further elevated him and established Rhodes as a huge star in WWE. He has been on the shelf for a while and judging by a recent photo, Rhodes looks in amazing shape.
Asuka Says ‘Goodbye’ In Yet Another Cryptic Post Amid Gimmick Change Rumors
Asuka has been in WWE for well over 6 years now and had one of the most dominant runs in the company’s history back in NXT. She has been a lot of success on the main roster, but a change is in order for her. In fact, Asuka recently dropped yet another tease concerning her future in WWE.
Chris Jericho’s Wife Was Furious Over Several Gruesome Injuries He Suffered In AEW
Chris Jericho is the master of reinvention, as he has been part of the pro wrestling world for well over three decades now. Jericho is always willing to put his body on the line for the enjoyment of fans. However, he managed to tick off his wife after a series of gruesome injuries this year.
Jim Ross Says Brock Lesnar Was Tired Of Being Broke Before Joining WWE
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. In his two runs with WWE, Lesnar has managed to become one of the wealthiest pro wrestlers in the history of the business. However, it was not always like this for Lesnar. Jim...
Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre Out Of Action With The Same Injury
Kevin Owens confronted The Tribal Chief during the men’s WarGames match and slapped him across the face, allegedly rupturing his eardrum. Drew McIntyre also announced that he had been medically disqualified from competing. It looks like both the top superstars are out of action with the same injury. According...
Brandi Rhodes Having Massive Twitter Problems
Brandi Rhodes has been in the wrestling realm for a while now. Apart from being a diva, she has also done very well as a businesswoman. Despite all that success, she is currently locked out of Twitter, and as a result, she cannot do podcasts anymore. Rhodes took to Instagram...
Vice TV Releases Trailer For The ‘9 Lives Of Vince McMahon’ Documentary
Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has presided over the world’s largest wrestling organization for decades. Vince has a vast wrestling history, and it all deserves to be preserved. Vice TV recently released the trailer for the new documentary of Vince McMahon. The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon, a Vice...
Triple H Links Up With Kurt Angle & Gable Steveson On WWE SmackDown
Kurt Angle capped off the December 9, 2022 of Friday Night SmackDown with a big birthday celebration that also involved a giant milk truck. The WWE Hall of Famer linked up with Triple H as well. Kurt Angle arrived on SmackDown in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with Gable Steveson....
CM Punk Accidentally Injured Chris Jericho During AEW Brawl
Chris Jericho has done a lot for the pro wrestling industry, as he has always been a valuable asset to any company he has been a part of. This includes AEW, where he remains a mainstay. He’s seen some bumps and bruises in AEW, and it seems CM Punk was responsible for injuring his throat once.
Ricky Starks Wins Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale
AEW brought back the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale on their flagship show this week. The company determined a new winner in the multi-man elimination matchup. The latest Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale featured participants including Ethan Page, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, and Dalton Castle. Dustin Rhodes returned to participate in the match as well.
ROH Final Battle 2022 Full Card & Start Time
Ring Of Honor was resurrected by Tony Khan after he purchased the company earlier this year. Since then, he has produced two pay-per-views and the third one is upon us this weekend. Fans are certainly excited for ROH Final Battle this year. The Final Battle pay-per-view will be taking place...
WWE Confirms John Cena’s Television Return
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and helped WWE grow in many ways. Whenever Cena makes his return to WWE television nowadays, it is always treated as a momentous occasion. It seems he will be returning to the company very soon as well. The Leader of Cenation was last...
Ricky Starks’ AEW Dynamite Promo Compared To John Cena In Huge Way
Ricky Starks is currently one of the highlights of AEW television, and there is a good reason for that. Starks has worked hard to establish himself as a solid talent, and fans continue to support him all the time. In fact, his latest promo on AEW Dynamite has helped raise his stock. So much so, that even Mark Henry compared his promo to John Cena.
WWE NXT Taking Vengeance Day Premium Live Event On The Road
WWE NXT underwent a lot of changes last year, as they went for a new approach concerning the newer talent. A year onwards, the experiment was largely a success, but was given a lot of changes yet again. Now it seems WWE will be bringing back a huge Premium Live Event.
Chris Jericho Says Good Riddance To William Regal After AEW Exit
William Regal surprised the entire wrestling community when he showed up at AEW Revolution earlier this year. Following his debut, he quickly formed the Blackpool Combat Club. That faction featured two of AEW’s top stars, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Now, the BCC is no more, and Chris Jericho seems very happy about this.
Lacey Evans Blasts ‘Loser’ Fan Accusing Her Of Using Her Body For Attention
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year after a pregnancy hiatus. After a brief run with a marine gimmick, she was once again taken off WWE television. She will be getting a new gimmick on WWE television soon, but it seems she still has a lot of haters. In fact, she decided to shut one particular hater down recently.
Matt Riddle Removed From Upcoming WWE Live Events
Matt Riddle became a highlight of WWE television after he made his way to the company back in 2018. He eventually became a champion on the main roster on a couple of occasions. He was written off WWE television, and now it seems he has been removed from all upcoming WWE events.
Spoiler On Former WWE NXT UK Star Making AEW Debut
AEW taped the December 9, 2022 edition of Rampage from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX after Wednesday Night Dynamite. A former NXT UK star made his AEW debut during the Rampage taping. Former NXT UK star Trent Seven made his AEW debut during the Rampage taping. The former...
Athena Wins ROH Women’s World Title During Final Battle
Athena showed a lot of aggression in the buildup to her Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship match against defending champion Mercedes Martinez. Tonight, she finally claimed the gold. Athena took on Mercedes Martinez for the Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship during Final Battle tonight. The former Ember...
Liv Morgan Paid Tribute To John Cena During WWE SmackDown
Liv Morgan remains one of the most beloved female WWE Superstars in recent memory. This year was the most significant year for her career, as Morgan went on to become the Smackdown Women’s Champion. She also loves John Cena and decided to pay tribute to him recently. As seen...
