Biden Official Accused of Theft for the Second TimeNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Another suitcase theft brings second felony charge for Biden administration energy official; GOP Reps demand resignationLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas city board proposes mandate to reduce catalytic converter theftsEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
The Legendary Shania Twain Gives Adele A Fangirl Moment At Her Las Vegas ShowFlorence CarmelaLas Vegas, NV
The wealthiest person in Las Vegas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergLas Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com
Private party gun sale ends with 2 men dead in northeast Las Vegas valley shooting
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/2-dead-in-northeast-las-vegas-valley-shooting/. Private party gun sale ends with 2 men dead in northeast …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/2-dead-in-northeast-las-vegas-valley-shooting/. Governor-elect Joe Lombardo addresses Las Vegas business …. Governor-elect Joe Lombardo was in attendance at the Vegas Chamber Luncheon at the Wynn resort on Friday to address the business community. I-Team: ‘This was beyond a bad...
Fox5 KVVU
Hard Rock shares new renderings of guitar-shaped hotel planned for Las Vegas Strip
Shortage of hospital cribs, pediatric beds in Southern Nevada as RSV cases climb. NDOW says mountain lion captured in northwest Las Vegas Valley was euthanized. A public forum brought dozens of people out Wednesday afternoon in Boulder City to talk about concerns as the water levels continue to drop. Las...
news3lv.com
More than 1,900 customers, Neon Museum experience power outage in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More than 1,900 customers in the east Las Vegas valley are without power, according to NV Energy. NV Energy reported 1,960 customers were experiencing a power outage near E. Bonanza Road and N. Eastern Avenue around 5:36 p.m. The Neon Museum is temporarily closed due...
Las Vegas Strip Loses Two Major Acts (Including One of its Biggest)
Las Vegas Strip residencies for star performers are as much of an institution as the city's poker tables, slot machines and sports betting bars. Visitors flock to the city year-round for entertainment, and are generally pleased to spend their hard-earned cash to open their eyes and ears to the acts in town.
Henderson might buy Fiesta Casino site for $32 million
Henderson City Council is set to make a decision on whether or not to buy the land where the now-closed Fiesta Casino and Hotel.
lasvegastribune.net
Las Vegas Icon Liberace Gets Street Named After Him
Las Vegas Icon Liberace Gets Street Named After Him. Las Vegas icon Liberace, 35 years after he passed away, will finally get a street named after him in the center of the Las Vegas Valley. The Clark County Planning Commission voted unanimously to rename Karen Avenue between heavily trafficked Maryland...
knpr
Packed casinos a sign of good things to come in Las Vegas
Las Vegas has seen almost two years of monthly gaming revenue records, previously unseen numbers at Reid International Airport, and if you walk into a casino right now? It’s wall-to-wall people almost every night of the week. The world of gambling, gaming and casinos is continuing to grow. And...
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Headliner Legend for Dozens of Shows
Certain performers -- like Liberace, Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley -- have been synonymous with the Las Vegas Strip. Pianist Liberace began appearing in Las Vegas residencies in the 1940s and continued for over 40 years until his final show in August 1986 at Caesars Palace on the Strip. Frank Sinatra's residencies in Las Vegas began in the 1950s, and he would bring the Rat Pack to the Strip in the 1960s.
Fox5 KVVU
NDOW says mountain lion captured in northwest Las Vegas Valley was euthanized
Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Hits Another Hurdle
Sometimes a project gets started on the Las Vegas Strip where people driving by (or being driven by) can't avert their eyes. Sure, insiders might know what's being built, but on a 4.2-mile stretch of road that contains versions of the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty, an Egyptian pyramid, a take on the Colloseum from Rome, and countless other architerural marvels, there's almost always something getting built that's impossibily grand.
electrek.co
A new Tesla neighborhood launches with Powerwalls in Las Vegas
A new ‘Tesla neighborhood’ has launched in Las Vegas with Tesla Powerwalls and solar power in every home. Tesla neighborhood is a term that is being used for new developments where all the homes integrate all or part of Tesla’s power ecosystem, including the Powerwall home battery pack.
Fox5 KVVU
Free program helps Las Vegas residents seal their records
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Legal Aid Center’s “clean slate” program is aiming to help those who want to seal their records for good. Free consultations were held Wednesday at the Cambridge Recreation Center. Legal Aid attorneys provided information on how to get the process started.
Fox5 KVVU
Certified Las Vegas driving specialist explains how to keep older drivers safe on the roads
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s often a touchy subject: when should a driver hand over the keys? That question is front and center during Older Driver Safety Awareness Week. Debbie Hansen, a certified driving rehab specialist, says it depends because driving is based on ability and not age.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas valley sees multiple allegations of 'patient dumping' at hospitals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The state of Nevada has investigated more than a dozen allegations related to violations of a federal anti-dumping law since the start of 2018. That law is called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA. It was passed by Congress in 1986 and allows anyone to seek emergency services, whether or not a person can pay.
Jackpot fever: Las Vegas local and visitor win thousands
A Las Vegas local and a visitor from Oregon won thousands in jackpots at The Cromwell and Gold Coast.
jammin1057.com
Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2022; See Which Vegas Restaurant Ranks 99
Whether you call yourself a “foodie” or a person who just likes to eat… This is going to be of interest to you. We have waited with anticipation for the return of Yelp‘s 9th Annual Top 100 Restaurants 2022 article. People from across the U.S. rated...
vegas24seven.com
Station Casinos to Hold Hiring Event for New Wildfire Casino
STATION CASINOS TO HOLD HIRING EVENT FOR NEW WILDFIRE CASINO. Station Casinos will host two-day hiring event for positions at the new Wildfire Casino on Fremont and other select Wildfire Gaming positions. WHAT:. On the heels of the recent announcement to open a new Wildfire Casino on Fremont in February...
From Summerlin to Henderson, businesses are taking water conserving action
Water conservation efforts continue in the valley, and many businesses have already removed thousands of square feet of grass from Summerlin to Henderson.
Las Vegas residents enjoy opening day of the winter season at Lee Canyon Resort
On Wednesday, Lee Canyon celebrated the start of the winter season. However, the resort anticipates a large storm this weekend that will bring them a lot of the real stuff.
Oxygen supplies struggle to keep up with demand in Las Vegas as ‘tripledemic’ continues to surge
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The surge of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus has recently been called the “tripledemic”; with the rise in respiratory illnesses, doctors are using oxygen to treat their patients. Necessary supplies have been limited in many places, however, including Las Vegas. “Maybe 70 percent of the items are gone as soon […]
