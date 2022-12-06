ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Private party gun sale ends with 2 men dead in northeast Las Vegas valley shooting

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/2-dead-in-northeast-las-vegas-valley-shooting/. Private party gun sale ends with 2 men dead in northeast …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/2-dead-in-northeast-las-vegas-valley-shooting/. Governor-elect Joe Lombardo addresses Las Vegas business …. Governor-elect Joe Lombardo was in attendance at the Vegas Chamber Luncheon at the Wynn resort on Friday to address the business community. I-Team: ‘This was beyond a bad...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegastribune.net

Las Vegas Icon Liberace Gets Street Named After Him

Las Vegas Icon Liberace Gets Street Named After Him. Las Vegas icon Liberace, 35 years after he passed away, will finally get a street named after him in the center of the Las Vegas Valley. The Clark County Planning Commission voted unanimously to rename Karen Avenue between heavily trafficked Maryland...
LAS VEGAS, NV
knpr

Packed casinos a sign of good things to come in Las Vegas

Las Vegas has seen almost two years of monthly gaming revenue records, previously unseen numbers at Reid International Airport, and if you walk into a casino right now? It’s wall-to-wall people almost every night of the week. The world of gambling, gaming and casinos is continuing to grow. And...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Headliner Legend for Dozens of Shows

Certain performers -- like Liberace, Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley -- have been synonymous with the Las Vegas Strip. Pianist Liberace began appearing in Las Vegas residencies in the 1940s and continued for over 40 years until his final show in August 1986 at Caesars Palace on the Strip. Frank Sinatra's residencies in Las Vegas began in the 1950s, and he would bring the Rat Pack to the Strip in the 1960s.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Hits Another Hurdle

Sometimes a project gets started on the Las Vegas Strip where people driving by (or being driven by) can't avert their eyes. Sure, insiders might know what's being built, but on a 4.2-mile stretch of road that contains versions of the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty, an Egyptian pyramid, a take on the Colloseum from Rome, and countless other architerural marvels, there's almost always something getting built that's impossibily grand.
LAS VEGAS, NV
electrek.co

A new Tesla neighborhood launches with Powerwalls in Las Vegas

A new ‘Tesla neighborhood’ has launched in Las Vegas with Tesla Powerwalls and solar power in every home. Tesla neighborhood is a term that is being used for new developments where all the homes integrate all or part of Tesla’s power ecosystem, including the Powerwall home battery pack.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Free program helps Las Vegas residents seal their records

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Legal Aid Center’s “clean slate” program is aiming to help those who want to seal their records for good. Free consultations were held Wednesday at the Cambridge Recreation Center. Legal Aid attorneys provided information on how to get the process started.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas valley sees multiple allegations of 'patient dumping' at hospitals

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The state of Nevada has investigated more than a dozen allegations related to violations of a federal anti-dumping law since the start of 2018. That law is called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA. It was passed by Congress in 1986 and allows anyone to seek emergency services, whether or not a person can pay.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Station Casinos to Hold Hiring Event for New Wildfire Casino

STATION CASINOS TO HOLD HIRING EVENT FOR NEW WILDFIRE CASINO. Station Casinos will host two-day hiring event for positions at the new Wildfire Casino on Fremont and other select Wildfire Gaming positions. WHAT:. On the heels of the recent announcement to open a new Wildfire Casino on Fremont in February...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Oxygen supplies struggle to keep up with demand in Las Vegas as ‘tripledemic’ continues to surge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The surge of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus has recently been called the “tripledemic”; with the rise in respiratory illnesses, doctors are using oxygen to treat their patients.  Necessary supplies have been limited in many places, however, including Las Vegas.  “Maybe 70 percent of the items are gone as soon […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

