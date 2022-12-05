MILWAUKEE — The Center for Urban Research, Teaching, and Outreach (CURTO) at Marquette University has received two grants for the Education Preparedness Program (EPP), which supports Marquette classes that bring together full-time degree-seeking and criminal legal system-impacted students, including $750,000 from the U.S. Department of Education. The EPP also...

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO