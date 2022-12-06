ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

Students, staff mourn passing of Grand Rapids coach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Students and staff at City High Middle School are mourning the sudden loss of longtime coach, Bathian Mason. Coach Mason suffered a medical episode Wednesday morning and passed away according to a letter sent home to parents. A graduate of Grand Rapids Public Schools himself,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.7 WITL

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Livengood: Chatfield scandal exposes unchecked influence of lobbyists

Lansing — The easiest way for a lobbyist to skirt Michigan's law requiring them to report buying food and drinks for lawmakers is to invite the legislators' staff and spouse — or both. Under Michigan's feeble lobby law, staff in the Michigan House and Senate are not "lobbyable,"...
LANSING, MI
thewestottawan.com

These visitors aren’t here for the tulips

It’s a Saturday afternoon, and I find myself looking for the perfect episode of Unsolved Mysteries to watch while I eat my leftover cake. But wait, an episode titled “Something in the Sky” has a description that reads, “Over 300 residents of western Michigan report seeing unearthly lights on the night of March 8th, 1994. Decades later, the event remains unexplained.” Western Michigan?! How have I heard nothing about this until now?
HOLLAND, MI
WWMTCw

Annual contest names Red Oak biggest tree in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Since 1993 ReLeaf Michigan, a state-wide nonprofit tree organization, has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt. contest. Janie Bare, of Kalamazoo, submitted the winning entry; a red oak, spanning 226-inches and almost 19 feet,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Newsweek ranks 2 GR nursing homes among best in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health’s nursing homes have been rated among the best in Michigan!. Newsweek released its Best Nursing Homes of 2023, naming Rehab and Nursing Kalamazoo Avenue as the top facility in the state, according to Corewell Health West. Rehab and Nursing Fuller Avenue nabbed...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

AG Nessel: Monitoring reports of interference on prop 2 and 3 vote recounts

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan officials are conducting a partial recount of two ballot proposals voted on in November. Attorney General Dana Nessel's office has received reports on the interference, according to a statement released Wednesday. A few Michigan counties, including Kalamazoo County are working on recounting votes for proposal...
MICHIGAN STATE
retailleader.com

Meijer Opening 2 Smaller Grocery Stores

Meijer in January will open two Meijer Grocery stores in Michigan. The stores are part of a new format that is smaller than its supercenters but larger than its market concept. According to the release, the stores are designed for the ease and convenience of shoppers. Meijer is gearing up...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
Banana 101.5

The Ghost Town of Waterville in Ionia County, Michigan

Waterville – or what's left of it – sits at the junction of MacArthur Road and Morrison Lake Road in Ionia County. It goes back to 1836 when a Grand Rapids man, Robert Hilton, purchased a huge portion of land near Lake Creek in Boston Township. He proceeded to plat a village on this property, which he dubbed 'Waterville'. James Hoag built a mill along the creek along with a general store, and he was made postmaster of Waterville's short-lived post office in 1838. Thanks to a lack of economy there was no prosperity and the following year the post office was moved to Saranac.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
thecollegiatelive.com

GRCC Professor under Title IX Investigation

GRCC art professor Fillipo Tagliatti, who was placed on administrative leave in early November, is being investigated for alleged violations of the school’s sexual harassment policy. According to documents obtained by The Collegiate through a Freedom of Information Act request, Tagliatti was placed “on paid administrative leave pending an...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

City Commission to discuss quality of life concerns in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids City Commission on Tuesday will discuss how they will respond to calls for help made by downtown Grand Rapids businesses. This comes after the city received several calls of concern, noting unacceptable behavior in the downtown area. The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to city officials in July asking them to address concerns from business owners who reported having issues like harassment and drug use.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy