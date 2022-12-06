Read full article on original website
Fox17
Students, staff mourn passing of Grand Rapids coach
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Students and staff at City High Middle School are mourning the sudden loss of longtime coach, Bathian Mason. Coach Mason suffered a medical episode Wednesday morning and passed away according to a letter sent home to parents. A graduate of Grand Rapids Public Schools himself,...
WWMTCw
Former 'Gender Affirming Closet' to include all students in need of clothes, supplies
PORTAGE, Mich. — A $10,000 grant awarded to Portage Northern High School's Gender and Sexuality Alliance club, also known as GSA, has some parents upset with the lack of information from the district. On May 26, 2022, Portage Public Schools got word that they were approved for a grant...
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
Detroit News
Livengood: Chatfield scandal exposes unchecked influence of lobbyists
Lansing — The easiest way for a lobbyist to skirt Michigan's law requiring them to report buying food and drinks for lawmakers is to invite the legislators' staff and spouse — or both. Under Michigan's feeble lobby law, staff in the Michigan House and Senate are not "lobbyable,"...
What’s With All the Scarves on Poles and Trees in Downtown Grand Rapids?
Have you noticed the scarves tied to poles and trees in downtown Grand Rapids? Have you wondered what it was all about? It's simple...it's people helping people, in a simple and loving way. Let's call it the Grand Rapids scarf project. There are a lot of people in need this...
Harper Creek teacher retires before investigation done
A Harper Creek High School teacher who was under investigation has retired, the school says.
thewestottawan.com
These visitors aren’t here for the tulips
It’s a Saturday afternoon, and I find myself looking for the perfect episode of Unsolved Mysteries to watch while I eat my leftover cake. But wait, an episode titled “Something in the Sky” has a description that reads, “Over 300 residents of western Michigan report seeing unearthly lights on the night of March 8th, 1994. Decades later, the event remains unexplained.” Western Michigan?! How have I heard nothing about this until now?
Local restauranteurs surprise shoppers, pay for their groceries
It was a happy surprise Monday for shoppers at Ralph’s Food Market in Grand Rapids as nearly a dozen patrons' grocery bills were paid for in full thanks to the generosity of two local restaurateurs.
Grand Rapids: This Is Why You Need To Stop Giving Money to Panhandlers
It's in our nature to want to help others. If you see someone struggling, it can spark a sense of empathy inside of you. Maybe you were raised on the golden rule, "treat others the way you want to be treated", or maybe you just can't stand to leave anyone behind. But sometimes, what you may think is "helping" is actually harmful.
WWMTCw
Annual contest names Red Oak biggest tree in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Since 1993 ReLeaf Michigan, a state-wide nonprofit tree organization, has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt. contest. Janie Bare, of Kalamazoo, submitted the winning entry; a red oak, spanning 226-inches and almost 19 feet,...
Fox17
Newsweek ranks 2 GR nursing homes among best in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health’s nursing homes have been rated among the best in Michigan!. Newsweek released its Best Nursing Homes of 2023, naming Rehab and Nursing Kalamazoo Avenue as the top facility in the state, according to Corewell Health West. Rehab and Nursing Fuller Avenue nabbed...
WWMTCw
AG Nessel: Monitoring reports of interference on prop 2 and 3 vote recounts
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan officials are conducting a partial recount of two ballot proposals voted on in November. Attorney General Dana Nessel's office has received reports on the interference, according to a statement released Wednesday. A few Michigan counties, including Kalamazoo County are working on recounting votes for proposal...
retailleader.com
Meijer Opening 2 Smaller Grocery Stores
Meijer in January will open two Meijer Grocery stores in Michigan. The stores are part of a new format that is smaller than its supercenters but larger than its market concept. According to the release, the stores are designed for the ease and convenience of shoppers. Meijer is gearing up...
Take this 1.5-Hour Route to See the Best Wyoming & Grandville Christmas Lights. Includes Jenison & Hudsonville, too!
If want a fun-filled evening of looking at Christmas lights in the Granville-Jenison-Wyoming-Hudsonville area, this is the route for you!. Start off with a sweet cookie & ice cream treat from the Underground Cookie Club -perhaps the Christmas cake ice cream treat? – and chase it down with 18 fantastic light displays.
The Ghost Town of Waterville in Ionia County, Michigan
Waterville – or what's left of it – sits at the junction of MacArthur Road and Morrison Lake Road in Ionia County. It goes back to 1836 when a Grand Rapids man, Robert Hilton, purchased a huge portion of land near Lake Creek in Boston Township. He proceeded to plat a village on this property, which he dubbed 'Waterville'. James Hoag built a mill along the creek along with a general store, and he was made postmaster of Waterville's short-lived post office in 1838. Thanks to a lack of economy there was no prosperity and the following year the post office was moved to Saranac.
Tuesday night hoops recap
Grand Rapids Christian squared off against South Christian on opening night. The Eagles won 5-47 against the Sailors.
thecollegiatelive.com
GRCC Professor under Title IX Investigation
GRCC art professor Fillipo Tagliatti, who was placed on administrative leave in early November, is being investigated for alleged violations of the school’s sexual harassment policy. According to documents obtained by The Collegiate through a Freedom of Information Act request, Tagliatti was placed “on paid administrative leave pending an...
City Commission to discuss quality of life concerns in downtown GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids City Commission on Tuesday will discuss how they will respond to calls for help made by downtown Grand Rapids businesses. This comes after the city received several calls of concern, noting unacceptable behavior in the downtown area. The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to city officials in July asking them to address concerns from business owners who reported having issues like harassment and drug use.
Groups request ordinances on sitting, begging in downtown GR
Business and community leaders have asked the city of Grand Rapids to enact two ordinances aimed at people who are homeless asking for money or loitering in downtown.
DNR announces funding for 4 park projects in West Michigan
The projects will be covered by grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
