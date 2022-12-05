Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Kelly Clarkson fans are freaking out over her latest Lady Gaga cover
Kelly Clarkson has done it again. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Clarkson sang an outstanding cover of "Stupid Love" by Lady Gaga on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" after she performed "Poker Face" in a previous episode and "Shallow" while on tour. While covering "Stupid Love," Clarkson moved around a little bit...
Kelly Clarkson Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Talk Show And Fans Are Going Crazy
It’s just been announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons, meaning we will have the hit daytime talk show on our screens until at least 2025! How exciting!. The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Renewed Until 2025. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios issued a statement about...
Kelly Clarkson enjoys 'date night' with 8-year-old daughter River Rose
Kelly Clarkson enjoyed a "date night" with daughter River Rose, 8, at the 2022 People's Choice Awards.
Why Did Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton Break Up? See a Timeline of Their Tumultuous Divorce
Country stars Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert have been divorced for a while, but their split will go down as one of the most tumultuous in A-list history. Their feud lasted for years...
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Wants This Country Singer to Replace Him in Season 24
Blake Shelton recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on who could replace him when he leaves 'The Voice.'
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Wants Someone To Make Her Laugh After Bitter Divorce Battle From Brandon Blackstock
Now that Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are officially done, the former knows what she is looking for in her next relationship. "I just want someone to make me laugh. I want to feel good, too. Since you're busy making everyone feel good, you want somebody to do that for you as well. It's nice to have love. It's nice to have that in your life," the singer, 40, said while talking to Cher on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. The "Since U Been Gone" songstress was asking the legendary singer, 76, about her new relationship with Alexander...
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Spend The Holiday Weekend Getting Their Hands Dirty In Oklahoma: Photos!
Keeping it country! After Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed their Thanksgiving meal in camo attire, the pair kept the theme going by exploring the latter's home state of Oklahoma.On Sunday, November 27, the blonde beauty flooded her Instagram page with photos and videos from their outdoorsy day, where they chopped wood and walked around in muddy boots.At one point, Stefani, 53, recorded her man, 46, lugging around huge chunks of wood with her brother Todd, while another video appeared to show her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's son Apollo, 8, fishing.As OK! previously reported, Apollo and his two brothers Kingston,...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Blake Shelton Reveals the Array of Gifts He ‘Demands’ for His ‘The Voice’ Retirement
Blake Shelton expects to be showered with gifts when he officially leaves his chair on The Voice. The country music star announced that he’s retiring from the long-running competition show last month. And after putting 23 seasons of hard work into training the next generation of singers, he believes someone should give him an All Terrain Vehicle, at the very least.
Blake Shelton Says He Takes Being Stepdad To Gwen Stefani’s 3 Sons ‘Very Seriously’
Blake Shelton has no children of his own, but he’s stepped in as a father figure to Gwen Stefani’s three sons — Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8 — who she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale. “Even though I’m a stepparent, I take that job very seriously,” Blake told People. “The kids see me as a very important person in their life. [When they ask], ‘Why isn’t Blake here?’, I take that stuff to heart. I’ve made plenty of money, but you can’t buy time back. I don’t want any regrets.”
Kelly Clarkson & Dolly Parton Harmonize Impromptu Performance Of ‘I Will Always Love You’: Watch
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson gave a powerhouse impromptu performance of Dolly’s iconic love ballad “I Will Always Love You” during the Thursday, Dec. 1 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show! In the clip, which you can view below, the country legend, 76, explained how she’d first heard Whitney Houston‘s version of the song while listening to the radio in her car. “I was just driving along, I had the radio on and I heard this…” she said. “When I heard the first ‘If I…’ I just freaked out. I had to pull over to the side because I honestly thought that I was gonna wreck. It was the most overwhelming feeling and you know how great that was.”
Blake Shelton Throws Name Out for His Potential Replacement on ‘The Voice’
Blake Shelton has announced who should take his chair when he walks away from The Voice next year. “Y’all know that next spring The Voice Season 23 will be my last… So I’d like to throw @NealMcCoy’s hat in the ring as my replacement!” he wrote on Twitter. “Can I get an amen?!!!!”
Costly Divorces of Country Music Stars Like Kelly Clarkson and More
Perhaps the fact that so many country music songs are ballads about breakups is related to the fact that a lot of country music stars have run into their own troubles with marriage. While celebrities,...
‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Highlights: Duets with Fallon and Dolly, Cher Talks Ditching Elvis, ‘Kellyoke’ Covers of Gaga and More
What a week or two for the award-winning singer and television host Kelly Clarkson. Over the past two weeks, the TV personality has hosted conversations with Dolly Parton and Cher and featured song performances, covering Lady Gaga, The White Stripes, Lizzo, and more. Let’s take each moment from the week,...
‘The Voice’ Frontrunner Bodie Raves Over Blake Shelton: He’s ‘So Supportive Of Letting Me Be Me’ (Exclusive)
Bodie is one of the standout singers of The Voice season 22. Week after week, Bodie takes the stage and wows the world with his arrangements and vocals. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Bodie after the top 10 live show about working with Blake Shelton, who declared that Bodie’s latest performance may have been the “greatest performance” he’s ever seen on the show.
Blake Shelton Opens Up About Marriage, Stepsons and Leaving 'The Voice' in New Interview
It seems like only yesterday the world fell in love with Blake Shelton, the handsome, witty and wickedly competitive Oklahoman country artist who shot to mainstream fame as a coach on NBC's The Voice. Now, after 12 years in the iconic red chair, Shelton is ready to move on. In...
Blake Shelton Details Christmas Cooking Traditions With Gwen Stefani: ‘We Always Challenge Ourselves’
Cooking for Christmas! Blake Shelton revealed some of his and Gwen Stefani's favorite holiday traditions — and the couple are big proponents of the culinary arts. "Gwen and I, our tradition has become cooking during Christmas — and not just like your normal, typical [dishes]," the country singer, 46, explained in Us Weekly's exclusive clip […]
19 Times People Exhibited Gross, Greedy Behavior While Trying To Get Gifts Around The Holidays
"You really want my child, my beautiful baby boy to go without a Christmas?"
Blake Shelton Brings Feel-Good Tune 'No Body' to 'The Voice'
Blake Shelton got in on the fun on Tuesday night's (Dec. 6) episode of The Voice on NBC. He took the stage to perform his latest single, "No Body." Shelton was joined by his band to perform the song, which he released in August 2022. The song features a throwback country groove perfect for line dancing in a honky tonk (there's plenty of that in the music video), and the crowd at The Voice kept that theme going by raising neon signs in various shapes. The intermittent fireworks that shot off from the stage kept the performances energized, but so did Shelton's naturally energetic performance style. Shelton seemed to be having genuine fun onstage as he closed out the tune and the crowd cheered.
