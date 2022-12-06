Read full article on original website
Maldophries
1d ago
What a shame. Cold turkey coming off or cutting down Adderall has serious consequences. Not that the kids should be on it anyway. This lady could have caused serious and irreparable harm.
Reply
4
Blameitontherain
1d ago
Addiction is no joke. It will take you further than you’ve ever been and keep you longer than you want to stay. What she did is was wrong on so many levels and I hope she gets the help that she needs.
Reply
2
Related
Florida mother accuses school nurse of swapping daughter’s ADHD medication for Aleve
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Mother of sixth-grade twins Diane Lansing said her daughter Harper noticed her Adderall medication at school looked different, but she never expected to uncover an alleged criminal act. Destin Middle School nurse Makayla Lacey Crandall, 27, is charged with three counts of grand theft of a controlled substance, five counts of […]
Student allegedly brought a weapon on elementary school campus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Everbridge Alert was sent out from Bay District Schools to parent and guardians whose students attend Cedar Grove Elementary after a student was found with a weapon. The Everbridge Alert said “This is Bay District Schools with an important safety update for parents and guardians of students who attend […]
wtvy.com
Bay High student accused of bringing gun to school
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 11th-grade student at Bay High School Tuesday when he was found with a loaded handgun in his backpack, according to a news release from BCSO. Bay High School administrators said they got information that Tyheem Boone, age...
niceville.com
Destin Middle School health tech charged with stealing meds from students
DESTIN, Fla. — A school health technician at Destin Middle School was charged December 1 with stealing prescription medication from several students and, in some instances, replacing their medications with aspirin or Aleve, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. Makayla Crandall, 27, of Niceville, has been charged...
WEAR
3 men indicted for double-homicide outside Props Ale House in Niceville
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Grand Jury in Okaloosa County issued indictments on three men for a double murder that took place back on Feb. 11 in Niceville. The three men charged with first degree felony murder, second degree felony murder with a firearm, and robbery with a weapon are:
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa makes front cover of state-wide calendar for second year in a row
On December 2, 2022, the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) unveiled the county photos featured in their 2022-2023 annual calendar: Keep Calm & Love Water. Out of 67 counties in Florida, Okaloosa County was selected as the cover photo for this year’s calendar. According to a statement from the county, this is the second year in a row that Florida Association of Counties has selected Okaloosa County to represent the state on the cover of their annual calendar.
WEAR
Deputies: Florida man arrested for trafficking enough fentanyl to kill over 500,000 people
BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida man was arrested Tuesday after trafficking enough fentanyl to kill over half-a-million people, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office. 30-year-old Kevin McCray, of Panama City, is charged with the importation of fentanyl and trafficking fentanyl across state lines after Bay County deputies say they located a 2.5 pound "brick" of fentanyl following a search of McCray's "stash house" on Tuesday.
washingtoncounty.news
Social media post puts schools on alert, WCSO says there is no active threat
Washington County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies were made aware of a social media post going around on the popular app, Snapchat, on Dec. 6. The content was related to a threat of a school shooting, warning students not to go to school on Dec. 7. While investigating the...
Student arrested after school threat in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL (WMBB) — Washington County deputies said they have arrested a Roulhac Middle School student after a shooting threat made the rounds on social media. “The content of the post was related to a threat of a school shooting, warning students not to go to school on 12/7/2022,” deputies said in a news […]
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies warn of 'scam' targeting USAA members
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a "scam" going around that targets USAA members. The sheriff's office says they were made aware of the texting "scam" by a Shalimar couple who claim they received a text from an Northwest Florida area code number asking a 'Yes or No' question in regards to whether or not they had just spent an amount of money at Target.
WJHG-TV
Three indicted on murder and robbery charges in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA CO. , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three men are facing charges of murder and robbery after a shooting earlier this year, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Brenden J. Carson, Kaland Karon Jones, and Isaiah Lamar Luna are charged with first degree felony murder, second degree felony murder with a firearm, and robbery with a weapon.
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies searching for missing 44-year-old man
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 44-year-old man. Joshua Coleman, 44, has not been seen since he left he Aplin Road home on Dec. 3, according to the sheriff's office. Coleman was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and jeans, driving...
wuwf.org
The 100-year-old Holt School is a 'relic of the past'
Holt School was once a place of learning for the young minds of rural Holt, Florida. It is now a relic of the past that sits vacant off of Highway 90. Built in 1922 as a first through twelfth grade school, Holt School had seven classrooms, a multipurpose room that functioned as a cafeteria, and a gym. At any given time, about 150 students were enrolled at the school.
Santa Rosa County deputy lied to insurance company, says arrest report
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputy was charged with insurance fraud earlier this week. According to his arrest report, the insurance fraud was due to him not having insurance on a van when he got into a wreck, then adding the van to his coverage plan and filing a […]
WJHG-TV
Significant amount of fentaynl seized in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two and a half pounds of fentanyl were seized from a local man that deputies say was a large supplier in the area. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin McCray is believed to be importing large amounts of fentanyl to the Bay County area.
Okaloosa County Board to present options to purchase Northwest Florida Fairgrounds, $4M cash investment
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Board of Okaloosa County Commissioners approved a motion at the Dec. 6 meeting to present three options to the City of Fort Walton Beach in hopes to purchase the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds on Lewis Turner Blvd. Option 1: The County would purchase the City’s Fairgrounds Property.This would be […]
Lafayette Police Make Huge Cocaine Bust, Arrest Pensacola Florida Man
With Interstate 10 running right through Lafayette, Louisiana, it should be no surprise when people from out of the state get arrested on drug charges, especially people from nearby states such as Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. Lafayette Police are hard at work in the fight to keep drugs off...
Santa Rosa County deputy arrested, fired for alleged insurance fraud scheme: Sheriff
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County deputy was arrested and fired following an insurance fraud investigation, according to a release from SRCSO. Corey Jones was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to the SRCSO. His charges are not available at this time and it is unclear which agency arrested Jones. “The […]
Watch: Fort Walton Beach 2022 Christmas Parade
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Sirens marked the start of the 2022 Fort Walton Beach Christmas Parade at the corner of Eglin Parkway and Frist St. Monday night. At 6:30, more than 90 floats trekked the parade route with spectators lining each side. WKRG News 5’s Kimber Collins was live at the starting line […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for December 6-7, 2022
Demarquis Bell: Violation of state probation- Sentenced to 10 days in jail with two days’ time served and a $400 fine. Shon Heatrice: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. December 7, 2022. Belinda Jones: Battery- $5,000 bond, 10-day hold for violation of state probation. Tiffany Pete: Hold for...
97X
Davenport, IA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://97x.com
Comments / 16