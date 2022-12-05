ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Related
TheDailyBeast

Ohio 'Cupcake Mogul' Wants One Last Taste of Freedom Before Prison

An Ohio bakery owner—who for nearly 20 years lived a double life after stealing a dead baby’s identity—is on the hook for more than $1.5 million in ill-gotten gains and will soon head off to prison, though she’s asking for one last taste of freedom before then.Flight-attendant-turned-cupcake-entrepreneur Ava Virginia Misseldine, 50, pleaded guilty last month to 15 counts of wire fraud and one count of passport fraud. Misseldine, who ran a string of popular organic bake shops around the Columbus area, had been masquerading since 2003 as Brie Bourgeois—an infant who died in 1979 at just 18 weeks old.Misseldine was...
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Montanan

Tribes seek U.S. help to curb Canadian mining threats to Northwestern states

Indigenous leaders from the Northwest renewed their call this week for the federal government to pressure Canada to stop additional mining activity in British Columbia, which they say contaminates waters and threatens Native American ways of life in Alaska, Montana and Idaho. As British Columbia plans to expand its profitable coal, copper and gold mining industry, Indigenous […] The post Tribes seek U.S. help to curb Canadian mining threats to Northwestern states appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
watchers.news

Large fireball over Ohio and Pennsylvania, U.S.

A large fireball was recorded over Ohio and Pennsylvania, U.S. at 00:33 UTC on December 2, 2022. The event lasted more than 10 seconds. The American Meteor Society (AMS) registered more than 840 reports1 from South Carolina to Michigan. The current trajectory, based on user reports to AMS, suggests the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Rep. Scott Perry, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman react to Brittney Griner's release from Russian custody

Some Pennsylvania lawmakers reacted to the news of Brittney Griner's release from Russian custody on Thursday. The WNBA star had been imprisoned for months on drug charges. Rep. Scott Perry, R-10, tweeted, "So @POTUS just traded an enemy who smuggles guns and helps shoot Americans for an American who smuggles drugs and shoots basketballs, all while a former US Marine, Paul Whelan, rots in a Russian prison. Let that sink in."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Chicanos Por La Causa lending program faces investigation as part of COVID-19 loan fraud scandal

The U.S. Small Business Administration is investigating the lending arm of one of Arizona's most notable charitable organizations, Chicanos Por La Causa, as well as a fintech company called Blueacorn that was implicated in a recent congressional report that detailed billions in fraudulent pandemic loans. The recent report from the House Select Subcommittee...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Case against Colo. shooter dropped for lack of cooperation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities dropped a 2021 bomb threat case against the suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting after family members refused to cooperate, the district attorney said Thursday. El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen also said that Anderson Lee Aldrich tried to reclaim guns that were seized after the threat, but authorities did not return the weapons. Allen spoke hours after a judge unsealed the case, which indicated that Aldrich threatened to kill relatives and to become the “next mass killer” more than a year before the nightclub attack that killed five people. Aldrich’s statements in the case, which was dropped over the summer, had raised questions about whether authorities could have used Colorado’s “red flag” law to seize weapons from the suspect.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

