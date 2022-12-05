Read full article on original website
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman turns to governing
When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Joe Manchin's Prayers Were Answered
The West Virginia senator had wished for an end to the 50-50 tied Senate—even if Raphael Warnock's win means Manchin won't be kingmaker in the chamber anymore.
Ohio and West Virginia state quarters could be worth $55
Your state quarter could be worth a pretty penny — or more than even 25 pretty pennies.
thecentersquare.com
Fetterman victory in Pennsylvania signals importance of candidate quality, metro vote
(The Center Square) – John Fetterman defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate election, giving Democrats control of both of the commonwealth’s seats. While it’s still unclear who will control the U.S. Senate, Fetterman’s victory emphasized the importance of candidate quality in elections.
Ohio 'Cupcake Mogul' Wants One Last Taste of Freedom Before Prison
An Ohio bakery owner—who for nearly 20 years lived a double life after stealing a dead baby’s identity—is on the hook for more than $1.5 million in ill-gotten gains and will soon head off to prison, though she’s asking for one last taste of freedom before then.Flight-attendant-turned-cupcake-entrepreneur Ava Virginia Misseldine, 50, pleaded guilty last month to 15 counts of wire fraud and one count of passport fraud. Misseldine, who ran a string of popular organic bake shops around the Columbus area, had been masquerading since 2003 as Brie Bourgeois—an infant who died in 1979 at just 18 weeks old.Misseldine was...
Tribes seek U.S. help to curb Canadian mining threats to Northwestern states
Indigenous leaders from the Northwest renewed their call this week for the federal government to pressure Canada to stop additional mining activity in British Columbia, which they say contaminates waters and threatens Native American ways of life in Alaska, Montana and Idaho. As British Columbia plans to expand its profitable coal, copper and gold mining industry, Indigenous […] The post Tribes seek U.S. help to curb Canadian mining threats to Northwestern states appeared first on Daily Montanan.
watchers.news
Large fireball over Ohio and Pennsylvania, U.S.
A large fireball was recorded over Ohio and Pennsylvania, U.S. at 00:33 UTC on December 2, 2022. The event lasted more than 10 seconds. The American Meteor Society (AMS) registered more than 840 reports1 from South Carolina to Michigan. The current trajectory, based on user reports to AMS, suggests the...
WGAL
Rep. Scott Perry, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman react to Brittney Griner's release from Russian custody
Some Pennsylvania lawmakers reacted to the news of Brittney Griner's release from Russian custody on Thursday. The WNBA star had been imprisoned for months on drug charges. Rep. Scott Perry, R-10, tweeted, "So @POTUS just traded an enemy who smuggles guns and helps shoot Americans for an American who smuggles drugs and shoots basketballs, all while a former US Marine, Paul Whelan, rots in a Russian prison. Let that sink in."
Indiana sues TikTok, citing safety and security concerns
Indiana's attorney general on Wednesday sued Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, claiming the video-sharing platform misleads its users, particularly children, about the level of inappropriate content and security of consumer information.
Chicanos Por La Causa lending program faces investigation as part of COVID-19 loan fraud scandal
The U.S. Small Business Administration is investigating the lending arm of one of Arizona's most notable charitable organizations, Chicanos Por La Causa, as well as a fintech company called Blueacorn that was implicated in a recent congressional report that detailed billions in fraudulent pandemic loans. The recent report from the House Select Subcommittee...
Case against Colo. shooter dropped for lack of cooperation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities dropped a 2021 bomb threat case against the suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting after family members refused to cooperate, the district attorney said Thursday. El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen also said that Anderson Lee Aldrich tried to reclaim guns that were seized after the threat, but authorities did not return the weapons. Allen spoke hours after a judge unsealed the case, which indicated that Aldrich threatened to kill relatives and to become the “next mass killer” more than a year before the nightclub attack that killed five people. Aldrich’s statements in the case, which was dropped over the summer, had raised questions about whether authorities could have used Colorado’s “red flag” law to seize weapons from the suspect.
