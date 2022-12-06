Read full article on original website
Virginia Attorney General appoints firm to conduct review following UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has selected the law firm Quinn Emanuel to conduct a review of the events surrounding the shooting at the University of Virginia. William Burck and Crystal Nix-Hines, co-chairs for the firm’s Crisis Law and Strategy Group, are leading the review. Former U.S....
New report finds antisemitism incidents increasing around the Commonwealth
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new report released by the Commission to Combat Antisemitism suggests Virginia is not the worst state when it comes to these types of incidents, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen. “Let’s make no mistake, antisemitism is on the rise,” Daniel Staffenberg, with...
Virginia Attorney General joins bipartisan multistate coalition to hold Big Tech accountable
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Wednesday that Virginia joined a bipartisan coalition of 25 States and the District of Columbia. The coalition is urging the United States Supreme Court in Gonzalez v. Google to interpret Section 230 of the federal Communications Decency Act (1996) narrowly to ensure technology companies remain accountable to state consumer protection laws.
VSP responds to chilling details of ‘catfishing’ cop who killed California family
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The disturbing past of the ‘catfishing’ Virginia cop accused of killing a California family is raising questions about hiring procedures at Virginia law enforcement agencies. The hiring process to become a law enforcement officer takes weeks of background checks and examinations, but experts say...
West Virginia Attorney General shares tips for wise holiday giving
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDBJ) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is encouraging people to think before they open their wallet this holiday season. The advice comes as part of the Attorney General’s Holiday Consumer Protection Week. Morrisey says people should make sure the money will actually support the desired...
VDACS celebrates 10th anniversary of AFID program; more than $12M awarded since inception
BURNT CHIMNEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a proclamation Tuesday, December 6, recognizing the 10th anniversary of the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund (AFID). The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services held an event at Homestead Creamery to mark the occasion. In December 2012,...
Virginia to receive $230 million in federal funds for small business and entrepreneurs
WASHINGTON, DC. (WDBJ) - Virginia is set to receive $230 million from the federal government to help small businesses and entrepreneurs, including those in underserved communities. The Treasury Department announced Virginia’s share of the funding, which will come to the state because of the American Rescue Plan Act. During...
National D-Day Memorial receives grant for tourism marketing
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) awarded more that $300,000 for 64 tourism marketing programs across Virginia to help increase off-season visitation to tourism businesses and destinations. The National D-Day Memorial received a $5,000 grant for the National D-Day Memorial Marketing Plan. The...
Virginia Lottery reminds adults to gift responsibly this holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In this time of gift-giving, the Virginia Lottery and the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling are reminding everyone that lottery tickets are never an appropriate gift for anyone under the age of 18. It is against state law to give lottery tickets to minors. The president...
Keeping Older Drivers Safe on the Road
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While some drivers can safely drive into their nineties, for others medical conditions, problems with eyesight, sleep, tremors, or memory can make driving more difficult and dangerous. During this Older Driver Safety Awareness Week. John Saunders, with Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, joins us on Here...
