ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Attorney General joins bipartisan multistate coalition to hold Big Tech accountable

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Wednesday that Virginia joined a bipartisan coalition of 25 States and the District of Columbia. The coalition is urging the United States Supreme Court in Gonzalez v. Google to interpret Section 230 of the federal Communications Decency Act (1996) narrowly to ensure technology companies remain accountable to state consumer protection laws.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

West Virginia Attorney General shares tips for wise holiday giving

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDBJ) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is encouraging people to think before they open their wallet this holiday season. The advice comes as part of the Attorney General’s Holiday Consumer Protection Week. Morrisey says people should make sure the money will actually support the desired...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

National D-Day Memorial receives grant for tourism marketing

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) awarded more that $300,000 for 64 tourism marketing programs across Virginia to help increase off-season visitation to tourism businesses and destinations. The National D-Day Memorial received a $5,000 grant for the National D-Day Memorial Marketing Plan. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Keeping Older Drivers Safe on the Road

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While some drivers can safely drive into their nineties, for others medical conditions, problems with eyesight, sleep, tremors, or memory can make driving more difficult and dangerous. During this Older Driver Safety Awareness Week. John Saunders, with Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, joins us on Here...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy