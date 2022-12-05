ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Catching up with alumni: Logan Hogg

It usually takes years for careers to come “full circle,” but Logan Hogg can already claim it. After earning a degree in secondary education with an emphasis in social studies from the Clemson University College of Education, Hogg returned to his high school alma mater, TL Hanna, to teach.
Grad students take home big prizes in 3-Minute Thesis competition

For additional coverage of the event, including photos, reactions and more, visit the Graduate Student Government 3MT page here. Chemistry Ph.D. candidate Charini Maladeniya challenged her fear of public speaking, and it paid off in the form of a $1,000 first-place finish in Clemson’s 2022 3-Minute Thesis competition held in November. Maladeniya, who presented her research into transforming roses, plastics, and industrial waste into renewable, recyclable building materials, said the competition went a long way toward “vanquishing the fear” of speaking in front of audiences. She will represent Clemson at the regional competition held in February.
