For additional coverage of the event, including photos, reactions and more, visit the Graduate Student Government 3MT page here. Chemistry Ph.D. candidate Charini Maladeniya challenged her fear of public speaking, and it paid off in the form of a $1,000 first-place finish in Clemson’s 2022 3-Minute Thesis competition held in November. Maladeniya, who presented her research into transforming roses, plastics, and industrial waste into renewable, recyclable building materials, said the competition went a long way toward “vanquishing the fear” of speaking in front of audiences. She will represent Clemson at the regional competition held in February.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO