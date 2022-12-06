Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
An Iranian patrol vessel tried to blind the bridges of US Navy ships sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, US military says
US forces have repeatedly raised concerns about Iranian influence and activities in waters in and around the Middle East in recent weeks.
Family of Paul Whelan, American imprisoned in Russia, says they were warned about Brittney Griner's release
The family of Paul Whelan, a businessman and former Marine imprisoned in Russia on suspicion of spying, said they were told by the Biden administration in advance that he would not be part of the prisoner swap Thursday that allowed the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner. Whelan's brother,...
airlive.net
ALERT Early this morning, two Russian Tu-95 nuclear bombers were destroyed at the Engels Air Base
According to reports, two Tu-95 nuclear bombers were hit by a drone. Two explosions possibly carried out by Ukraine hit two Russian nuclear bombers and causing three deaths and six injuries, media reports claimed on Monday. The Tupolev Tu-95 is a large, four-engine turboprop-powered strategic bomber and missile platform. First...
athleticbusiness.com
NCS4 Survey Sheds Light on Venue Security Challenges, Solutions
Securing sports stadiums and arenas has never been a simple task, but in today’s high-tech world, the threats facing venue operators are many, varied and increasingly require sophisticated strategies and tools to counteract them. From securing vital cyber infrastructure to thwarting gun violence, operators have a lot on their plate.
TechCrunch
With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive
Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues and storage cost. By using its platform, restaurants no longer have to deal with tens of suppliers,...
AI Captures Public Imagination While Driving Business Automation
As loosely defined as artificial intelligence may be, the technology’s impact may be even bigger. The gray area surrounding what, exactly, AI is or could be, has largely captured the public imagination. Think all things science fiction, robots coming for jobs, the infamous singularity moment and much more — while simultaneously the realities of AI’s myriad business-use applications have marched on in the background, autonomous and unseen.
hotelnewsme.com
THE UAE’S FIRST ‘DOOR LADY’, EMIRATI YOUTH JOIN THE WORLD LEADING HOSPITALITY BRAND
As the DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah City prepares to open its doors, key roles are being filled at the hotel, and a number of top positions have been filled by women. Emirati’s will also play a key part in building the team with women leading in this area too.
rigzone.com
Net Zero Technology Centre Chooses New Board Member
The Net Zero Technology Centre has appointed former Scottish Government Director-General for Economy Liz Ditchburn to its board. The Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) has appointed former Scottish Government Director-General for Economy Liz Ditchburn to its board as a Non-Executive Director. Drawing on over three decades of experience in UK...
Fiverr Launches Recession Resource Hub for Businesses and Entrepreneurs: “The Lift”
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” Geared toward entrepreneurs and owners of small-to-medium businesses, the site features on-demand help, articles, and guides from business experts. Topics range from financial assessment to business strategy, talent outsourcing, and marketing tactics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005080/en/ Fiverr launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Automation Hero Builds LATAM Partner Momentum to Ignite Intelligent Document Processing Adoption
Automation Hero, a global leader in intelligent document processing, has seen a significant upswing in Latin America partnerships as the region’s adoption of cutting-edge technology takes off. Automation Hero’s Partner Program enables partners to leverage the power of automating unstructured data, grow their business and boost their customers’ productivity....
ffnews.com
Finastra Named TechWomen100 Company of Year and One of 100 Best Companies for Women in India
Finastra has been recognized as the TechWomen100 Company of the Year for 2022 and also as one of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India. The TechWomen 100 award, presented by WeAreTechWomen and powered by Barclays, celebrates the impact of individuals, companies and networks that are leading the way for future generations of tech talent. In addition, Finastra has also been selected as one of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India, as part of an annual study conducted by Avtar & Seramount, pioneers of diversity and inclusion in the region. In both cases Finastra was chosen for its initiatives to elevate women in technology alongside its inclusive internal policies which help women to feel supported, both in life and in their careers.
Mastercard Expands Digital Services Through Engage Partner Network
Mastercard has added seven technology providers to its Engage partner network. Through the Engage network — which already included 150 partners — Mastercard connects businesses with qualified FinTechs and service providers that can deploy digital solutions at scale while leveraging the Mastercard Installments program, Mastercard said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Japan to jointly develop new fighter jet with UK, Italy
TOKYO — (AP) — Japan announced Friday that it will jointly develop its next-generation fighter jet with the U.K. and Italy as Tokyo looks to expand defense cooperation beyond its traditional ally, the United States. The Mitsubishi F-X fighter jet will replace the aging fleet of F-2 that...
Washington Examiner
Commerce Department sees 'need to invent' new education system to beat China
A long-term economic competition with China could necessitate a major overhaul of the American education system, according to a senior Commerce Department official. “Technology will drive our leadership in economic growth and national security,” the Commerce Department’s Zoe Baird, an adviser to the secretary for technology and economic growth, told an Aspen Security Forum: D.C. Edition. “It is really imperative to our leadership in technology that we develop the capacity to have the skilled workers we need across the whole value chain.”
disruptmagazine.com
The Superyacht Entrepreneur Disrupting the Superyacht Industry
Keegan Weidmann is an entrepreneur who owns and manages the internationally recognized superyacht recruitment company, Seven Seas Recruitment. With his main office in London, Keegan resides in the South of France and manages business relations on an international level. He has worked for billionaires on some of the world’s most...
salestechstar.com
MadeMarket Selects CapLinked as Virtual Data Room Solution
CapLinked has partnered with investment banking CRM provider MadeMarket to offer virtual data room capabilities to MadeMarket’s clients. The deal brings together two leaders in the space for deal-making software. CapLinked, Inc, a developer of cloud-based information control software, and MadeMarket, Inc., a provider of deal-management CRM, announced a...
‘Digital Nomads’ Demand Speedy Cross-Border Payments
While COVID expanded remote work, fast global payments made the digital nomad lifestyle possible. At a time when headlines are filled with layoff announcements, including among the once-hot tech companies in Silicon Valley, the appetite for alternative working arrangements has never been stronger. As GoLance CEO Michael Brooks, Papaya Global...
This Tech Is Transforming Real Estate and is Creating a Major Market Opportunity
Smart home technology is disrupting real estate, presenting a significant market opportunity for designers, builders, entrepreneurs and investors.
