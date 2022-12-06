Finastra has been recognized as the TechWomen100 Company of the Year for 2022 and also as one of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India. The TechWomen 100 award, presented by WeAreTechWomen and powered by Barclays, celebrates the impact of individuals, companies and networks that are leading the way for future generations of tech talent. In addition, Finastra has also been selected as one of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India, as part of an annual study conducted by Avtar & Seramount, pioneers of diversity and inclusion in the region. In both cases Finastra was chosen for its initiatives to elevate women in technology alongside its inclusive internal policies which help women to feel supported, both in life and in their careers.

1 DAY AGO