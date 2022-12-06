Read full article on original website
Related
wellsboroathletics.com
Hornets Fall To Wyalusing
After starting the season off with a win over Sayre, the Wellsboro Varsity Wrestling team fell 53-18 to Wyalusing on Wednesday, December 7. The Hornets won three matches on the evening, starting with a forfeit at 132 lbs. for sophomore George Howlett. Sophomore Ryder Bowen earned a forfeit win at 172 lbs. and sophomore Alec Magli won by forfeit at 113 lbs.
wellsboroathletics.com
Hornets Roll Past Williamson, 69-16
The Wellsboro Varsity Boys Basketball team rolled to a 69-16 home-opening win over Williamson on Wednesday, December 7. Wellsboro jumped out to a 22-7 lead after the first quarter then outscored the Warriors 22-4 in the second half to take a commanding 44-11 lead at the end of the 1st half. The Hornets then held Williamson to just 5 total points in the 2nd half.
Freeze Frame – Guilian Gary & Dylan Manwaring
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two of the all-time greatest athletes in local history had a chance meeting. Horseheads Guilian Gary and Dylan Manwaring connected at the Major League Baseball (MLB) Winter Meetings this past week in San Diego. Gary, who was an all-state back at Horseheads graduating in 1998, embarked on an All-ACC career at […]
Former Star Gazette building sells for $190K in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Star Gazette building in downtown Elmira has sold for almost $200,000, according to the real estate transaction. The building on East Gray and Baldwin Streets in downtown Elmira sold for $190,000, according to the transaction listing from the first week of December. The buyer was Giuseppe Holding, LLC, based […]
Former Waverly Rec. Director Misappropriated Funds
The former recreation director in the Village of Waverly admits he altered and destroyed Village Recreation League documents to cover up his misappropriation of funds. New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office has announced that 67-year-old David Shaw of Sayre, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to official misconduct, confessing he misappropriated $16,525 in village funds. He has been sentenced to one year conditional discharge and has paid restitution.
Route 199 reconstruction project continues in Bradford County
BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens in Bradford County will continue in the coming weeks. The reconstruction project will take place slightly north of the Route 1056 intersection (Front Street) in Athens Borough and spans until the intersection […]
wesb.com
Potter Remains Under Drought Watch
Potter County is one of three counties still under a drought watch. After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force Thursday, The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection lifted the drought watch for 15 counties and left it in place for five. Residents on drought watch are asked to reduce their individual water use by 5-10%, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Joshua M. Woodworth
Joshua M. Woodworth is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Woodworth has violated his probation. Woodworth was convicted of unlawful dealing with a child. Woodworth is 32 years old. Woodworth has red hair and hazel eyes. Woodworth is 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. The last...
NewsChannel 36
Former Elmira Knitting Mills lost in massive fire
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The fire that took place in Elmira Heights Monday night tore through the remainder of an old warehouse on Prescott Ave. Part of the textile industry, the building was one of the first to move into what's now known as Elmira Heights, as part of the Industrial Elmira Association.
Lane restriction Thursday in Bradford County
Lane restrictions will be in place Thursday, Dec. 8 on Route 1068 (Lockhart Street) in Sayre Borough, Bradford County, for paving project. The contractor, Kriger Pipeline, Inc., will be paving between Franklin Street and Route 199. Drivers can expect single lane closures while work is being performed. Drivers should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.
thehomepagenetwork.com
Tioga County Homeless Initiative NEW Shelter Receives Updates
Abby Thorborg, Director of Operations for Tioga County Homeless Initiative, came into the Home Page studios to discuss the new building project. She mentioned that her passion for the homeless began about twelve years ago. She began ministering to the homeless in church basements, then a tiny house, and now onto the new building! The current location can accommodate 16 individuals, but the new facility can serve around 30.
DEC arrests two for spotlighting, fleeing police in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested after the DEC said they were using spotlights for poaching and fled from police into Pennsylvania. The two people, who the DEC didn’t name, were arrested on October 28 while Environmental Conservation Officers executed a spotlighting enforcement detail in the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier. […]
Wellsboro Santa Claus Magical Lights Parade needs candy donations
WELLSBORO, P.A. (WETM) – Santa invites everyone to join him for the 2022 Santa Claus Magical Lights Parade. “Our parade this year will be close to an hour. We do have a mass of extra performers, a marching band, the Grinch, and other characters that will be walking,” said Santa. Santa and Mrs. Claus are […]
NewsChannel 36
Elmira man arrested after fight sent one to the hospital
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Corning Police arrested Dylan Fitch, a 23-year-old from Elmira, Tuesday, in connection to a fight that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition. Police say, on November 26, Fitch and a group of people pulled up in a truck beside a group of people...
Six charged in connection to March 2022 Fat Daddy’s raids
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Six people and an unnamed seventh party have been charged in a 24-count indictment in connection to the raids at the Penn Yan and Watkins Glen Fat Daddy’s early this spring. In an indictment dated Nov. 18, 2022, the Yates County County Grand Jury charged Jamie Walker, Corey Keller, Kelly […]
Alleged trespasser caught breaking into cabin
Osceola, Pa. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a hunting cabin last month. The cabin's owner, a 73-year-old man, called police on Nov. 28 around 4 p.m. as the man was trying to break in, according to Trooper Reuben Donovan at the Mansfield State Police. The man, later identified as Nathan Sherman of Addison, NY, was charged with criminal trespass.
NYS Surplus Vehicle & Equipment Auction Scheduled In Chemung County December 13
CNY – The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) today announced an auction of surplus vehicles, highway equipment, and miscellaneous property located in Pine City, Chemung County will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13. For a listing of other New York State auctions to...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira man arrested in connection to Corning drug ring
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Corning Police arrested an Elmira man at its annual Sparkle event who they accuse of dealing drugs. Sayquan Dejean, a 28-year-old, is charged with possession and sale of a controlled substance. The arrest stems from an investigation into a drug-dealing ring on Bridge Street back in September, which led to the arrest of 30-year-old Marquan Stedman-Jones. Police found cocaine, and a large quantity of heroin during that search.
Bay Journal
Hellbender habitat slammed by pollution in Pennsylvania's Loyalsock Creek
Repeated sediment pollution incidents and accusations of destroying habitat for rare hellbenders on a Pennsylvania “river of the year” have brought criticism over natural gas operations in a scenic valley and revealed weak protections for “exceptional value” streams. With three separate incidents a month apart —...
One dead after crash on I-180 in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Maryland woman has died after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County. According to the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office, the woman, identified as 66-year-old, Mary Jane Spoonire, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was a passenger in the van involved in the fatal crash that occurred on November 29. As the […]
Comments / 0