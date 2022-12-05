ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNBF News Radio 1290

25 Businesses That Could Fill that Empty Space in Downtown Binghamton

Since I moved here, Court Street in downtown Binghamton has had a huge chunk of unused real estate. Here's 25 businesses that could make better use of the prime location. Months later, the reason that Dos Rios and The Colonial closed down is pretty common knowledge. As reported by WNBF's Bob Joseph, the locations shut down while members of the ownership group fought felony sexual assault charges, though they cited financial issues as the reason for the closure. Since then, both the popular restaurants have been shuttered, with Dos Rios being placed for sale in September.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Lane restriction Thursday in Bradford County

Lane restrictions will be in place Thursday, Dec. 8 on Route 1068 (Lockhart Street) in Sayre Borough, Bradford County, for paving project. The contractor, Kriger Pipeline, Inc., will be paving between Franklin Street and Route 199. Drivers can expect single lane closures while work is being performed. Drivers should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
98.1 The Hawk

One Dead in 2-Vehicle Crash in Chenango County

One person is dead following a collision between a tractor trailer and a passenger van in Chenango County. New York State Police say Troopers were called with a report of a serious crash in the Town of Columbus at around 10:58 a.m. on Monday, December 5. The authorities say responding...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Charged After Traffic Stop in Otsego County

A Binghamton man was charged after a traffic stop last week in Otsego County. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Andrew J. Lamen was stopped on December 5th in the Town of Laurens and was found driving with a suspended license. Lamen was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlicensed...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Former Elmira Knitting Mills lost in massive fire

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The fire that took place in Elmira Heights Monday night tore through the remainder of an old warehouse on Prescott Ave. Part of the textile industry, the building was one of the first to move into what's now known as Elmira Heights, as part of the Industrial Elmira Association.
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Individual fires rifle in Cortland

An unidentified individual fired an air-soft rifle down Union Street in the city of Cortland early Wednesday morning, according to reports. City detective lieutenant Dan Edwards confirmed to The Cortland Voice that the individual fired an air-soft rifle, which contained plastic pellets, at a pedestrian going down Union Street. The individual was also arguing with neighbors on the street, according to Edwards.
CORTLAND, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Joshua M. Woodworth

Joshua M. Woodworth is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Woodworth has violated his probation. Woodworth was convicted of unlawful dealing with a child. Woodworth is 32 years old. Woodworth has red hair and hazel eyes. Woodworth is 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. The last...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

New landfill policies expected for haulers next year

Haulers using the Cortland County landfill could be subject to new guidelines starting next year, including a waiting period in their vehicle and wearing an orange vest. The new policies were reviewed by the County Legislature Highway Committee recently and unanimously approved. They will now be reviewed by the full legislature at the Dec. 22 meeting.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
