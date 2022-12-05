Read full article on original website
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pies in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenKingsley, PA
EPAC’s ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ Delivers the Right Punch!Colin Munro WoodEndicott, NY
NY pilot-engineer says multiple glowing lights were UFOsRoger MarshBinghamton, NY
Broome County Thanksgiving Food Drive collecting nonperishable food items November 14-18Kristen WaltersBroome County, NY
Demo Project at Old IBM Endicott Site Reveals Walkway “Skeleton”
Demolition crews are making steady progress on a project to remove an unused pedestrian bridge over a busy Endicott street. The exterior concrete on the span at the former IBM Endicott manufacturing complex was taken down over the last several days. That exposed the long sections of metal inside the old walkway.
25 Businesses That Could Fill that Empty Space in Downtown Binghamton
Since I moved here, Court Street in downtown Binghamton has had a huge chunk of unused real estate. Here's 25 businesses that could make better use of the prime location. Months later, the reason that Dos Rios and The Colonial closed down is pretty common knowledge. As reported by WNBF's Bob Joseph, the locations shut down while members of the ownership group fought felony sexual assault charges, though they cited financial issues as the reason for the closure. Since then, both the popular restaurants have been shuttered, with Dos Rios being placed for sale in September.
Lane restriction Thursday in Bradford County
Lane restrictions will be in place Thursday, Dec. 8 on Route 1068 (Lockhart Street) in Sayre Borough, Bradford County, for paving project. The contractor, Kriger Pipeline, Inc., will be paving between Franklin Street and Route 199. Drivers can expect single lane closures while work is being performed. Drivers should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.
Vehicle & miscellaneous property auction coming to Southport Correctional Facility
PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State will be auctioning off almost 200 items in a surplus vehicle and miscellaneous property auction at Southport Correctional Facility next week. The NYS Office of General Services announced the auction will start at 9:30 a.m. on December 13. There will be 197 lots up for bid at […]
Johnson City Police Seize Marijuana at “Gifting” Shop
A Johnson City store that reportedly had been making marijuana available via a "gifting" scheme has been closed. Village police chief Brett Dodge said a search warrant was executed at the shop called High Standards. He said the business at 279 Floral Avenue had "popped up over a single weekend."
Woman Surrenders After Hour Standoff in Downtown Binghamton
Police called out a SWAT team after an armed woman barricaded herself inside an apartment in downtown Binghamton. Witnesses had reported seeing a person pointing a handgun in the air near the downtown YWCA building at Hawley and Exchange streets around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Law enforcement officers outside a building...
One Dead in 2-Vehicle Crash in Chenango County
One person is dead following a collision between a tractor trailer and a passenger van in Chenango County. New York State Police say Troopers were called with a report of a serious crash in the Town of Columbus at around 10:58 a.m. on Monday, December 5. The authorities say responding...
JC man wanted for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jason Lantry on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Charged After Traffic Stop in Otsego County
A Binghamton man was charged after a traffic stop last week in Otsego County. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Andrew J. Lamen was stopped on December 5th in the Town of Laurens and was found driving with a suspended license. Lamen was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlicensed...
NewsChannel 36
Former Elmira Knitting Mills lost in massive fire
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The fire that took place in Elmira Heights Monday night tore through the remainder of an old warehouse on Prescott Ave. Part of the textile industry, the building was one of the first to move into what's now known as Elmira Heights, as part of the Industrial Elmira Association.
cortlandvoice.com
Individual fires rifle in Cortland
An unidentified individual fired an air-soft rifle down Union Street in the city of Cortland early Wednesday morning, according to reports. City detective lieutenant Dan Edwards confirmed to The Cortland Voice that the individual fired an air-soft rifle, which contained plastic pellets, at a pedestrian going down Union Street. The individual was also arguing with neighbors on the street, according to Edwards.
NYS Sheriffs’ nix civil service exam in Broome County
The New York State Sheriffs' Association announced they will allow 12 counties to hire custody officers without requiring them to pass a state civil service exam. The association announces this to address staffing shortages at county jails.
12 Binghamton Restaurants Residents Say Make the Trip Worth It
You have family or friends coming to town. Or maybe a client or work-related person about to visit the Binghamton area. What would you suggest to that person, one Southern Tier restaurant that would be worth making the trip for?. That's a tough question. We have so many great places...
Latest numbers, December 7th
We are seeing minimal change in Broome County's COVID-19 numbers since yesterday.
40 new businesses filed in Central NY, six go out of business
Forty new businesses filed with county clerk’s offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. Among the new businesses are a bilingual daycare provider and a homeschooling business.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Joshua M. Woodworth
Joshua M. Woodworth is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Woodworth has violated his probation. Woodworth was convicted of unlawful dealing with a child. Woodworth is 32 years old. Woodworth has red hair and hazel eyes. Woodworth is 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. The last...
cortlandvoice.com
New landfill policies expected for haulers next year
Haulers using the Cortland County landfill could be subject to new guidelines starting next year, including a waiting period in their vehicle and wearing an orange vest. The new policies were reviewed by the County Legislature Highway Committee recently and unanimously approved. They will now be reviewed by the full legislature at the Dec. 22 meeting.
Marc Molinaro announces senior staff hires
Today, Congressman elect Marc Molinaro announced his senior staff hires.
Binghamton Mayhem: Witnesses Say SantaCon Was “Out of Control”
Many people who visited Binghamton during the weekend SantaCon celebration said they were shocked by the broken liquor bottles, plastic cups and other garbage that filled downtown streets and sidewalks. Hundreds of students from the Binghamton area and elsewhere spent much of Saturday carousing around city streets and visiting bars...
37 properties for sale in Chemung County real estate auction
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County’s second real estate auction of the year is now live with over 30 properties up for bid. The Chemung County Owned Real Estate Auction went live on December 6 on Auctions International. There are a total of 37 houses and lots up for bid. The rules for registration […]
