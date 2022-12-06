ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsboro, PA

wellsboroathletics.com

Hornets Roll Past Williamson, 69-16

The Wellsboro Varsity Boys Basketball team rolled to a 69-16 home-opening win over Williamson on Wednesday, December 7. Wellsboro jumped out to a 22-7 lead after the first quarter then outscored the Warriors 22-4 in the second half to take a commanding 44-11 lead at the end of the 1st half. The Hornets then held Williamson to just 5 total points in the 2nd half.
WELLSBORO, PA
wellsboroathletics.com

Hornets Fall To Wyalusing

After starting the season off with a win over Sayre, the Wellsboro Varsity Wrestling team fell 53-18 to Wyalusing on Wednesday, December 7. The Hornets won three matches on the evening, starting with a forfeit at 132 lbs. for sophomore George Howlett. Sophomore Ryder Bowen earned a forfeit win at 172 lbs. and sophomore Alec Magli won by forfeit at 113 lbs.
WELLSBORO, PA
wellsboroathletics.com

Brandenburg's 23 Points Lead Lady Hornets Past Mansfield

Chloe Brandenburg scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Wellsboro Varsity Girls Basketball team to a 45-31 win over rival North Penn-Mansfield to start their season on Tuesday, December 6. "It was great to get a win in our opener," head coach Darrell Morris said. "We had to overcome...
WELLSBORO, PA
wellsboroathletics.com

Hornet Grapplers Score 51-12 Win Over Sayre

The Wellsboro Varsity Wrestling team kicked off their season with a home-opening 51-12 win over Sayre on Tuesday, December 6. "I thought a lot of our new comers showed a ton of fight and toughness their first time out," said head coach Bryce Bitner. "Gavyn, Alyssa, and Dom came out ready to scrap and showed some great things. Jacob Dean, Aden Tom, and Alec Magli also came out and had great performances building off last year. I think it was a great team win and a good momentum booster for us heading into the dual meet season."
WELLSBORO, PA
WBRE

Racial slurs allegedly thrown during Williamsport basketball game

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents of a local girls’ junior high basketball team say they experienced hate speech during a game last week. Eyewitness News is still working to get more information on what happened and had a concerned parent reach out about the incident. That parent, who asked to remain anonymous, says last […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wellsvillesun.com

Strong winds cause tense scene in Wellsville

Michael T. Baldwin Reports, photo courtesy of National Grid is not the actual scene. Strong winds and inclement weather toppled a tree onto a house trailer in the Town of Wellsville early Sunday. It happened on Hanchett Road (off Niles Hill Road) in Wellsville. The initial 911 dispatch indicated that...
WELLSVILLE, NY
WBRE

Route 199 reconstruction project continues in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens in Bradford County will continue in the coming weeks. The reconstruction project will take place slightly north of the Route 1056 intersection (Front Street) in Athens Borough and spans until the intersection […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Central Columbia High School graduate works on Mars

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Not everyone can say they spend their workday on Mars, but that's the reality for Roberta Beal. Beal graduated from Central Columbia High School near Bloomsburg in 2000 and now works for the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico. She is currently with NASA, where she works on laser instruments on Mars.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lane restriction Thursday in Bradford County

Lane restrictions will be in place Thursday, Dec. 8 on Route 1068 (Lockhart Street) in Sayre Borough, Bradford County, for paving project. The contractor, Kriger Pipeline, Inc., will be paving between Franklin Street and Route 199. Drivers can expect single lane closures while work is being performed. Drivers should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Kudos for flood control in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A trophy and an award ceremony was held at the Schuylkill County courthouse in Pottsville Wednesday. The honorees are people who spearheaded a flood mitigation project in the Pine Grove area. "We took this approach of creating an area that would absorb these waters. To...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Former Elmira Knitting Mills lost in massive fire

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The fire that took place in Elmira Heights Monday night tore through the remainder of an old warehouse on Prescott Ave. Part of the textile industry, the building was one of the first to move into what's now known as Elmira Heights, as part of the Industrial Elmira Association.
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Two firefighters die battling West Penn Twp. fire

CLAMTOWN — Two firefighters died Wednesday while battling a house fire in West Penn Twp., and a third person was found dead from a gunshot wound, authorities said. The Schuylkill County Communications Center received a call at 3:53 p.m. for a fully involved fire with entrapment at 1121 Clamtown Road, off Route 443, about 4 miles south of Tamaqua.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Andy Smith

Andy Smith is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office for violating probation of a welfare fraud charge. Smith was born May 6, 1994. He is white, 6’2″, with brown hair and blue eyes. Smith’s last known address was 3607 Front Street, Wellsburg, NY. Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should call the Chemung County […]
WELLSBURG, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Former Waverly Rec. Director Misappropriated Funds

The former recreation director in the Village of Waverly admits he altered and destroyed Village Recreation League documents to cover up his misappropriation of funds. New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office has announced that 67-year-old David Shaw of Sayre, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to official misconduct, confessing he misappropriated $16,525 in village funds. He has been sentenced to one year conditional discharge and has paid restitution.
WAVERLY, NY
WBRE

One dead after crash on I-180 in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Maryland woman has died after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County. According to the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office, the woman, identified as 66-year-old, Mary Jane Spoonire, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was a passenger in the van involved in the fatal crash that occurred on November 29. As the […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA

