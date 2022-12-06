The Wellsboro Varsity Wrestling team kicked off their season with a home-opening 51-12 win over Sayre on Tuesday, December 6. "I thought a lot of our new comers showed a ton of fight and toughness their first time out," said head coach Bryce Bitner. "Gavyn, Alyssa, and Dom came out ready to scrap and showed some great things. Jacob Dean, Aden Tom, and Alec Magli also came out and had great performances building off last year. I think it was a great team win and a good momentum booster for us heading into the dual meet season."

WELLSBORO, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO