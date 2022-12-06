Read full article on original website
Hornets Roll Past Williamson, 69-16
The Wellsboro Varsity Boys Basketball team rolled to a 69-16 home-opening win over Williamson on Wednesday, December 7. Wellsboro jumped out to a 22-7 lead after the first quarter then outscored the Warriors 22-4 in the second half to take a commanding 44-11 lead at the end of the 1st half. The Hornets then held Williamson to just 5 total points in the 2nd half.
Hornets Fall To Wyalusing
After starting the season off with a win over Sayre, the Wellsboro Varsity Wrestling team fell 53-18 to Wyalusing on Wednesday, December 7. The Hornets won three matches on the evening, starting with a forfeit at 132 lbs. for sophomore George Howlett. Sophomore Ryder Bowen earned a forfeit win at 172 lbs. and sophomore Alec Magli won by forfeit at 113 lbs.
Brandenburg's 23 Points Lead Lady Hornets Past Mansfield
Chloe Brandenburg scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Wellsboro Varsity Girls Basketball team to a 45-31 win over rival North Penn-Mansfield to start their season on Tuesday, December 6. "It was great to get a win in our opener," head coach Darrell Morris said. "We had to overcome...
Hornet Grapplers Score 51-12 Win Over Sayre
The Wellsboro Varsity Wrestling team kicked off their season with a home-opening 51-12 win over Sayre on Tuesday, December 6. "I thought a lot of our new comers showed a ton of fight and toughness their first time out," said head coach Bryce Bitner. "Gavyn, Alyssa, and Dom came out ready to scrap and showed some great things. Jacob Dean, Aden Tom, and Alec Magli also came out and had great performances building off last year. I think it was a great team win and a good momentum booster for us heading into the dual meet season."
Racial slurs allegedly thrown during Williamsport basketball game
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents of a local girls’ junior high basketball team say they experienced hate speech during a game last week. Eyewitness News is still working to get more information on what happened and had a concerned parent reach out about the incident. That parent, who asked to remain anonymous, says last […]
Penn State DE, 4-star prospect via 2021 recruiting class, to enter portal
A 4-star piece of Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class is going to be investigating the transfer portal. The player is Davon Townley, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. During the 2021 recruiting class, Townley was the No. 40 DL nationally and No. 3 player out of Minnesota.
State College
Letter: Long-Running Bias Against Penn State Football Continues
The apparent bias towards Penn State football that has existed since the 1960s continues. Penn State went undefeated in 1968 and 1969, part of a 33-game streak they had without a loss, and still never was ranked higher than No. 2. A few years later, in 1973, they again went...
9 former Pa. high school football players charged with hazing after teammates were burned
The Pa. attorney general on Thursday announced charges against nine former members of a central Pa. high school in connection with hazing against new members of the team in 2020. The Northumberland County District Attorney’s office referred the situation at Mount Carmel High School to the Attorney General’s office for...
Strong winds cause tense scene in Wellsville
Michael T. Baldwin Reports, photo courtesy of National Grid is not the actual scene. Strong winds and inclement weather toppled a tree onto a house trailer in the Town of Wellsville early Sunday. It happened on Hanchett Road (off Niles Hill Road) in Wellsville. The initial 911 dispatch indicated that...
Route 199 reconstruction project continues in Bradford County
BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens in Bradford County will continue in the coming weeks. The reconstruction project will take place slightly north of the Route 1056 intersection (Front Street) in Athens Borough and spans until the intersection […]
Central Columbia High School graduate works on Mars
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Not everyone can say they spend their workday on Mars, but that's the reality for Roberta Beal. Beal graduated from Central Columbia High School near Bloomsburg in 2000 and now works for the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico. She is currently with NASA, where she works on laser instruments on Mars.
Lane restriction Thursday in Bradford County
Lane restrictions will be in place Thursday, Dec. 8 on Route 1068 (Lockhart Street) in Sayre Borough, Bradford County, for paving project. The contractor, Kriger Pipeline, Inc., will be paving between Franklin Street and Route 199. Drivers can expect single lane closures while work is being performed. Drivers should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.
Kudos for flood control in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A trophy and an award ceremony was held at the Schuylkill County courthouse in Pottsville Wednesday. The honorees are people who spearheaded a flood mitigation project in the Pine Grove area. "We took this approach of creating an area that would absorb these waters. To...
Former Elmira Knitting Mills lost in massive fire
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The fire that took place in Elmira Heights Monday night tore through the remainder of an old warehouse on Prescott Ave. Part of the textile industry, the building was one of the first to move into what's now known as Elmira Heights, as part of the Industrial Elmira Association.
Two firefighters die battling West Penn Twp. fire
CLAMTOWN — Two firefighters died Wednesday while battling a house fire in West Penn Twp., and a third person was found dead from a gunshot wound, authorities said. The Schuylkill County Communications Center received a call at 3:53 p.m. for a fully involved fire with entrapment at 1121 Clamtown Road, off Route 443, about 4 miles south of Tamaqua.
Snow expected in parts of Pa. as temps dip overnight and through Sunday, NWS says
If you are reading this Saturday evening, it might be worth breaking out an extra blanket before calling it a night because the National Weather Service in State College says it is about to get chilly. And parts of the state are expected to see snow, too. If you are...
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Andy Smith
Andy Smith is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office for violating probation of a welfare fraud charge. Smith was born May 6, 1994. He is white, 6’2″, with brown hair and blue eyes. Smith’s last known address was 3607 Front Street, Wellsburg, NY. Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should call the Chemung County […]
Former Waverly Rec. Director Misappropriated Funds
The former recreation director in the Village of Waverly admits he altered and destroyed Village Recreation League documents to cover up his misappropriation of funds. New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office has announced that 67-year-old David Shaw of Sayre, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to official misconduct, confessing he misappropriated $16,525 in village funds. He has been sentenced to one year conditional discharge and has paid restitution.
Judge weighs dismissing charge against Pa. woman in Little League museum ramming case
WILLIAMSPORT - A Lycoming County judge is considering a motion to dismiss the attempted homicide charge against the woman accused of ramming her minivan into the World of Little League Museum in July. Prior to Tuesday’s hearing on the motion, Judge Nancy L. Butts accepted the agreement to reduce one...
One dead after crash on I-180 in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Maryland woman has died after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County. According to the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office, the woman, identified as 66-year-old, Mary Jane Spoonire, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was a passenger in the van involved in the fatal crash that occurred on November 29. As the […]
