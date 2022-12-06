Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's All Milk Price in October
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Wisconsin all milk price in October averaged $24.40 per hundredweight. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report, that was $2.30 above the September price, but was $4.70 more than last October. The highest October prices in the nation...
cwbradio.com
Turkey Applications Due this Saturday
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds wild turkey hunters that applications for the 2023 season are due by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2022. Hunters can apply for harvest authorizations or purchase preference points toward future drawings at GoWild.wi.gov or through an authorized license agent. Turkey harvest authorizations are issued through a preference-based drawing system.
cwbradio.com
Effective January 1st, Wisconsin Will Have a New LLC Law
Wisconsin has a New LLC law that will completely replace the existing LLC law. The new law will be effective January 1, 2023. The new law affects both existing LLCs and future LLCs. This new law made changes to the statute governing limited liability companies (LLCs) organized in Wisconsin. The...
cwbradio.com
Another Great Crop for Wisconsin Cranberry Producers
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) It looks like cranberry producers in the Badger State have raked in another bumper crop during the past growing season. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the USDA released its latest cranberry production estimates, which noted that Wisconsin growers harvested 4.3 million barrels in 2022. That's three...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Obstetricians Discuss Wisconsin's Act 292
(By Phoebe Petrovic | Wisconsin Watch) Every leading professional medical association that has considered the issue in the United States condemns approaches that punish pregnant people for substance use. According to Phoebe Petrovic with Wisconsin Watch, in Wisconsin, Act 292 takes the opposite approach: The law can force people into...
cwbradio.com
Applications for Black Bear Hunters Due this Saturday
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds black bear hunters that applications for the 2023 season are due by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2022. Hunters can apply for harvest authorizations or purchase preference points toward future drawings at GoWild.wi.gov or through an authorized license agent. Preliminary estimates show hunters harvested approximately 4,100 bears during the 2022 black bear season.
cwbradio.com
DATCP Reports Over 202,000 Spongy Moths Caught this Summer
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection caught 202,300 spongy moths, formerly named gypsy moth, in 10,044 traps this summer as part of the federal Slow the Spread of the Spongy Moth Program. “Wisconsin weather trends have allowed the spongy moth population to grow over the last several...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Reminds Residents to Request at Home COVID Tests
In both 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 cases surged during the colder months. As colder weather returns, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reminds Wisconsinites of the available programs for accessing COVID-19 self-tests and treatment. All Wisconsinites are encouraged to utilize these services to keep themselves and those around them safe this holiday season.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Average Gas Prices are Below the National Average
(Bob Hague, WRN) Most Wisconsin drivers are paying less than the national average for a gallon of gas. The national average pump price for a gallon of gas dropped 14 cents in the past week to $3.40, .39 cents less than a month ago and 5 cents more than a year ago, according to AAA.
cwbradio.com
Outside Groups Spend Record Dollars on 2022 Election
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) A massive amount of out-of-state money was spent trying to influence the 2022 elections in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign announced on Monday that outside groups spent 93 million dollars on statewide races in the 2022 election cycle. That total does not include spending on federal campaigns like the US Senate race.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Receives Grant to Build Stronger Public Health Workforce
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced it has been awarded a $45 million grant to assess the statewide public health system to help build a stronger public health workforce through retention, recruitment, and training efforts. The funding is part of $3.2 billion being awarded from the U.S. Centers for...
cwbradio.com
'Bond Scam' Targeting Wisconsin Seniors
(Bob Hague, WRN) A warning of a new outbreak of scams targeting Wisconsin seniors. The warning from the office of Attorney General Josh Kaul and a coalition of law enforcement. The scams go like this; seniors receive a phone call from someone pretending to be law enforcement or an attorney.
cwbradio.com
Madison-Based Secular Group Calling on Wisconsin Attorney General to Escalate Clergy Abuse Investigation
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) A Madison-based secular group is calling on Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul to escalate a statewide review of clergy sex abuse that launched last year. According to Danielle Kaeding with the Wisconsin Public Radio, the request follows the release of names of nearly two...
cwbradio.com
WIAA football-Only Conference Realignment Proposal Would Bring Big Changes
WisSports.net reports that at its December meeting, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Conference Realignment Task Force reviewed a number of football-only proposals from member schools and voted on those requests, with an preliminary statewide realignment plan advanced for additional consideration for both 8-player and 11-player football. The Conference Realignment...
