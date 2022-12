Farmingdale State - 66, St. Joseph's-Long Island - 63 FARMINGDALE, N.Y. | The FSC men's basketball team trailed by 20, 38-18, with 1:21 left to play in the first half, before outscoring St. Joseph's-Long Island 48-25 over the remainder of the game to earn a 66-63 Skyline Conference victory this evening. The Rams have won their sixth straight game and improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in Skyline play.

