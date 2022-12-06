ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

franchising.com

December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // BATON ROUGE, La. - Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux new modern design is set to debut in Central, Louisiana. The brand today announced the unveiling of a new restaurant prototype – the Wildcat – which will debut with longtime partner DMBC’s newest location that is slated to open on Sullivan Road, near Grand Settlement Boulevard, in the Baton Rouge suburb of Central. This will be the first location to feature the Wildcat and will be used as the blueprint for DMBC’s remaining six Walk-On’s that are still in development.
BATON ROUGE, LA
whereyat.com

Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
earnthenecklace.com

Sheba Turk is a prominent anchor of WWL-TV’s widely watched Eyewitness Morning News. Every morning, she is the news source that the people of New Orleans turn to for information. However, Sheba Turk is leaving WWL-TV in December 2022 for a new position outside New Orleans. Since the news broke, viewers have had mixed reactions; they’re sad to see her go yet excited for her new opportunities. Here’s more on Sheba Turk’s departure from WWL-TV.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV Anchor/Reporter Sheba Turk will be leaving one LA for another as she will be moving out to Los Angeles to become a weekend anchor at KCAL-TV early next year. Turk, who currently serves as the Morning Anchor for the Eyewitness Morning News has been with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wwno.org

The return of Hubig's Pies means more than just having another sweet snack on the shelves. It is a piece of old New Orleans making a comeback, but making that comeback in changing times. Will the allure last? Will that Hubig’s Pie that was a natural grab-and-gobble item for so...
NOLA.com

“Honoring Ruth Kullman” beckoned recipients of the invitation extended by the Touro Infirmary Foundation Judah Touro Society for its Award Dinner in the Audubon Tea Room. The honored Ruth “is a respected and valued member of the Touro and LCMC Health family.” Dedication to New Orleans, the Jewish community and to children are further attributes. She and husband Larry were joined at the dinner by their children, Ginny Kullman Johnson and Freddy Kullman.
LOUISIANA STATE

