NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana this weekKristen WaltersLouisiana State
Pecan Candy (Pralines) Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicKenner, LA
Workforce development concerns take center stage at WorkBoat ShowDoug Stewart
franchising.com
Walk-On’s Set to Debut Newest Prototyp
December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // BATON ROUGE, La. - Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux new modern design is set to debut in Central, Louisiana. The brand today announced the unveiling of a new restaurant prototype – the Wildcat – which will debut with longtime partner DMBC’s newest location that is slated to open on Sullivan Road, near Grand Settlement Boulevard, in the Baton Rouge suburb of Central. This will be the first location to feature the Wildcat and will be used as the blueprint for DMBC’s remaining six Walk-On’s that are still in development.
whereyat.com
New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake
Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
The Grinch makes his way to Metairie
METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Grinch stepped away from his day job, to visit his little fans.
NOLA.com
Andrea’s in Metairie to become Marullo’s, see plans for new Italian restaurant
Andrea’s Restaurant was many different things through its long history – a spot for special dinners, a comforting old favorite, a destination for banquets, reunions and gatherings both professional and deeply personal. Now work is progressing to transform Andrea’s into a new restaurant that is out to be...
earnthenecklace.com
Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the New Orleans Anchor Going?
Sheba Turk is a prominent anchor of WWL-TV’s widely watched Eyewitness Morning News. Every morning, she is the news source that the people of New Orleans turn to for information. However, Sheba Turk is leaving WWL-TV in December 2022 for a new position outside New Orleans. Since the news broke, viewers have had mixed reactions; they’re sad to see her go yet excited for her new opportunities. Here’s more on Sheba Turk’s departure from WWL-TV.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: Indian restaurant that dazzles at Hammond gas station goes upscale in Kenner
There’s a new Indian restaurant in Kenner with an ambitious menu pairing traditional regional dishes, a chef’s eye for presentation, a hint of fusion and, of course, a lunch buffet. There’s also a backstory that traces a route around the American highway system and leads to dishes like...
NOLA.com
Sugar, clothing and land tycoon Leon Godchaux had a secret. His great-great-grandson's book explores his life.
“It’s a classic immigrant story,” Peter M. Wolf said of his new book, “The Sugar King: Leon Godchaux, A New Orleans Legend, His Creole Slave and His Jewish Roots.”. “You come to America, you spend all your time establishing a family and a business, then over time it disappears,” he said.
lcmchealth.org
Newell Normand, WWL AM Radio Host and former Jefferson Parish Sh
“ This is masterful – this creates the very balance that we need…this will benefit our community in a big way. I really believe that healthcare corridor is something that is a difference maker for us here in the city of New Orleans.”
wrkf.org
LSU’s Golden Band from Tigerland gets Grammy nomination for collaboration with musician Sean Ardoin
LSU’s Golden Band from Tigerland performs during halftime in game against Ole Miss, October 22, 2022. This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Here's what it featured:. Last week, the New Orleans City Council approved a nearly $1.5 billion budget for 2023. New Orleans Metro...
WWL-TV
Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV for news anchor role in Los Angeles
NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV Anchor/Reporter Sheba Turk will be leaving one LA for another as she will be moving out to Los Angeles to become a weekend anchor at KCAL-TV early next year. Turk, who currently serves as the Morning Anchor for the Eyewitness Morning News has been with...
Belle Chasse community mourns loss of teacher who died on Woodland Bridge
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — For more than 30 years, Carol Roberts and her best friend Cindy Hoyle went for a run across the Woodland Bridge before work. Wednesday morning, they set off on their last. The Woodland Bridge crosses the Intracoastal Waterway, connecting Algiers to Belle Chasse. According to...
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Barred from teaching in Florida, an instructor was hired by two New Orleans schools
A woman barred from teaching in Florida because she had an inappropriate relationship with a student was hired by two New Orleans charter schools this year, exposing a flaw in the hiring system at a time when many schools have been scrambling to fill empty positions amid a national teacher shortage.
theadvocate.com
Fiery Crab launches 'Share a Meal' donation drive to support domestic violence survivors
The Fiery Crab's season of giving begins now with the new "Share a Meal" Initiative. The seafood restaurant will support the Iris Domestic Violence Center in Baton Rouge by donating meals for the holidays. Customers dining at any of the restaurant's 13 locations in South Louisiana can purchase a meal...
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana this week
A popular restaurant chain that is known for its crispy chicken tenders and mac & cheese will be opening another new location in Louisiana this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will open its newest Louisiana restaurant location in New Orleans.
franchising.com
PJ’s Coffee Recruits Four Student-Athletes to Its “Active Roster”
December 08, 2022 // Franchising.com // NEW ORLEANS - PJ’s Coffee has long been known for providing quality coffee to the masses. Now, it is adding quality people to help spread the word. The coffeehouse is adding four student-athletes to its PJ’s Roster in Name, Image and Likeness (NIL)...
wwno.org
Where Y'Eat: Hubig's return brings back more than pie
The return of Hubig's Pies means more than just having another sweet snack on the shelves. It is a piece of old New Orleans making a comeback, but making that comeback in changing times. Will the allure last? Will that Hubig’s Pie that was a natural grab-and-gobble item for so...
NOLA.com
Nell Nolan: Touro Infirmary, Military Order, Jefferson Community Foundation, OIC Deb tea
“Honoring Ruth Kullman” beckoned recipients of the invitation extended by the Touro Infirmary Foundation Judah Touro Society for its Award Dinner in the Audubon Tea Room. The honored Ruth “is a respected and valued member of the Touro and LCMC Health family.” Dedication to New Orleans, the Jewish community and to children are further attributes. She and husband Larry were joined at the dinner by their children, Ginny Kullman Johnson and Freddy Kullman.
