New York State

24/7 Wall St.

The Income It Takes to Be Middle Class in Every State

The middle class has long been the backbone of the U.S. economy and an engine of economic growth. Yet, a strict definition of what exactly it means to be “middle class” is somewhat elusive.  In relative terms, the American middle class is a group that lies between the working class and the upper class on […]
CBS News

A Florida teacher thought she'd settled her student loan debt 20 years ago. Then she got a bill for $1 million.

For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone's wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
Buffalo NY
