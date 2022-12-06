Emerson’s new pressure-reducing regulator improves hydrogen fuel cell system performance in commercial vehicles

Read full article on original website
Related
Will Diesel Engines With Hydrogen Injection Save Oil Burners?
Engineers have discovered combining diesel fuel and hydrogen reduces emissions drastically. The post Will Diesel Engines With Hydrogen Injection Save Oil Burners? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ars Technica
Mixing diesel and hydrogen provides big cuts in emissions
A team of engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney has figured out a way to run a diesel engine on a mix of diesel and hydrogen, dramatically lowering its emissions. Why do we even need a diesel-hydrogen hybrid engine when there are already many great...
dcnewsnow.com
BMW iX5 Hydrogen fuel cell SUV enters production
BMW announced last week production of the hydrogen-electric BMW iX5 SUV has started at a low-volume pilot plant in Munich, Germany. The early-build SUVs will be used for test and demonstration purposes starting next spring, and won’t be available for sale. BMW hasn’t said how many it plans to build.
Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range
Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
US News and World Report
How Long Do Electric Car Batteries Last?
The first question most electric car shoppers ask when they're considering an EV is, "How far can I drive?" Certainly, in the top five questions, though, is "How long do electric car batteries last?" It's an important question, as an electric vehicle's battery pack is the most expensive single component of an EV.
Sorry hydrogen, electric cars have already won — here's why
Hydrogen fuel cell cars emerged as an alternative to both the electric and combustion engine vehicle in the early 2000s. They were widely considered an avenue towards universal green motoring. Powered through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, the only tailpipe emission they produce is water. The technology also...
electrek.co
This guy built a six-seater electric bike for $150, and it absolutely rips
I’ve always enjoyed multi-seater electric bikes, which bring passenger-carrying utility to small-format, easy-to-produce vehicles. But I never thought I’d see the concept taken this far. At least not until I stumbled upon a six-seater electric bike that has me all kinds of jealous. It’s no surprise where this...
electrek.co
GM striving to double L2 chargers through its community program, with 1K dealers enrolled
General Motors revealed Wednesday almost 1,000 GM dealers have enrolled in its Dealer Community Charging Program so far. GM says it intends to nearly double the availability of Level 2 (L2) EV charging in the US and Canada, with plans to add up to 40,000 chargers in underserved communities where infrastructure is currently limited.
electrek.co
Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs
An electric vehicle for around $7,300? You heard that right. Honda announced today a new light commercial electric van set to launch in spring 2024 that’s ideal for both personal and business use. Honda unveils electric “N-VAN” light commercial van. With a starting price of 1 million...
globalspec.com
New 60 V offset power rail probes offer the capability needed for 48 V power integrity analysis
In 2016, Teledyne LeCroy first offered the RP4030 Power Rail Probe, which was designed to enable engineers to probe a low-impedance, low-voltage DC power/voltage rail signal without loading the device under test (DUT). It provided ±30 V of probe offset to allow a DC power/voltage rail signal to be displayed in the vertical center of the oscilloscope regardless of the gain (sensitivity) setting.
Synthetic Fuel Must Succeed To Save Classic Cars From Electric Conversions
Electric vehicle restomods have become increasingly common in recent years, blending powerful electric powertrains with classic styling. But not everybody who wishes to breathe new life into an older model wants to do so using electric power. Following a recent poll of 728 classic car owners by specialist insurer Footman James, it was found that an overwhelming majority would rather turn to synthetic fuels for their classic or collectible cars, assuming that regular gas or diesel was no longer available.
globalspec.com
IKO offers AutomationWare electric actuators for optimal positioning accuracy and control
IKO International has announced the U.S. availability of the Mech Series of E-actuators as part of its distribution partnership with AutomationWare. With AutomationWare’s Mech Series E-actuators, engineers can obtain accurate, controllable movement for almost any performance and size requirement. The series features an advanced ball screw transmission. system to...
electrek.co
Mercedes-Benz to double EV motor output at German plant to 1M units
German automaker Mercedes-Benz announced another big step in becoming an all-electric luxury brand by the end of the decade. The company recently shared that its Untertürkheim plant, where combustion engines have primarily been assembled, will be scaled up to deliver more EV motors for future Mercedes EQ vehicles. It is now targeting 1 million a year beginning in 2024.
Hyundai, SK to build new battery plant in Georgia
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group and SK On said Thursday they will build a new battery manufacturing plant in the U.S. state of Georgia to supply the Korean automaker's U.S. assembly plants.
gcaptain.com
Sign of the Times: New World’s Largest Containership Sails Light on Maiden Voyage
The 24,004 teu Ever Atop transited the Suez Canal over the weekend on its maiden voyage to North Europe, apparently less than three-quarters full, evidencing the severe contraction in demand impacting the tradelane. The ULCV was the final ship to be delivered of an order of the ten A24 series...
Video shows aircraft concept for 2035 that could help industry reach net zero
Brazilian aerospace company Embraer announced new aircraft concepts this week to reduce carbon emissions. The new concepts would also help the aviation industry meet its net-zero climate goals by 2050, a company report explains. The news comes a year after the company detailed the study of four new aircraft concepts...
globalspec.com
Introducing the Sequoia and Tahoe Series of precision programmable sources
AMETEK Programmable Power has unveiled the new California Instruments Sequoia and Tahoe Series of precision programmable AC and DC sources. The Sequoia Series is a full four-quadrant regenerative grid simulator with an optional regenerative electronic load mode, and the Tahoe Series is a two-quadrant AC and DC source. Both series are named after beautiful natural wonders in the state of California, honoring the great California Instruments brand and paying homage to the state where these products are proudly manufactured.
Ram Revolution Electric Pickup Truck Looks Like a Single Cab in Teaser Video
RamOffering a single cab would make the Ram Revolution the only full-size electric pickup without four doors.
globalspec.com
New highly conformable and high heat conducting gel pads
Fujipoly recently released the SARCON GR100A series, its newest high-performance, thermal gap filler pad. The highly conformable, gel-like sheets exhibit a thermal resistance as low as 0.05 K-in2/W at 72.5 PSI with a thermal conductivity of 10 W/m°K. SARCON GR100A is available in five thicknesses (0.3 mm, 0.5 mm,...
globalspec.com
New Littelfuse knowledge center helps customers prevent ground-fault hazards
Industrial technology manufacturing company Littelfuse Inc. has introduced a new ground-fault knowledge center for engineers, electricians, maintenance workers and others to create a safer electrical environment. The resource portal provides educational material including defining ground faults, explaining misconceptions and offering solutions on how to prevent ground-faults. This information ultimately helps workers minimize the damage to electrical equipment when low-level phase current returns to the supply transformer through a ground-return path.
Comments / 0