Read full article on original website
Related
globalspec.com
IKO offers AutomationWare electric actuators for optimal positioning accuracy and control
IKO International has announced the U.S. availability of the Mech Series of E-actuators as part of its distribution partnership with AutomationWare. With AutomationWare’s Mech Series E-actuators, engineers can obtain accurate, controllable movement for almost any performance and size requirement. The series features an advanced ball screw transmission. system to...
Comments / 0