An expanding number of internet of things (IoT) devices need to be connected through one or more wireless technologies. Each IoT device has its own application, environment and use case. Some devices need to work in high temperature environments, such as a sensor mounted on an engine, while a smart water meter may be installed in a house basement with concrete walls. Other devices may be mounted on metal walls, for example, a smart electric meter in an electricity cabinet or asset tracking devices in metallic shipping containers. In hospitals, smart medical devices are attached to the human body to measure vitals and provide trackers, alarms and communications to nurses and doctors.

21 HOURS AGO