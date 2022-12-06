Read full article on original website
Related
globalspec.com
IoT devices and Wi-Fi 6E
An expanding number of internet of things (IoT) devices need to be connected through one or more wireless technologies. Each IoT device has its own application, environment and use case. Some devices need to work in high temperature environments, such as a sensor mounted on an engine, while a smart water meter may be installed in a house basement with concrete walls. Other devices may be mounted on metal walls, for example, a smart electric meter in an electricity cabinet or asset tracking devices in metallic shipping containers. In hospitals, smart medical devices are attached to the human body to measure vitals and provide trackers, alarms and communications to nurses and doctors.
globalspec.com
Teledyne LeCroy offers widest range of 10 Mb/s IVN solutions
The addition of a CAN XL Trigger, Decode, Measure/Graph and Eye Diagram (TDME) oscilloscope software option from Teledyne LeCroy enables users to test, validate and debug automotive electronic control units (ECUs) and 10 Mb/s in-vehicle network (IVN) designs. Today’s vehicles can contain more than 100 ECUs connected by an IVN...
globalspec.com
Forecasts see 5 billion 5G connections by end of 2028
Global 5G subscriptions are projected to top one billion by the end of 2022, and five billion by the end of 2028, despite current and developing economic challenges in many parts of the world. A new mobility report from Ericsson also predicts global fixed wireless access (FWA) connections to grow faster than previously expected.
globalspec.com
Webinar: Automotive security: Meeting the growing challenges
Vehicle systems and the semiconductors used within them represent some of today’s most complex electronics. In the drive to autonomous vehicles, increasingly sophisticated electronic systems are being developed for powertrain and vehicle dynamics, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle-to-everything (V2E) connectivity, infotainment and in-vehicle experience. In addition to achieving higher levels of performance, these systems must meet automotive functional safety requirements as specified by ISO 26262.
globalspec.com
Energy vendor acquires smart home firm Vivint
NRG Energy Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire Vivint Smart Home Inc. in an all-cash transaction valued at $2.8 billion. It is an interesting deal considering NRG Energy is a dealer of electricity and natural gas in the U.S. and Canada and Vivint is a smart home device maker.
globalspec.com
Micron unveils client SSD using NAND over 200 layers
U.S. semiconductor memory firm Micron Technology Inc. has unveiled what it claims is the world’s first client solid state drive (SSD) to ship using NAND over 200 layers. Called the 2550 NVMe SSD, the drive can be used in mainstream laptops and desktops with a low power consumption needed to extend battery life at work or at home.
globalspec.com
LilyPad Arduino board for e-textile projects
Sewable electronics integrate traditional craft methods in fashion design, sewing and textile design with computer science, electrical engineering and hardware expertise. Electronic textiles, or e-textiles, can be made with sewable electronics; these are frequently soft, wearable creations that resemble art or crafts more than standard electronics. Flexible conductive materials, such as conductive thread and fabric, are used in many e-textile applications in place of wires. To complete the tasks outlined in this article, you'll need to pick up a conductive thread and a LilyPad Arduino board.
globalspec.com
Video: Jedsy tests drone delivery for labs
Swiss drone startup Jedsy has started testing a new method to deliver medical samples faster, through drone delivery. Using Jedsy’s gliders, the company was able to transport samples to 14 interconnected labs and eight collection locations in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. The drones are different from other delivery methods as they lock into a docking station fashioned outside of windows on multiple story buildings, allowing the samples to be delivered as fast as possible to the lab itself.
globalspec.com
KLA launches advanced memory chip X-ray metrology system
KLA Corp. has introduced an X-ray metrology system for inline process control during the manufacturing of advanced 3D NAND and DRAM semiconductors. Advanced memory fabrication involves extremely tall structures with deep, narrow holes and trenches. These must be controlled at the nanoscale level. Called Axion T2000, the semiconductor equipment helps...
globalspec.com
IKO offers AutomationWare electric actuators for optimal positioning accuracy and control
IKO International has announced the U.S. availability of the Mech Series of E-actuators as part of its distribution partnership with AutomationWare. With AutomationWare’s Mech Series E-actuators, engineers can obtain accurate, controllable movement for almost any performance and size requirement. The series features an advanced ball screw transmission. system to...
globalspec.com
Introducing the Sequoia and Tahoe Series of precision programmable sources
AMETEK Programmable Power has unveiled the new California Instruments Sequoia and Tahoe Series of precision programmable AC and DC sources. The Sequoia Series is a full four-quadrant regenerative grid simulator with an optional regenerative electronic load mode, and the Tahoe Series is a two-quadrant AC and DC source. Both series are named after beautiful natural wonders in the state of California, honoring the great California Instruments brand and paying homage to the state where these products are proudly manufactured.
globalspec.com
New 60 V offset power rail probes offer the capability needed for 48 V power integrity analysis
In 2016, Teledyne LeCroy first offered the RP4030 Power Rail Probe, which was designed to enable engineers to probe a low-impedance, low-voltage DC power/voltage rail signal without loading the device under test (DUT). It provided ±30 V of probe offset to allow a DC power/voltage rail signal to be displayed in the vertical center of the oscilloscope regardless of the gain (sensitivity) setting.
globalspec.com
New highly conformable and high heat conducting gel pads
Fujipoly recently released the SARCON GR100A series, its newest high-performance, thermal gap filler pad. The highly conformable, gel-like sheets exhibit a thermal resistance as low as 0.05 K-in2/W at 72.5 PSI with a thermal conductivity of 10 W/m°K. SARCON GR100A is available in five thicknesses (0.3 mm, 0.5 mm,...
globalspec.com
Video: Seco Tool reconditioning service grows by over 30%
As one of the fastest growing end mill and drill areas in the Seco Tools portfolio, the company’s solid-round tool reconditioning service experienced an increase in use by over 30% in 2022. In addition to significant cost savings for customers, a Seco reconditioned tool regains 85% to 95% of...
globalspec.com
Significant investment and expansion at Heraeus Noblelight UK to meet customer demand
Following significant investment from their German parent company, Heraeus Noblelight Ltd. will re-locate their production and research facilities to larger, purpose-designed premises in Northstowe, North Cambridge, U.K., This will expand production capacity to reduce lead times for their world-renowned, high technology flashlamps and flash systems. Heraeus Noblelight Ltd. managing director,...
globalspec.com
Highly accurate 10 nm aerosol particle counter in the smallest size available
The NanoAir 10 aerosol nanoparticle counter from Particle Measuring Systems (PMS) offers the sensitivity and accuracy of a condensation particle counter with the ease of use and functionality of a traditional cleanroom particle counter. It is designed to monitor ultra-clean environments and provides 10 nm detection sensitivity with a sample flow rate of 2.8 L/min.
globalspec.com
Video: How to control AC and DC motors
Motors are everywhere. From industrial machinery to pumps to hand tools to HVAC to automotive, our world would be a lot less capable without electric motors to provide the rotation and torque to make so many applications go. Join Engineering360 as we take a look at some of the primary...
globalspec.com
A sticky solution to producing power with double-sided tape
Schematic of the tape-based TENG. Source: ACS Omega, 2022, DOI: 10.1021/acsomega.2c05457. Triboelectric nanogenerators (TENGs), which produce power by electrostatic charges through the friction of two surfaces with different materials, are promising candidates for small-scale energy harvesters. A simplified approach to the fabrication of such devices, based on the use of conventional double-sided tape and a metalized polyester film, has been advanced by researchers from Materials Sciences LLC (Pennsylvania) and the University of Alabama.
Comments / 0