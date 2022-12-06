Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
Up to $75k reward offered in North Carolina substation shootings
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announces Wednesday that his office, along with Duke Energy and the county, is offering a total of up to $75,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) who damaged utility substations in Moore County, leaving thousands of residents without power for days.
WLOS.com
Reporter Keith Eldridge describes having no power for days after NC substation shootings
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (KOMO) — Former KOMO News reporter Keith Eldridge recently relocated from western Washington to North Carolina. He was one of the thousands of residents without power for days following an attack at two North Carolina power substations. Duke Energy on Wednesday said it has repaired all...
WLOS.com
FBI seeks search warrants related to North Carolina substation shootings
CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina are seeking search warrants related to the shooting of electric substations in Moore County that caused widespread power outages. FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch confirmed Thursday that the agency is seeking cell phone records that could indicate who was near the substations...
WLOS.com
Greensboro USPS Processing Center prepares for holiday rush
Thousands and thousands of packages coming in and out of Greensboro's US Postal Service Processing Center. “On day one peak season, which was December first, they did almost 57,000 packages just in this facility,” said USPS Communications Specialist Philip Bogenberger. Despite inflation, more and more packages come in by...
Comments / 0