Read full article on original website
Related
globalspec.com
LilyPad Arduino board for e-textile projects
Sewable electronics integrate traditional craft methods in fashion design, sewing and textile design with computer science, electrical engineering and hardware expertise. Electronic textiles, or e-textiles, can be made with sewable electronics; these are frequently soft, wearable creations that resemble art or crafts more than standard electronics. Flexible conductive materials, such as conductive thread and fabric, are used in many e-textile applications in place of wires. To complete the tasks outlined in this article, you'll need to pick up a conductive thread and a LilyPad Arduino board.
globalspec.com
IKO offers AutomationWare electric actuators for optimal positioning accuracy and control
IKO International has announced the U.S. availability of the Mech Series of E-actuators as part of its distribution partnership with AutomationWare. With AutomationWare’s Mech Series E-actuators, engineers can obtain accurate, controllable movement for almost any performance and size requirement. The series features an advanced ball screw transmission. system to...
globalspec.com
Do customers want robots in restaurants?
As technology continues to become more and more advanced, it's only natural that some of the tasks and roles that have been traditionally carried out by human beings are going to be taken over by machines. This is especially true in industries where there is a lot of repetitive work to be done, or where precision and speed are essential.
globalspec.com
Teledyne LeCroy offers widest range of 10 Mb/s IVN solutions
The addition of a CAN XL Trigger, Decode, Measure/Graph and Eye Diagram (TDME) oscilloscope software option from Teledyne LeCroy enables users to test, validate and debug automotive electronic control units (ECUs) and 10 Mb/s in-vehicle network (IVN) designs. Today’s vehicles can contain more than 100 ECUs connected by an IVN...
globalspec.com
How to grow GaN chip manufacturing in the US
Looking for a path to help accelerate gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S., Finwave Semiconductor Inc. has joined MITRE Engenuity’s Semiconductor Alliance. The goal is to help establish a U.S.-wide approach to protect intellectual property in GaN chipmaking. Currently, GaN semiconductors are almost exclusively manufactured outside of...
globalspec.com
Video: Jedsy tests drone delivery for labs
Swiss drone startup Jedsy has started testing a new method to deliver medical samples faster, through drone delivery. Using Jedsy’s gliders, the company was able to transport samples to 14 interconnected labs and eight collection locations in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. The drones are different from other delivery methods as they lock into a docking station fashioned outside of windows on multiple story buildings, allowing the samples to be delivered as fast as possible to the lab itself.
globalspec.com
Introducing the Sequoia and Tahoe Series of precision programmable sources
AMETEK Programmable Power has unveiled the new California Instruments Sequoia and Tahoe Series of precision programmable AC and DC sources. The Sequoia Series is a full four-quadrant regenerative grid simulator with an optional regenerative electronic load mode, and the Tahoe Series is a two-quadrant AC and DC source. Both series are named after beautiful natural wonders in the state of California, honoring the great California Instruments brand and paying homage to the state where these products are proudly manufactured.
globalspec.com
KLA launches advanced memory chip X-ray metrology system
KLA Corp. has introduced an X-ray metrology system for inline process control during the manufacturing of advanced 3D NAND and DRAM semiconductors. Advanced memory fabrication involves extremely tall structures with deep, narrow holes and trenches. These must be controlled at the nanoscale level. Called Axion T2000, the semiconductor equipment helps...
globalspec.com
Wireless sensor detects coronavirus particles in air
A battery-free, wireless device that can detect coronavirus particles in air has been designed by researchers in Japan. The device is engineered with a magnetostrictive clad plate composed of iron, cobalt and nickel, generating power via alternative magnetization caused by vibration. The vibration resonance frequency of the plates, which are coated with the receptor protein coronaviruses use to enter human cells, changes when the virus is absorbed, indicating the presence of COVID-19 agents in the air.
globalspec.com
Forecasts see 5 billion 5G connections by end of 2028
Global 5G subscriptions are projected to top one billion by the end of 2022, and five billion by the end of 2028, despite current and developing economic challenges in many parts of the world. A new mobility report from Ericsson also predicts global fixed wireless access (FWA) connections to grow faster than previously expected.
globalspec.com
Highly accurate 10 nm aerosol particle counter in the smallest size available
The NanoAir 10 aerosol nanoparticle counter from Particle Measuring Systems (PMS) offers the sensitivity and accuracy of a condensation particle counter with the ease of use and functionality of a traditional cleanroom particle counter. It is designed to monitor ultra-clean environments and provides 10 nm detection sensitivity with a sample flow rate of 2.8 L/min.
globalspec.com
Subscriptions for robotic help? Yep, that's a thing
No bones about it, the global economy is in a state of disarray. From a global energy crunch and sustainability concerns, to extended supply chain disruptions, recovery from a worldwide pandemic, and inflation and labor shortages – each is creating a new challenge for manufacturers and consumers alike. At...
globalspec.com
Webinar: Automotive security: Meeting the growing challenges
Vehicle systems and the semiconductors used within them represent some of today’s most complex electronics. In the drive to autonomous vehicles, increasingly sophisticated electronic systems are being developed for powertrain and vehicle dynamics, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle-to-everything (V2E) connectivity, infotainment and in-vehicle experience. In addition to achieving higher levels of performance, these systems must meet automotive functional safety requirements as specified by ISO 26262.
globalspec.com
Video: Seco Tool reconditioning service grows by over 30%
As one of the fastest growing end mill and drill areas in the Seco Tools portfolio, the company’s solid-round tool reconditioning service experienced an increase in use by over 30% in 2022. In addition to significant cost savings for customers, a Seco reconditioned tool regains 85% to 95% of...
globalspec.com
Video: How to control AC and DC motors
Motors are everywhere. From industrial machinery to pumps to hand tools to HVAC to automotive, our world would be a lot less capable without electric motors to provide the rotation and torque to make so many applications go. Join Engineering360 as we take a look at some of the primary...
globalspec.com
A sticky solution to producing power with double-sided tape
Schematic of the tape-based TENG. Source: ACS Omega, 2022, DOI: 10.1021/acsomega.2c05457. Triboelectric nanogenerators (TENGs), which produce power by electrostatic charges through the friction of two surfaces with different materials, are promising candidates for small-scale energy harvesters. A simplified approach to the fabrication of such devices, based on the use of conventional double-sided tape and a metalized polyester film, has been advanced by researchers from Materials Sciences LLC (Pennsylvania) and the University of Alabama.
globalspec.com
IoT devices and Wi-Fi 6E
An expanding number of internet of things (IoT) devices need to be connected through one or more wireless technologies. Each IoT device has its own application, environment and use case. Some devices need to work in high temperature environments, such as a sensor mounted on an engine, while a smart water meter may be installed in a house basement with concrete walls. Other devices may be mounted on metal walls, for example, a smart electric meter in an electricity cabinet or asset tracking devices in metallic shipping containers. In hospitals, smart medical devices are attached to the human body to measure vitals and provide trackers, alarms and communications to nurses and doctors.
Comments / 0