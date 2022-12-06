ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, KS

20-year-old dead after head-on crash on Kansas highway

CHEROKEE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 3p.m. Monday in Cherokee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Pontiac G6 driven by 20-year-old Trey Cunningham of Grove, Oklahoma, was northbound on U69 Alternate one and one half miles north of U.S. 166 Highway. The car crossed...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
Kan. woman found dead; boyfriend jailed in North Carolina

NEOSHO COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a woman was found dead at a rural residence in Chanute, Kansas. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at approximately 5 p.m., deputies from the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a welfare...
CHANUTE, KS
