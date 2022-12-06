Read full article on original website
merrillfotonews.com
Sunday garage fire in Merrill’s Sixth Ward related to use of space heater, overloaded extension cord
On Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at 2:37 p.m., the Merrill Police Department (MPD) and Merrill Fire Department (MFD) responded to a report of a garage fire at 200 N. Pine Street, on the corner of N. Pine and W. First Streets, in Merrill’s Sixth Ward. In his fire report,...
merrillfotonews.com
MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS
At 10:56 a.m., officers responded to a verbal altercation between a male and a female at a residence. After speaking with both parties, it was found that only a verbal disagreement had occurred. At 8:15 p.m. officers responded to an apartment after yelling was heard between a male and female...
WJFW-TV
DNR to enact a three-year baiting and feeding ban in Lincoln Co.
MADISON (WJFW) - A feeding ban will be going into effect in Lincoln County starting on Dec. 12. The ban comes after a five-year-old white-tailed buck tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in November. State law requires that the DNR enact a ban on feeding and baiting of deer...
WJFW-TV
Jeans for Teens Drive begins on Dec. 15
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - The Rhinelander High School FBLA/DECA will be holding their Jeans for Teens Drive starting on Dec. 15. The Jeans for Teens drive will start on Dec. 15 and will wrap up on Jan. 3. The collection sites to drop off your jeans include:. Rhinelander High School. James...
WJFW-TV
Tax levy being raised in Merrill to keep the public services operational
MERRILL (WJFW) - The City of Merrill will raise the tax levy in order to continue to offer residents public services. The tax levy for operations increased by more than $450,000, mainly because of operational costs. The City of Merrill could have increased the tax levy to more than $26,000...
WJFW-TV
Bringing the environment to the classroom - elementary students raise walleye with the DNR
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - A new project in Eagle River is bringing the real world into the classroom. Students of the elementary school have taken up a new hobby - caring for fish. Thanks to the help of the D.N.R., their project is now two months in the making.
WJFW-TV
School District of Rhinelander hosting Hodag Day at the Dome today
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - The School District of Rhinelander will be celebrating the Best High School Mascot in the Nation tonight, as they host Hodag Day at the Dome this evening from the Hodag Dome. The event will be a community-wide celebration of the Hodag. Hodag Day at the Dome will...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander High School students help kids write letters to Santa
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Taylor Riopel and other Rhinelander High School students will be going to elementary schools around the area for the next week to help students write letters to Santa. "I think they all enjoy it, because especially having high school kids come in and not an adult or your mom and dad helping you write, it’s like another kid," said Taylor Riopel. With a large number of students to help it may be a difficult task. "Well, it’s a little bit of a struggle at first," said Riopel. "You meet so many kids and splitting into classroom is a little difficult, but we can do it because I have done it for a couple of years already," she said.
