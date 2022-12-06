RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Taylor Riopel and other Rhinelander High School students will be going to elementary schools around the area for the next week to help students write letters to Santa. "I think they all enjoy it, because especially having high school kids come in and not an adult or your mom and dad helping you write, it’s like another kid," said Taylor Riopel. With a large number of students to help it may be a difficult task. "Well, it’s a little bit of a struggle at first," said Riopel. "You meet so many kids and splitting into classroom is a little difficult, but we can do it because I have done it for a couple of years already," she said.

