Merrill, WI

merrillfotonews.com

MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS

At 10:56 a.m., officers responded to a verbal altercation between a male and a female at a residence. After speaking with both parties, it was found that only a verbal disagreement had occurred. At 8:15 p.m. officers responded to an apartment after yelling was heard between a male and female...
WJFW-TV

Jeans for Teens Drive begins on Dec. 15

RHINELANDER (WJFW) - The Rhinelander High School FBLA/DECA will be holding their Jeans for Teens Drive starting on Dec. 15. The Jeans for Teens drive will start on Dec. 15 and will wrap up on Jan. 3. The collection sites to drop off your jeans include:. Rhinelander High School. James...
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Rhinelander High School students help kids write letters to Santa

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Taylor Riopel and other Rhinelander High School students will be going to elementary schools around the area for the next week to help students write letters to Santa. "I think they all enjoy it, because especially having high school kids come in and not an adult or your mom and dad helping you write, it’s like another kid," said Taylor Riopel. With a large number of students to help it may be a difficult task. "Well, it’s a little bit of a struggle at first," said Riopel. "You meet so many kids and splitting into classroom is a little difficult, but we can do it because I have done it for a couple of years already," she said.
RHINELANDER, WI

