Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
witzamfm.com
Hear It Again: Buzzer-Beating 3-Pointer Lifts Loogootee Over Jasper
Jasper - The Jasper Wildcats fell to the Loogootee Lions Saturday night on a buzzer-beater finish, 49-46. The following broadcast originally aired on WITZ 104.7 FM on 12/3/2022. Kris Norton and Terry Gobert on the call.
WTHI
South Knox girls beat Vincennes Rivet for first time since 2011
Ella Bobe scored 31 points to help the South Knox girls basketball team beat Vincennes Rivet 56-39. It's the Lady Spartans first win over the Lady Patriots since 2011.
14news.com
Reitz boys basketball optimistic in first season under Austin Brooks
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Reitz High School boys basketball program has a long history of success under veteran head coach Michael Adams. Adams retired after last season, finishing up his 32nd year with the program. [PREVIOUS: Longtime Reitz basketball head coach Michael Adams retires after 29 years]. The Panthers...
Evansville Day’s Myers on the cusp of breaking city scoring record
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Last season, Evansville Day guard Tyler Myers made a name for himself when he not only scored 50 points in one game – impressive enough – but he hit the 2,000 career points milestone. Well now, let’s add another accolade. With 2,208 points, he is just 29 away from breaking the […]
wbiw.com
Bailey, BNL’s ball hawks swoop on Seymour for 64-25 victory
BEDFORD – Don’t turn your back. If a dribbler dares to face away from a ball-hawking Bedford North Lawrence defender, if quiet junior Madisyn Bailey is left unattended, a price will be paid. Seymour suffered the penalty for both sins. Don’t look away. In the time a channel...
WTVW
Tyler Myers close to Evansville scoring record
Final goodbyes to soldier killed in Korea 70 years …. Final goodbyes to soldier killed in Korea 70 years ago. Do presidential campaigns need to start in Iowa and …. Do presidential campaigns need to start in Iowa and New Hampshire?. Wreck on State Road 64 leaves two dead. Wreck...
witzamfm.com
Hear It Again: Jasper Girls Fall to Evansville Central
Evansville - The Jasper Wildcat Girls Basketball team fell short in their Saturday road trip against Evansville Central, 45-38. The following broadcast originally aired on WITZ 104.7 FM on 12/3/2022. Kris Norton and Terry Gobert on the call.
witzamfm.com
Hear It Again: Forest Park Beats Princeton in Weekend Meeting
Princeton - The Forest Park Lady Rangers improved to 8-1 with a 60-30 effort over Princeton. The following broadcast aired on WQKZ 98.5 FM on 12/3/2022. Chris James on the call.
witzamfm.com
Hear It Again: Forest Park Boys Secure Road Win Over Tecumseh
Lynnville - On Saturday, the Forest Park Ranger Boys improved to 2-1 with a 71-21 victory over Tecumseh. The following broadcast originally aired on WQKZ 98.5 FM on 12/3/2022. Corbin Lingenfelter and Tony Hasenour on the call.
wsonradio.com
Tornado Spin Up 2nd Half Comeback on Colonels
The (1-1) Henderson County Colonels faced off against the (1-1) Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado at home at Colonel Gym. In the first quarter, the Colonels would outscore the Blue Tornado 19-18 heading into the second quarter. In the second quarter, the Colonels would outscore the Blue Tornado 17-8, as the score at halftime was a 10 point lead for the Colonels with the score 36-26.
witzamfm.com
Henry Norbert Merkley, age 5, of Jasper
Henry Norbert Merkley, age 5, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:05 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, surrounded by family in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Henry was born on January 23, 2017, to John and Natalie (Alles) Merkley. Henry was in kindergarten at Ireland...
Video: Wild College Basketball Halftime Show Going Viral
The legendary basketball halftime show performer has taken some heat in recent years, sometimes dropping bowls onto the floor, but tonight's performance was legendary. Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier shared a video of the epic halftime show performance on Wednesday night. The video is going viral. "This is nuts,"...
Mike Goebel honored by Vanderburgh County Council
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – In the Tri-State, Mater Dei head football coach Mike Goebel is a living legend. Now, he even has his own day. The Vanderburgh County Council proclaimed December 7 as “Mike Goebel Day.” In 29 years as the Wildcats’ head wrestling coach, Goebel won a record 12 state championships – including nine […]
Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge has died
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge, an award winning TV and radio broadcaster and sportswriter, passed away at home on December 2 after a short fight with leukemia. Birge had a long career that revolved predominantly around sports, marketing and media: Sports reporter for WITZ Worked for WJPS Television voice for Evansville College […]
Indiana Hunter Takes 192-Inch Whitetail After Finding 6 Years’ Worth of the Buck’s Sheds
At the end of last month, Indiana hunter Jacob Noe tagged a huge typical whitetail that he’d been watching since at least 2016. He called the 8 ½-year-old buck “Big Spindly,” though the buck seems to have grown out of whatever spindliness he may have once exhibited. Noe had gotten hundreds of trail-cam photos of the buck over many seasons and collected six years worth of sheds before finally ending the campaign this fall.
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
wamwamfm.com
Jasper Community Loses Beloved Teacher and Daughter in Car Accident
The Jasper community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and her daughter, who were tragically killed in a car accident yesterday morning. According to Indiana State Police, the fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road in Dubois County. Details are still being worked out, but a passenger vehicle driven by Jasper teacher Julie Schnell collided with a tanker truck. Schnell, along with a passenger, her daughter Alaina, were pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Another passenger, Addison, a student at Jasper High School, remains hospitalized. Alaina was a student at Holy Trinity School. The tanker truck driver is listed in stable condition. Counselors will be available at the schools today to help students deal with this tragic loss. The community and school need our prayers today.
witzamfm.com
Indiana State Police Release Names, Provide Update on Fatal Thursday Morning Crash
Dubois Co. - The Indiana State Police have issued an update on this morning's fatal Dubois County crash. "Troopers with the Indiana State Police, Dubois County Sheriff's Office, and numerous first responders from various fire departments have concluded their efforts at the crash scene. "The Dubois County Coroner's Office has...
Dan Dakich done at 107.5 The Fan after 14 years
Dakich, who hosted of The Dan Dakich Show, announced that he has completed his final show with Radio One.
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers Fall to No. 14 Hoosiers
Big runs in each half powered No. 14 Indiana to an 81-65 victory over the Nebraska men's basketball team Wednesday night at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. The Hoosiers opened the game on a 14-2 run en route to building a 13-point halftime lead. In the second half, Nebraska twice trimmed the lead to seven before Indiana put the game away with a 14-0 run that gave the Hoosiers an 21-point advantage.
Comments / 0