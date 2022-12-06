ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
247Sports

Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report

A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara says he doesn't want to be labeled as a 'game-manager' at Iowa

Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal and left Michigan to join the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten West. McNamara is out for the season after undergoing surgery in November. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan to its first Big Ten title in 17 years last fall, lost his starting job to J.J. McCarthy. As he prepares for next season, he doesn’t want to be looked at as a “game-manager” any longer. He wants to turn a new page with the Hawkeyes.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Matayo Uiagalelei has top three schools

Defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco returned to Ohio State in September when the Buckeyes played Notre Dame. He had been to OSU multiple times previously including an official visit, but wanted to make another trip to Columbus for a specific reason. “I wanted to see...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Which transfer portal quarterbacks could fit Wisconsin?

MADISON, Wis. — When it comes to the most critical position on the field, Phil Longo brings the kind of resume the Wisconsin Badgers need. UW's new offensive coordinator, who joins head coach Luke Fickell at Wisconsin after four seasons at North Carolina, has coached and developed his share of prolific quarterbacks, particularly in recent years.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Georgia RB target Jamarion Wilcox trims list to four

Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding running back Jamarion Wilcox (5-foot-9, 195) has trimmed his list of offers to four schools: Ohio State, Clemson, Kentucky and Auburn. The Tigers were his most recent offer on Dec. 5. From Kentucky's perspective, he has been recruited by defensive line coach Anwar Stewart and former...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
247Sports

Jaheim Bell transfer portal destinations: Reaction after South Carolina star announces plans

Sources have told 247Sports that Bell is looking for enhanced NIL opportunities at another program, as well as being a better fit in an offensive scheme. Bell's production was expected to surge as a junior this season with the Gamecocks, but he finished with 25 catches as tight end with limited targets before starting the final four games of the season at running back.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Former Gamecocks QB lands new coaching gig

Jake Bentley has a second job in college football. On Thursday, the former South Carolina quarterback was named quarterbacks coach at North Alabama. He spent the 2022 season as a graduate assistant at Florida Atlantic. Bentley, who played at South Carolina from 2016-19, is counted among the top passers in...
FLORENCE, AL
247Sports

Ohio State a contender for top prospect in the Transfer Portal

247Sports reported on Tuesday evening that standout Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II was going to put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal and the talented defensive back did that Wednesday morning. Tennessee, Ole Miss and Syracuse were the programs that immediately reached out. As the day went on, talking...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Rebels offer quarterback-turned-linebacker in transfer portal

Ole Miss has offered Georgia State outside linebacker portal transfer Jamil Muhammad. The offer was extended Thursday. Muhammad also owns offers from Soiuthern Cal, James Madison, Minnesota, California, Arkansas State, Troy and West Virginia. He is a graduate transfer and has two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Muhammad...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

247Sports

64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy