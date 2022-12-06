Read full article on original website
Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report
A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
D.J. Uiagalelei hits transfer portal: Five best fits for Clemson QB, per CBS Sports
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is in the college football transfer portal looking for opportunities elsewhere ahead of the 2023 campaign, ending his career with coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers after three seasons. CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee revealed five potential destinations this week that could best utilize the former five-star prospect's skill set.
BM5: Next OSU QB commitment? | Respect Reese | Portalpalooza
Ohio State is working to finish off the Class of 2023, make serious inroads with the Class of 2024, lord over the transfer portal and retain needed Buckeyes with a wandering eye. Oh, might as well get ready for Georgia, too. Lots going on for Ohio State. Lots for us...
2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Who Do Jaguars Take in Top-10?
The 2023 NFL Draft is inching closer and closer with each Sunday. For 14 teams set to make the postseason, the draft is the last thing on anyone's mind. But for over a dozen of other teams, attention can soon be turned fully to the draft. With the Jaguars sitting...
Colorado football transfer portal updates: Cornerback Kaylin Moore plans to move on
The transfer portal is officially open for business. Let the madness begin! BuffStampede.com will keep you updated here on all the latest Colorado transfer portal movement...
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles has found a new home – and a familiar one. Bowles announced Thursday that he is transferring to Kentucky. One of 11 scholarship players to enter the transfer portal this fall, Bowles revealed his decision via Kentucky Sports Radio. “Growing up, my father played...
Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara says he doesn't want to be labeled as a 'game-manager' at Iowa
Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal and left Michigan to join the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten West. McNamara is out for the season after undergoing surgery in November. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan to its first Big Ten title in 17 years last fall, lost his starting job to J.J. McCarthy. As he prepares for next season, he doesn’t want to be looked at as a “game-manager” any longer. He wants to turn a new page with the Hawkeyes.
Matayo Uiagalelei has top three schools
Defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco returned to Ohio State in September when the Buckeyes played Notre Dame. He had been to OSU multiple times previously including an official visit, but wanted to make another trip to Columbus for a specific reason. “I wanted to see...
Hendon Hooker's Heisman snub sparks media firestorm after Tennessee's football season
And Hooker did the same, with better numbers than most, in one fewer game after suffering a season-ending injury during Tennessee's loss at South Carolina three weeks ago. According to the latest odds, Williams is the favorite the win the award and Hooker is on the ballot, despite not being named a finalist.
Which transfer portal quarterbacks could fit Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — When it comes to the most critical position on the field, Phil Longo brings the kind of resume the Wisconsin Badgers need. UW's new offensive coordinator, who joins head coach Luke Fickell at Wisconsin after four seasons at North Carolina, has coached and developed his share of prolific quarterbacks, particularly in recent years.
What's next for Jackson State in wake of Deion Sanders' exit?
The Dec. 17 Celebration Bowl will be everything but its namesake for Jackson State University. What should be the second chapter of a dynasty for the Tigers will actually be the conclusion of “What Could’ve Been” and a bitter goodbye. Instead of using this week to bask...
Georgia RB target Jamarion Wilcox trims list to four
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding running back Jamarion Wilcox (5-foot-9, 195) has trimmed his list of offers to four schools: Ohio State, Clemson, Kentucky and Auburn. The Tigers were his most recent offer on Dec. 5. From Kentucky's perspective, he has been recruited by defensive line coach Anwar Stewart and former...
247Sports
Jaheim Bell transfer portal destinations: Reaction after South Carolina star announces plans
Sources have told 247Sports that Bell is looking for enhanced NIL opportunities at another program, as well as being a better fit in an offensive scheme. Bell's production was expected to surge as a junior this season with the Gamecocks, but he finished with 25 catches as tight end with limited targets before starting the final four games of the season at running back.
College football transfer portal 2023: Ranking the 10 highest-rated players on the recruiting market
Hundreds of FBS college football players have entered the transfer portal this week, including dozens of high-profile names on Day 1 that are considered needle-movers ahead of the Early Signing Period. The 2023 cycle for the transfer portal is unlike anything yet seen, with a Dec. 5 through Jan. 19 window for FBS athletes.
Former Gamecocks QB lands new coaching gig
Jake Bentley has a second job in college football. On Thursday, the former South Carolina quarterback was named quarterbacks coach at North Alabama. He spent the 2022 season as a graduate assistant at Florida Atlantic. Bentley, who played at South Carolina from 2016-19, is counted among the top passers in...
'It was a great first impression,' Bootle says of new Husker DBs coach
It's a crazy portal popping world out there. And for sure players are paying attention to who shows up in there. Sometimes, a familiar face. Dwight Bootle was trying to influence one of his former high school teammate's, Corey Collier, a former Florida Gators safety now in the portal, to join him in Lincoln.
Miami DT transfer Darrell Jackson commits to Florida State: 'I'm home'
Florida State has landed a commitment from Miami defensive tackle transfer Darrell Jackson. He announced the news of his pledge to the Seminoles via his social media account on Wednesday. Jackson shared his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday, December 5. His name officially hit the portal...
Ohio State a contender for top prospect in the Transfer Portal
247Sports reported on Tuesday evening that standout Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II was going to put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal and the talented defensive back did that Wednesday morning. Tennessee, Ole Miss and Syracuse were the programs that immediately reached out. As the day went on, talking...
Rebels offer quarterback-turned-linebacker in transfer portal
Ole Miss has offered Georgia State outside linebacker portal transfer Jamil Muhammad. The offer was extended Thursday. Muhammad also owns offers from Soiuthern Cal, James Madison, Minnesota, California, Arkansas State, Troy and West Virginia. He is a graduate transfer and has two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Muhammad...
247Sports
