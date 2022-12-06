Read full article on original website
Portugal vs Switzerland confirmed line-ups: Team news as Cristiano Ronaldo dropped for World Cup fixture
Portugal’s pursuit of a first World Cup trophy continues as they play Switzerland in the last 16 in Qatar.Six years after claiming their first major honours at Euro 2016, the Portuguese are out to become world champions in what is likely captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s final shot at the trophy.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upFirst, however, they must avoid an upset by Switzerland, in a competition that has already seen several shocks.The Swiss finished runners-up to Brazil in their group, qualifying with a dramatic win against Serbia on the final matchday, while Portugal’s first round ended...
World Cup quarter-finals predictions: Chris Sutton predicts all the matches including England v France
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. There are some mouth-watering match-ups in the quarter-finals of the World Cup - but will there...
Russell Martin: Swansea boss talks Gary Neville, politics and his future ahead of Norwich reunion
Russell Martin decided against trying his hand in politics, opting instead for football management. But there is another former player who Swansea City's head coach feels should stand for election. "I would love Gary Neville to put himself forward," Martin says. "I think people would vote for him, I really...
Emma Hayes urges Chelsea to secure Champions League knockout qualification
Emma Hayes has reiterated Chelsea’s desire to win the Women’s Champions League and urged her side to seal progression into the knockout phase with victory at Real Madrid on Thursday.The current English champions made the final of Europe’s elite competition in 2021 but suffered a surprise group-stage exit last season.It is a different story this time around, with a 100 per cent record after three Group A games giving Chelsea the chance to book their place in the last eight with three points at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.“The Champions League is the goal every year,” Hayes said at a...
Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea: Women’s Champions League – as it happened
Caroline Weir opened the scoring before Madrid goalkeeper Misa scored an own-goal off a Guro Reiten penalty, leaving Chelsea short of qualification
Netherlands vs. Argentina: 4 bold predictions for World Cup quarterfinals
The World Cup is getting closer and closer to crowing its 2022 champion. Now, some teams have already advanced to the quarterfinals, cementing their names as one of the world’s top eight teams. This means it is time for some Netherlands vs Argentina bold predictions. Oranje is coming off...
Goncalo Ramos starts for Ronaldo, nets hat trick for Portugal at World Cup
Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick as he started over Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal’s65-1 win over Switzerland in the World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday. Ramos also had an assist and Portugal mainstays Raphael Guerreiro, Raphael Leao, and Pepe also scored in the win. Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, and Joao Felix all had assists for the clinical EURO 2016 champions.
Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema says managers should instigate player breaks
Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema says managers should instigate breaks for players, after she was granted a leave of absence in November. Miedema missed Arsenal's Women's Super League win over Leicester and two friendlies for the Netherlands. The 26-year-old returned to the matchday squad in Arsenal's 3-2 league loss to Manchester...
Wednesday December 7th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Real Madrid set to beat Chelsea and PSG to win Endrick sweepstakes — report
Future superstar Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa is set to choose Real Madrid, according to the latest reports out of Brazil, with the Galacticos having stolen a beat on the likes of Chelsea and PSG in the sweepstakes for the kid’s signature. UOL Sport claims that Real have “made...
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.
Rumour Mongering: Madrid Accept Liverpool Favourites to Sign Bellingham
In Liverpool’s ongoing chase to sign England and Borussia Dortmund star 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham, the most consistent threat has been cast by Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants regularly talked up as their primary competitors. Every now and then the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City...
Arsenal vs. Lyon live score, updates, highlights & lineups from mid-season friendly
Arsenal's preparations for the return of competitive club football will ramp up in the coming weeks, as the Gunners, along with several other European clubs, take part in friendly matches at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai, UAE. They'll take on French side Lyon in the first of these games, before facing AC Milan five days later.
Portugal vs Switzerland prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Who will go through to play Spain or Morocco in the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup? Portugal and Switzerland will vie for a spot in that match as they meet in the last 16 here.Portugal will be favourites no doubt, but there have been bigger upsets in this competition than the prospect of the Swiss seeing off Cristiano Ronaldo and co.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upThe Portuguese were in fact victims of one such shock result, as they ended their group-stage campaign with a defeat by South Korea – though Portugal secured top spot...
International Magpie Roundup: Dec. 5
The World Cup arrived with six Magpies playing in the group stages: Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, and Callum Wilson for England, Garang Kuol is with Australia, Fabian Schar is part of the Swiss team, and Bruno plays for Brazil. Of course, these being Newcastle players, all of them made it...
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re at the 2022 World Cup break, and the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures caused so many shocks. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?. Almost at the...
Ben Davies questionable for Boxing Day return after World Cup injury
This week we heard news that Rodrigo Bentancur picked up an injury while playing for Uruguay at the World Cup that could make him questionable for Tottenham’s first match on December 26. Today, we’re learning that Ben Davies is in a similar situation. Alasdair Gold is reporting on...
Video – On this day, Juventus lifted the 85 Intercontinental Cup
On this day in 1985, Juventus and Argentinos Juniors clashed heads in Tokyo for the annual Intercontinental Cup, a competition that used to take place between the European champions and their South American counterparts. The Argentines took the lead twice, but the Bianconeri equalized the first time through Michel Platini’s...
On This Day (8 December 1934): Gurney bags a hattrick as Sunderland hit Birmingham for five!
The 1934-35 season was a tremendous one for Sunderland. According to people who watched the team at the time, The Lads played some amazing attacking football - scoring an abundance of goals and leading the charge at the top of the Division One league table for most of the season.
Bayern Munich 3-1 Barcelona: Hosts earn stunning Champions League win in front of record crowd
Bayern Munich stunned Barcelona in the women's Champions League to earn their first win over the Spanish side. In front of a women's club record crowd of 24,000 at Allianz Arena, Bayern went 2-0 up after 10 minutes through goals by Klara Buhl and Lina Magull. Barcelona, featuring England's Lucy...
