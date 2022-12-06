Read full article on original website
Former CT Jewish Day School Admin Accused Of Trying To Carry Loaded Gun On Plane
The former principal of a Jewish day school in Connecticut was charged after she allegedly tried to carry a loaded firearm onto a flight at Bradley International Airport. Gloria "Galya" Greenberg, 69, of West Hartford, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected a firearm in her fanny pack when it went through the X-ray machine and notified Connecticut State Police, officials said.
Eyewitness News
Suspects steal thousands from Old Saybrook Walmart, threaten to shoot employee
Suspects steal thousands from Old Saybrook Walmart, threaten to shoot employee. In security video you can see the suspects walking out of the store with Legos in their cart as one employee tries to stop them. Updated: 4 hours ago. Police identified the victim as 40-year-old Julie Minogue. Remembering Pearl...
TSA stopped woman at Bradley Airport with loaded gun in fanny pack
Officials said a female passenger tried bringing a loaded gun through airport security at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut last Wednesday, but Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials stopped her before she boarded a plane. During a security screening on Wednesday afternoon, TSA officials detected a gun in the...
Body cam video shows reasons Connecticut needs stronger laws: New Haven police chief
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police Wednesday announced a decrease in gun deaths, while Waterbury’s police chief warned of an uptick in homicides the day before. But the chiefs in both major cities are now calling on lawmakers to focus on guns and crime when they head into session in January—saying the issue of illegal guns and repeat violent offenders plague both communities.
2 men face drugs, weapons, equipment theft charges
SOUTH WINDSOR — Two men were found with drugs and a weapon after being pursued by local police following the theft of heavy equipment from Lowe’s on Tuesday, police said. The men Jorge Febus, 44, of Meriden and Jerry Lopez, 48, of New Britain, were each charged with fourth-degree larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lopez also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, interfering with an officer and five counts of probation violation, while Febus also was charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
News 12
Connecticut marijuana dispensaries get green light to begin sales on Jan. 10
The state announced Friday retail marijuana sales will begin Jan. 10. Nine stores will be the first to launch, including locations in Torrington, Danbury and Stamford. All of these stores are currently medical dispensaries. Fine Fettle Dispensary in Stamford is one of those dispensaries. Workers say they are expecting to...
Ex-postman who received cocaine on job avoids prison
A former postal carrier who used the position to receive cocaine shipments — in an attempt to pay massive debts stemming from his gambling addiction, according to his lawyer — was sentenced Wednesday to the two days he has already spent in jail and five years of supervised release.
nhschiefadvocate.org
The Value of a Police Officer
WOODBURY — Police officers keep us safe, but who is supposed to protect them? Day in and day out, police officers risk their lives to protect strangers. When citizens run away from danger, the police have to run towards it. Some may need a reminder: What is the value of a police officer?
Yale Daily News
Advocates renew push for a Medical Civil Rights Act in Connecticut
Police officers in Connecticut may soon be required to call for emergency medical care when in contact with a person who requests care or is experiencing an emergency medical condition. This reform is the crux of the Medical Civil Rights Act, a piece of legislation that was proposed in March...
Eyewitness News
2 arrested in connection with theft of leaf blower, generator from Lowe’s in South Windsor
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Two men were arrested for stealing $1,500 worth of merchandise from a Lowe’s store in South Windsor and having drugs on them. Police identified the suspects as 48-year-old Jerry Lopez of New Britain and 44-year-old Jorge Febus of Meriden. They said they responded to...
Sikorsky loses helicopter contract, unsettling CT supply chain
Army decision on contract for Black Hawk successor came as a shock to hundreds of aerospace suppliers in CT. Just off the Merritt Parkway in Stratford, on the western bank of the Housatonic River, sits one of Sikorsky’s iconic Black Hawk helicopters and the company’s manufacturing facility in the distance beyond it. A conspicuous sight for drivers-by, the aircraft represents one of Connecticut’s most heralded exports — along with the hundreds of small manufacturing businesses and thousands of skilled workers it has taken to produce since the first UH-60 Black Hawk aircraft came off the line in the 1970s.
Bridgeport Police searching for 3 involved in battery complaint
The Bridgeport Police Department asking for the help of the public to identify three people as it investigates a battery complaint.
Drivers with environmentally-friendly vehicles frustrated with ending of Clean Pass program
The HOV lane on the LIE stretches both ways from western Nassau County around 40 miles east to Medford in Suffolk County.
NBC Connecticut
Construction Workers Struck in New Haven
Construction workers were struck by a vehicle while working in New Haven early Thursday morning, according to officials. Rick Fontana, of New Haven’s emergency management department, said a driver hit at least two construction workers around 1:03 a.m. at Temple Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, fled and state police found the person.
5 New Haven police officers charged in Richard ‘Randy’ Cox case face judge
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The five New Haven officers charged in an incident that left a man paralyzed faced a judge for the first time on Thursday. Officers arrested 36-year-old Richard “Randy” Cox on June 19 on a weapons charge, which was later dropped, and placed him inside a police van with no seatbelts. […]
Pair Of CT Women Charged With Scamming Public Assistance Program
Two Connecticut women have been arrested and charged, in unrelated incidents, with stealing a combined $26,616 from a program financed by the state Department of Social Services. Hartford County residents Amy Figueroa, age 30, and Tarina Martin, age 32, both of Manchester, were arrested by inspecto…
Missing teenager in Springfield
The Springfield Police Department is looking for the public's help locating a missing runaway.
Wanted Man Found Driving Tractor-Trailer Containing $70K, Pistol In Waterford, Police Say
A wanted man was taken into custody after police said he was pulled over while driving a tractor-trailer in Connecticut that contained a loaded pistol and $70,000 in cash. State troopers were asked to assist the United States Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force with apprehending 65-year-old John Dahl, of Abbotsford, Wisconsin, at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, Connecticut State Police said.
Enfield Police looking for man with warrant for arrest
The Enfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man that has a warrant for his arrest.
3 Plymouth educators granted rehab in lieu of failure to report abuse charge: Officials
PLYMOUTH, Conn — Three educators accused of failing to protect students from the abuse of a Plymouth teacher will have their charges dropped, and in lieu, have been granted accelerated rehabilitation. Former Plymouth Center School Principal Sherri Turner, Math Interventionist Melissa Morelli, and Rebecca Holleran all had their cases...
