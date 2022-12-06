ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Voice

Former CT Jewish Day School Admin Accused Of Trying To Carry Loaded Gun On Plane

The former principal of a Jewish day school in Connecticut was charged after she allegedly tried to carry a loaded firearm onto a flight at Bradley International Airport. Gloria "Galya" Greenberg, 69, of West Hartford, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected a firearm in her fanny pack when it went through the X-ray machine and notified Connecticut State Police, officials said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Body cam video shows reasons Connecticut needs stronger laws: New Haven police chief

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police Wednesday announced a decrease in gun deaths, while Waterbury’s police chief warned of an uptick in homicides the day before. But the chiefs in both major cities are now calling on lawmakers to focus on guns and crime when they head into session in January—saying the issue of illegal guns and repeat violent offenders plague both communities.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

2 men face drugs, weapons, equipment theft charges

SOUTH WINDSOR — Two men were found with drugs and a weapon after being pursued by local police following the theft of heavy equipment from Lowe’s on Tuesday, police said. The men Jorge Febus, 44, of Meriden and Jerry Lopez, 48, of New Britain, were each charged with fourth-degree larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lopez also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, interfering with an officer and five counts of probation violation, while Febus also was charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
MERIDEN, CT
News 12

Connecticut marijuana dispensaries get green light to begin sales on Jan. 10

The state announced Friday retail marijuana sales will begin Jan. 10. Nine stores will be the first to launch, including locations in Torrington, Danbury and Stamford. All of these stores are currently medical dispensaries. Fine Fettle Dispensary in Stamford is one of those dispensaries. Workers say they are expecting to...
STAMFORD, CT
nhschiefadvocate.org

The Value of a Police Officer

WOODBURY — Police officers keep us safe, but who is supposed to protect them? Day in and day out, police officers risk their lives to protect strangers. When citizens run away from danger, the police have to run towards it. Some may need a reminder: What is the value of a police officer?
BRISTOL, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Sikorsky loses helicopter contract, unsettling CT supply chain

Army decision on contract for Black Hawk successor came as a shock to hundreds of aerospace suppliers in CT. Just off the Merritt Parkway in Stratford, on the western bank of the Housatonic River, sits one of Sikorsky’s iconic Black Hawk helicopters and the company’s manufacturing facility in the distance beyond it. A conspicuous sight for drivers-by, the aircraft represents one of Connecticut’s most heralded exports — along with the hundreds of small manufacturing businesses and thousands of skilled workers it has taken to produce since the first UH-60 Black Hawk aircraft came off the line in the 1970s.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Construction Workers Struck in New Haven

Construction workers were struck by a vehicle while working in New Haven early Thursday morning, according to officials. Rick Fontana, of New Haven’s emergency management department, said a driver hit at least two construction workers around 1:03 a.m. at Temple Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, fled and state police found the person.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Wanted Man Found Driving Tractor-Trailer Containing $70K, Pistol In Waterford, Police Say

A wanted man was taken into custody after police said he was pulled over while driving a tractor-trailer in Connecticut that contained a loaded pistol and $70,000 in cash. State troopers were asked to assist the United States Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force with apprehending 65-year-old John Dahl, of Abbotsford, Wisconsin, at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, Connecticut State Police said.
WATERFORD, CT

