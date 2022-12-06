Read full article on original website
Related
Julia Roberts showed up to an event honoring George Clooney in a dress that had the actor's face all over it
Roberts' whimsical gown featured photos from Clooney's career, from his days on "ER" to his polka-dot cover for W Magazine's December 2013 issue.
Julia Roberts Wears Dress Covered in Photos of George Clooney to Kennedy Center Honors
The actress celebrated her longtime friendship with her frequent co-star while wearing a custom gown at the black-tie affair Julia Roberts is covered in the love for longtime pal George Clooney! At the Kennedy Center Honors where Clooney was fêted Sunday night, the Ticket to Paradise actress, 55, wore a custom black Moschino scoop neckline taffeta gown that featured a vibrant collage of various framed pictures of her frequent co-star. On Instagram, Roberts' stylist Elizabeth Stewart shared a photo of the dress, which was commissioned from the label's director...
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
Margot Robbie’s Mom Once Told Her to Be Careful Partying With Will Smith After Affair Rumors
There was a time when many thought it was possible Margot Robbie and Will Smith might have been a little too close, even Robbie's own family members.
Kate Middleton Is A Vision In A White Gown As She Wears A Tiara For The First Time In 3 Years
Kate Middleton just made her tiara debut as the Princess of Wales, and stunned us all in a white gown by Jenny Packham with glistening sleeve detailing. The royal family member, 40, donned the elegant ensemble for this week’s state banquet at Buckingham Palace, held as part of the first state visit of King Charles III‘s reign. The monarch welcomed the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, to the U.K., and Princess Kate wore her first tiara in nearly three years, specifically the symbolic Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Drives Herself To 7/11 While Dressed Down For Solo Outing: Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, went out on her own to grab some Twizzlers from 7/11 on Monday, November 21. The teen, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was seen driving herself to the convenience store. She kept it super casual as she headed in, sporting an all-black outfit for the day.
Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
JFK Jr.'s Nephew Jack Schlossberg Looks Like the Spitting Image of Him During Recent Meeting With Prince William
Caroline Kennedy’s youngest child Jack Schlossberg certainly is carrying on those good-looking genes. The 29-year-old lawyer looks so much like his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., there is definitely a strong family resemblance (including that great head of hair). Schlossberg greeted Prince William upon his arrival at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Friday alongside his mother and sister, Tatiana Schlossberg. Wearing a black suit with a black-and-green striped tie, he struck a formal pose while speaking with the Prince of Wales. The visit was an important one for both families because it was President John...
Simone Ashley Stuns In See-Through Top
Simone Ashley is revealing a lot as she covers British Vogue. The 27-year-old Bridgerton actress is one of four television stars spotlighted in the magazine’s December 2022 issue (the others being Elizabeth Debicki, Sienna Miller, and Yasmin Finney). On the cover, she bares some skin in a see-through ensemble, and in the story, she also reveals little-known details about her personal life, such as her experiences with bullying and racism, leaving home at 17, and a bit of juicy info about her current boyfriend. Read on for the details.
Ivanka Trump Wears Grace Kelly-inspired Blue Dress for Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago
Ivanka Trump attended her half-sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding to Michael Boulos on Nov. 12 in Palm Beach, Florida, at Mar-a-Lago, wearing a blue “To Catch a Thief”-inspired dress by Galia Lahav. To celebrate her sister’s nuptials, where she served as a bridesmaid, Ivanka wore a Grecian-style baby...
Worst Dressed Looks From American Music Awards Red Carpet 2022, According to Twitter
With a star-studded lineup of performers, attendees and honorees, the 2022 American Music Awards certainly made a statement. With that included a wide range of statement-making outfits — both the good and the bad. At the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, musicians, influencers and more experimented with a range of textures, silhouettes and color to make a statement on the red carpet. However, some were greater misses than hits, whether from their simplicity, aesthetics or being just a little too over-the-top. Of course, Twitter users had a range of opinions and reactions to these ensembles, varying from improvements to comparisons from...
Miranda Lambert Stuns In See-Through Lace Dress
Miranda Lambert brings fresh energy to the red carpet anytime she walks it. We always look forward to her dazzling outfits and bright makeup. At the just concluded 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 9, the 38-year-old proved once again that she could pull off any look with ease and pure grace.
In Style
Megan Fox Wore a See-Through Fishnet Dress With Almost Nothing Underneath
I love a good see-through fashion moment, and apparently, so do celebs. Taylor Swift wore a caged jewel skirt last week to the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards and Emily Ratajkowski shut down New York in October wearing a naked-like gown. And I’m not saying I started the trend, but I did wear a mesh crop top with nothing but a bralette to a Kesha concert years ago. So maybe give a girl some credit. The latest star to jump on my — er — fashion’s latest trend, is Megan Fox.
wmagazine.com
Kendall Jenner’s Optical Illusion Dress Is a Nod to Kim Kardashian
Kendall Jenner’s look at the 2022 CFDA Awards last week is a perfect example of how her taste often differs greatly from that of her sisters. While Kim, Kylie, and Khloé all wore figure-hugging dresses that were see-through, had high slits, and allowed for some under-boob cleavage, Kendall went for a much more demure look in a very simple, white sequin dress from Khaite. Her sisters often opt for the body-hugging pieces, something that, while Jenner has absolutely dabbled in over the years, has never been her go-to. But on Thursday night, Jenner stepped out in a dress that was pretty atypical for the model, and seemingly could have been plucked right from Kim’s closet.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Have Glamorous Date Night at Governors Awards
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are dressing for success. On Saturday, the couple attended the 13th annual Governors Awards at Los Angeles' Fairmount Century Plaza after a year in which Hanks, 66, appeared in the biopic Elvis as Elvis Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker and as Geppetto in Disney's live-action Pinocchio.
Taylor Swift Gets Daring in Bejeweled Gown and Peep Toe Sandals at MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift turned heads as she arrived for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in Dusseldorf, Germany on Nov. 13. She has already won the award for “Best Longform Video” for her short film “All Too Well”. The “Blank Space” singer wore a fitted black David...
George Clooney fixes wife Amal Clooney’s dress on red carpet at awards ceremony
George Clooney has been photographed fixing the dress of his wife, Amal Clooney, on the red carpet of the Kennedy Center Honours in Washington DC.The ceremony was held on behalf of The John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and celebrated 45 honorees for lifetime artistic achievements.Those honoured on the evening included George Clooney, U2, contemporary Christian and pop singer-songwriter Amy Grant, musician Gladys Knight, and Cuban-born American composer, conductor, and educator Tania León.On arrival, however, George’s focus was not on the event itself but on sorting out his wife’s dress, which had become tangled at the back just...
In Style
Florence Pugh Turned Heads In a Completely Backless, Red-Hot Valentino Gown
Florence Pugh is undoubtedly the ‘It’ actress of the moment, but her talents and grace go far beyond the silver screen. On December 5, the Don’t Worry Darling star attended the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. There, she stunned the masses in a custom Valentino gown by Italian fashion designer Pier Paolo Piccioli, who would go on to win designer of the year that same night.
brytfmonline.com
it’s huge! The new (and very rare) photo of Meghan and Harry’s son
FA new, extremely rare photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eldest son, Archie, has been revealed. The photo was taken during a video call and shows Archie on the lap of his mother and next to his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland. Meghan Markle was speaking on the video...
ABC News
Jennifer Lopez rocks 'Jennifer and Ben' necklace as special nod to husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez is showing her love for Ben Affleck in a stylish way. While at a charity event, the singer was photographed wearing a white fur coat on top of a Halston dress that featured a deep-V neckline. She added a special touch to the look by pairing it with a necklace that read "Jennifer and Ben."
Comments / 0