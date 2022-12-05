In order to better serve our students and employees, please provide feedback through our Nebo School District Stakeholder Climate Survey. The survey will be open from Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 18. We will allow students who wish to take the survey at school to do so during advisory class on Monday. For all other stakeholders, use either the provided link attached here or the QR code above. The survey should take between 7-10 minutes. We are required by the state to collect stakeholder feedback and feel this information helps us improve. Thank you in advance for your participation.

