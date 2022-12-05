Read full article on original website
Student Council
Student Council members visited each classroom to share a brief message about being NICE. They encouraged students to smile, compliment, and invite others to join. We appreciate our Student Council (and Ms. Brindley) and their hard work to make our school even better!
Stakeholder Survey
In order to better serve our students and employees, please provide feedback through our Nebo School District Stakeholder Climate Survey. Use either the provided link attached here or the QR code below. The survey should take between 7-10 minutes. We are required by the state to collect stakeholder feedback and feel that this information helps us improve. Thank you in advance for your participation.
Reflections Winners (Council Level)
These students participated in the PTA Reflections Contest at the School Level and then their entries went on to win at the Council Level as well! We are so proud of them! Two of our students received an Award of Merit: Riley Peterson for 2D artwork and Max Dimond for film. The following students won an Award of Excellence and have advanced to the Region Level of competition: David Higginson for 3D art, Emmy Sonntag for Photography, Kelly Trudeau, Lincoln Olson, and Victoria Carlson for Dance, and Holland Hassan and Reese Petersen for 2D art. We wish these students good luck at the Region Level!
Nebo School District Stakeholder Climate Survey
Celebration Bell
We love to celebrate student success here at Art City! These students had the opportunity to ring the Celebration Bell for doing great things in the classroom!
Synergize! Together is Better!
Cherry Creek students know how to make the most of a snowy day: Students Synergize to build an igloo at recess. Leadership principles at work!
Where Are We Wednesday, December 7, 2022?
Where are we Wednesday, December 7, 2022? Name the place and event that happened in Nebo School District. Remember to scroll through the photos. The communications office will be posting photos from around the district on Wednesdays. The first person to email the correct name and place will receive a gift. Email your response to wherearewewednesday [at] nebo [dot] edu (wherearewewednesday@nebo.edu)target="_blank" (link sends email).
Nova Graduation ~ TOMORROW!!
If you have a 5th Grader, they have NOVA graduation tomorrow at 9:30. Thanks to our amazing officers in our Mapleton community for teaching it.
Wednesday Work Day
Term 2 Wednesday Work Day is coming up on December 14th. We will be running a "Monday Minimal Bell Schedule" this day in order to allow students time to work with their teachers. Students should use this opportunity to work with your teachers regarding finalizing their term 2 grades. Students...
