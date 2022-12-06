Read full article on original website
Oklahoma State Athletics
Cowboys Prepared to Head South for First Bedlam Dual of the Season
Oklahoma State will travel to Norman for the first of two Phillips 66 Bedlam Series duals on Sunday, Dec. 11 at McCasland Field House. The Cowboys and Sooners will square off at 3 p.m. on national television with the dual being aired on ESPNU. OSU is 3-1 on the year and 1-0 in Big 12 matches, while OU is 2-1 overall and wrestling its first conference match of the season.
Oklahoma State Athletics
Cowboys Set For Trip To Brooklyn To Face Virginia Tech
Oklahoma State will hit the road for a pair of games, starting Sunday, as it travels to Brooklyn to face Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN2. Mike Monaco and Noah Savagewill have the call while Dave Hunziker and John Holcomb will have the call on radio. Cowboy fans can also listen to the game on the Varsity Radio Network.
