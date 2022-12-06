Oklahoma State will travel to Norman for the first of two Phillips 66 Bedlam Series duals on Sunday, Dec. 11 at McCasland Field House. The Cowboys and Sooners will square off at 3 p.m. on national television with the dual being aired on ESPNU. OSU is 3-1 on the year and 1-0 in Big 12 matches, while OU is 2-1 overall and wrestling its first conference match of the season.

