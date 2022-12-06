ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto Maple Leafs at Dallas Stars odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs (15-5-6) wrap up a 2-game road trip against the Dallas Stars (14-6-5) Tuesday at American Airlines Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+/Hulu). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Maple Leafs vs. Stars odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Maple Leafs are coming off a 4-3 overtime setback at the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday as the Over connected. The loss snapped a 5-game win streak for the Leafs. The Under is still 5-2 across the past 7 games overall for Toronto.

The Stars lost a wild 6-5 shootout loss against the Minnesota Wild Sunday, snapping a mini 2-game win streak. Dallas has scored 4 or more goals in 3 straight games, and 5 of the past 6 outings overall.

Maple Leafs at Stars odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:08 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Maple Leafs -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Stars -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Maple Leafs -1.5 (+190) | Stars +1.5 (-270)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Maple Leafs at Stars projected goalies

Matt Murray (5-1-2, 2.63 GAA, .921 SV%) vs. Jake Oettinger (9-2-3, 2.51 GAA, .917 SV%, 2 SO)

Murray allowed 4 goals on 33 shots in the 4-3 OT loss in Tampa Saturday, his most goals allowed since his team debut Oct. 12 in Montreal. He is 5-0-2 in his 7 starts since returning from a lower-body injury Nov. 15.

Oettinger coughed up 4 goals on 16 shots in Sunday’s 6-5 shootout loss against Minnesota. He was pulled after 2 periods in favor of G Scott Wedgewood, who actually ended up taking the loss despite allowing only 1 goal on 15 shots in his 24:53.

Maple Leafs at Stars picks and predictions

Prediction

Stars 3, Maple Leafs 2

Moneyline

The MAPLE LEAFS (-115) are a solid play as slight favorites against the Stars.

While the arrow points to Dallas in terms of goaltending, the trends say otherwise.

The Leafs have won 6 of the past 7 games on the road, while the Stars are just 1-4 in the past 5 against teams with a winning overall mark. Toronto is also 12-3 in the past 15 meetings overall, and 4-0 in the past 4 visits to the American Airlines.

The Stars +1.5 (-270) will cost you more than 2 1/2 times your potential return, and that’s just too much risk for not enough reward. If you like Dallas, just play it straight up.

AVOID.

UNDER 6.5 (-115) might be the best play on the board here.

The Under has cashed in 5 of the past 7 games overall for the Leafs while going 11-3 in the past 14 against teams with a winning overall record.

The Over is 7-2 in the past 9 games at home for the Stars, but the Under is 14-6-4 in the past 24 against teams with an overall winning mark.

