ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Grove, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Central Columbia High School graduate works on Mars

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Not everyone can say they spend their workday on Mars, but that's the reality for Roberta Beal. Beal graduated from Central Columbia High School near Bloomsburg in 2000 and now works for the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico. She is currently with NASA, where she works on laser instruments on Mars.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Geisinger is offering free culinary medicine classes

Geisinger will be offering free in-person and virtual culinary medicine classes for those looking to improve their health and nutrition. Culinary medicine is a new program offered by Geisinger, consisting of hands-on classes that combine the art and skill of cooking with the science of nutrition. The curriculum is evidence-based and emphasizes the role of food in the treatment and prevention of disease based on the Mediterranean diet. Free of...
SELINSGROVE, PA
Newswatch 16

Columbia County farm is reindeer ready

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — It was a rainy and muddy day at Spruce Run Farm near Millville, but the reindeer there didn't seem to mind. They were resting up before their next adventure. "This is the busy season. Almost every weekend is completely full. We're out on the road...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

NorCo 911 Coordinator Resigns, Replacement Sought

SUNBURY – Northumberland County 911 Coordinator Russ Fellman has resigned. County Commissioner Joe Klebon, who oversees the 911 center, said Wednesday Fellman submitted his resignation November 30. The county is now advertising for a full-time replacement. Fellman’s resignation comes following various incidents, including the Northumberland County Fire Chiefs Association...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America

LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
LEESPORT, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Protest staged outside soon-to-close ICE center in Berks

BERN TWP., Pa. — People turned out Wednesday morning for a protest outside the Berks County Residential Center in Berks County. The protesters shared stories of challenges at the county-owned facility, which has long been leased by the federal government to house asylum-seeking migrants. Many focused on missing loved ones and concerns about deportation.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks judge dies after serving on bench nearly 17 years

READING, Pa. — The Berks County Court of Common Pleas has lost one of its judges. Judge Paul M. Yatron died Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office and Berks County President Judge Thomas G. Parisi. Wolf ordered all state flags at the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg and...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff for firefighters

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Commonwealth will have flags flown at half-staff to honor several firefighters who died in the line of duty. Governor Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags state-wide to be flown at half-staff to honor two firefighters who died fighting a fire in Schuylkill County fire along with another who died […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
berkscountyliving.com

Craft+Barrel in Topton: A Feast with Flair

When sister and brother Kaylynn and Shane Gruber decided to turn Topton into a prime dining destination, they knew they wanted to focus on delicious comfort food. “But we didn’t want our food to be like everyone else’s,” says Kaylynn. “We wanted a lot of homemade foods on the menu — smoked foods, fresh foods” with originality and flair. They also wanted to highlight local craftspeople, giving diners an opportunity to browse and purchase made-in-PA honey, cheeses, candles and interior décor items with a farmhouse-cool feel. Revamping the interior of what used to be (some years ago) the Topton House Hotel, the Grubers accomplished their goal by updating both the old-time elegant bar area and the larger dining area to line up with their catchy motto: “Eat, drink, shop!” The result is a charming, vintage-chic destination for lunch or dinner on Thursday through Sundays from Noon to 8pm. Best of all, they enlisted their dad Rick’s restaurateur expertise to include an onsite smoker that produces everything from unrivaled smoked brisket, chicken, pulled pork and baked beans, to several cheeses and — believe it or not — smoked candy! Great fun. Additionally, their mom Robbin’s home cooking, influenced by her Hawaiian ancestors, weaves its way into some of their most popular dishes.
TOPTON, PA
PennLive.com

Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County

At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
HARRISBURG, PA
Times Leader

Arbitration award made in WB dog mauling case

WILKES-BARRE — An arbitration panel in Luzerne County Court awarded a Dauphin County woman the amount she sought to cover emergency veterinary care for her dog mauled more than three years ago in an attack by two German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, the county’s acting Election Director and chairwoman of Wilkes-Barre City Council.
WILKES-BARRE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy