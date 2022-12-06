Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ponduce Farms in Elysburg is a Christmas Wonderlandfamilyfunpa.comElysburg, PA
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Joy Through the Grove Returns to Knoebels in Elysburgfamilyfunpa.comElysburg, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Related
WGAL
Lebanon County high schooler leads effort to collect gifts for elementary students
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A toy drive in Lebanon County is a little different than others this time of year. The Northern Lebanon School District wants to give a gift to every elementary student in the district, and a high schooler is a driving force behind the giveaway. Sophomore...
Two new team members join the Berks County Community Foundation
Berks County Community Foundation announced this month that two new employees have joined the organization. Jeff Krick is the Senior Accountant and Erica Caceres is the Communication Manager. In his role as Senior Accountant, Krick will assist in managing the financial functions of the Community Foundation as well as manage...
Central Columbia High School graduate works on Mars
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Not everyone can say they spend their workday on Mars, but that's the reality for Roberta Beal. Beal graduated from Central Columbia High School near Bloomsburg in 2000 and now works for the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico. She is currently with NASA, where she works on laser instruments on Mars.
lebtown.com
Phillips will run with Bill Bering Jr. in bid for commissioner; Kuhn also to run again
Lebanon County Commissioner Chairman Robert Phillips, who announced on Nov. 23 his intention to seek a fourth term in office, announced Wednesday that he’s running a joint election campaign with a local businessman. Phillips and Bill Bering Jr. officially launched their joint campaign as Republican candidates in hopes of...
This Weekend in Lancaster, PA: The Festivities Continue
Another weekend is almost here and there are plenty of fun things happening throughout the county. If you haven't picked out your Christmas tree, here's a short list of some of the places you can go.
Geisinger is offering free culinary medicine classes
Geisinger will be offering free in-person and virtual culinary medicine classes for those looking to improve their health and nutrition. Culinary medicine is a new program offered by Geisinger, consisting of hands-on classes that combine the art and skill of cooking with the science of nutrition. The curriculum is evidence-based and emphasizes the role of food in the treatment and prevention of disease based on the Mediterranean diet. Free of...
Columbia County farm is reindeer ready
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — It was a rainy and muddy day at Spruce Run Farm near Millville, but the reindeer there didn't seem to mind. They were resting up before their next adventure. "This is the busy season. Almost every weekend is completely full. We're out on the road...
wkok.com
NorCo 911 Coordinator Resigns, Replacement Sought
SUNBURY – Northumberland County 911 Coordinator Russ Fellman has resigned. County Commissioner Joe Klebon, who oversees the 911 center, said Wednesday Fellman submitted his resignation November 30. The county is now advertising for a full-time replacement. Fellman’s resignation comes following various incidents, including the Northumberland County Fire Chiefs Association...
WFMZ-TV Online
Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America
LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
WFMZ-TV Online
Protest staged outside soon-to-close ICE center in Berks
BERN TWP., Pa. — People turned out Wednesday morning for a protest outside the Berks County Residential Center in Berks County. The protesters shared stories of challenges at the county-owned facility, which has long been leased by the federal government to house asylum-seeking migrants. Many focused on missing loved ones and concerns about deportation.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks judge dies after serving on bench nearly 17 years
READING, Pa. — The Berks County Court of Common Pleas has lost one of its judges. Judge Paul M. Yatron died Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office and Berks County President Judge Thomas G. Parisi. Wolf ordered all state flags at the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg and...
abc27.com
Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
Hershey says its first bilingual plant in Hazleton and ‘Say Hola’ initiative have been a success
The Hershey Company said today that its first bilingual manufacturing plant in the United States in Hazleton “seamlessly integrates both Spanish and English-speaking employees.”. Hershey said its “Say Hola” initiative has been in place for a year and has allowed it to hire “a more experienced workforce, improved retention...
State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff for firefighters
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Commonwealth will have flags flown at half-staff to honor several firefighters who died in the line of duty. Governor Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags state-wide to be flown at half-staff to honor two firefighters who died fighting a fire in Schuylkill County fire along with another who died […]
berkscountyliving.com
Craft+Barrel in Topton: A Feast with Flair
When sister and brother Kaylynn and Shane Gruber decided to turn Topton into a prime dining destination, they knew they wanted to focus on delicious comfort food. “But we didn’t want our food to be like everyone else’s,” says Kaylynn. “We wanted a lot of homemade foods on the menu — smoked foods, fresh foods” with originality and flair. They also wanted to highlight local craftspeople, giving diners an opportunity to browse and purchase made-in-PA honey, cheeses, candles and interior décor items with a farmhouse-cool feel. Revamping the interior of what used to be (some years ago) the Topton House Hotel, the Grubers accomplished their goal by updating both the old-time elegant bar area and the larger dining area to line up with their catchy motto: “Eat, drink, shop!” The result is a charming, vintage-chic destination for lunch or dinner on Thursday through Sundays from Noon to 8pm. Best of all, they enlisted their dad Rick’s restaurateur expertise to include an onsite smoker that produces everything from unrivaled smoked brisket, chicken, pulled pork and baked beans, to several cheeses and — believe it or not — smoked candy! Great fun. Additionally, their mom Robbin’s home cooking, influenced by her Hawaiian ancestors, weaves its way into some of their most popular dishes.
Crop One to open vertical indoor farming facility; bring new jobs to NEPA
HAZLE TWP. — Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday, in conjunction with CAN DO, announced that Crop One, an industry-leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming, is opening a vertical farm in the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township, bringing 40 new full-time managerial and farm production jobs to the region. Gov....
Growing central Pa. wine producer opens bottle shop at landmark farm market
Allegro Winery opened a bottle shop Wednesday at what was previously the home of Logan’s View Winery, located in the front of the building that houses Brown’s Orchards and Farm Market in Loganville, southern York County. Logan’s View Winery closed recently after nearly 14 years in business. It...
Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County
At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
Arbitration award made in WB dog mauling case
WILKES-BARRE — An arbitration panel in Luzerne County Court awarded a Dauphin County woman the amount she sought to cover emergency veterinary care for her dog mauled more than three years ago in an attack by two German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, the county’s acting Election Director and chairwoman of Wilkes-Barre City Council.
Plymouth man sentenced for stealing money from deceased veteran
WILKES-BARRE — A man who admitted to using a deceased veteran’s bank card to withdraw money was sentenced to credit for time serve
Comments / 1